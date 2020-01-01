Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set to loan Dalot to Milan

Southampton hoping to sign Diallo after losing Sangare due to work permit issues
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to finalise Ibrahima Diallo’s move from Brest before the transfer window closes.
Hammers yet to make Dawson offer
West Ham have been linked with a move for Watford central defender Craig Dawson but are yet to make an official approach, according to The Athletic.
The Premier League club are looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday night, but have not yet made an offer for Dawson despite being linked with the 30 year old.
Man Utd to loan Dalot to Milan
The Red Devils defender is set to get a move to Serie A
Manchester United left-back Diogo Dalot is closing in on a loan move to Milan as he jets to Italy for a medical with the Serie A club.
According to Di Marzio, the 21-year-old will arrive at the San Siro tomorrow to complete medical tests ahead of a temporary move to the Italian top flight.
Dalot joined United in 2018 but has only made 35 appearances across all competitions for the club in two seasons.
Barca's Todibo closes in on Fulham move
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to join Fulham in a £16 million (€18m/$21m deal after telling the La Liga giants he wants more game time.
The 20-year-old has found himself on the outskirts of Barca's squad under Ronald Koeman and the Premier League side are willing to pay Barca's asking price, according to Sport.
Any sale of Todibo to Fulham is likely to include a buyback option for Barca.
Torino being denied in chase for Brescia's Torregrossa
Torino have made an offer for Brescia attacker Ernesto Torregrossa but the Serie B club are unwilling to sell.
Di Marzio reports Brescia president Massimo Cellino has told the Turin club that the 28-year-old isn't for sale at any price.
Torregrossa scored seven goals in 25 Serie A appearances last season as Brescia eventually suffered relegation from Italy's top flight.
Guardiola uncertain on Garcia's Man City future with Barcelona ready to make fresh move
Pep Guardiola has admitted he doesn't know if Eric Garcia will still be with Manchester City after the transfer window closes.