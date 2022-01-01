Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd furious over Ronaldo to Chelsea talk

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Cristiano-Ronaldo
Ronaldo return to Sporting? Door left open for Man Utd star

2022-06-26T09:00:00.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to his spiritual home in rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021, but a door is being left open for him to head back to his roots at Sporting.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took his first tentative steps down a road to greatness when bursting onto the senior stage in Lisbon, with his undoubted potential spotted by Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2003.

After spending the best part of 20 years cementing a legacy as one of the finest talents to have ever played the game, speculation is building once again regarding a potential retracing of steps to where it all began.

Blues to submit fresh Sterling proposal

2022-06-26T08:30:00.000Z

Leeds prep De Ketelaere bid

2022-06-26T08:00:00.000Z

Reds confident of Bellingham buy

2022-06-26T07:30:00.000Z

Liverpool feel confident they will land Jude Bellingham next summer from Borussia Dortmund, per The Sun.

The Reds are expected to be engaged in a fierce transfer battle for the England international's services.

But with Bellingham's Three Lions team-mate Kalvin Phillips set to join Manchester City, Klopp's men feel they will have the advantage in a year.

Ronaldo could return to Italy

2022-06-26T07:00:00.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Italy next season with reports claiming he would be keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma, per Gazetta dello Sport.

The Portuguese could not fire an under-perfoming Manchester United to a top four finish in his first season back at Old Trafford.

That has sprouted suggestions he could skip out on the final year of his deal, with the Europa Conference League champions one mooted destination.

Newcastle book Botman medical

2022-06-26T06:00:00.000Z

Newcastle & Leeds chase Strasbourg's Nyamsi

2022-06-25T22:55:10.000Z

Newcastle United and Leeds United are both chasing Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi, GOAL FRANCE understands.

As well as the Premier League duo Napoli are also interested in the centre-back, who enjoyed a fine season in Ligue 1 following his move from Rennes last summer.

Man Utd furious over Ronaldo Chelsea links (Mirror)

2022-06-25T22:45:54.000Z

Red Devils are not considering letting veteran striker go

Manchester United have reacted angrily to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a possible move.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils have dismissed out of hand any sale, amid claims that Jorge Mendes has offered his client out to both the Blues and Bayern Munich.

Bale confirms MLS transfer to LAFC

2022-06-25T22:35:47.000Z

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is heading to MLS on a free transfer to Los Angeles FC.

Bale, 32, is LAFC's second high-profile arrival this summer after Giorgio Chiellini chose the club after bidding farewell to Juventus.

He arrives in the United States to huge fanfare and still with plenty to offer after nine years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

West Ham won't sell Chelsea target Rice

2022-06-25T22:25:49.000Z

West Ham United plan to hold firm over star midfielder Declan Rice, reports the Mirror.

Rice has been closely linked to a move to Chelsea, but the Hammers are adamant that they will not sell to their London rivals or anyone else.

Declan Rice West Ham 2022
Getty

