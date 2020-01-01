Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real and Inter hold talks over Eriksen-Isco swap deal

Martin Odegaard's return to "hurt" , but David Silva signing for the club was a welcome "shock", says Nacho Monreal.

Odegaard joined Sociedad on a season-long loan from Madrid in July 2019, which marked his third temporary move away from Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival in the Spanish capital four years prior.

The Norwegian was a big hit at the Anoeta as he contributed four goals and six assists to help Imanol Alguacil's side finish sixth in , and also played a key role in their run to the Copa Del Rey final, which has been postponed until supporters are allowed to return to stadiums.

Read the full story on Goal.