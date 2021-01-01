Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye move for Fabian Ruiz

Mbappe won't rule out PSG stay
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he cannot rule out extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, as the France international continues to be linked with an end-of-season move to Real Madrid.
The forward will see his PSG deal expire at season's end and has been widely expected to move to Madrid on a free transfer.
Liverpool eye move for Fabian Ruiz (Fichajes)
The Spain international could be on his way to Anfield in 2022
Liverpool will try to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli next summer as they look to strengthen in midfield, according to Fichajes.
The Reds see the 25-year-old midfielder as an ideal acquisition, while the player is ready to make the next step in his career.
Caballero set for Southampton move
Former Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to pen a short-term deal with Southampton, per The Athletic.
The Argentine, who has been without a club since his Blues deal expired ahead of the current campaign, is set to head to St Mary's Stadium.
Saints have been rocked by a slew of shot-stopper injuries and will bring the Carabao Cup winner to the club as emergency cover.
AC Milan eye Milenkovic and Jovic swoop
AC Milan will look to offset their squad depth issues in the new year with moves for both Nikola Milenkovic and Luka Jovic, says Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Serie A side will look to take the former from rivals Fiorentina and bring the latter in from Real Madrid.
Injuries to several key men have hampered the Rossoneri so far this term.
Dupraz set for Saint-Etienne job
Pascal Dupraz is set to become the new head coach of Saint-Etienne, says Le10Sport.
The former Caen boss has been out of work from the early part of the year, but now could be back in a job.
Saint-Etienne sacked Claude Puel this weekend after they were routed 5-0 by Rennes.
No Sampdoria agreement for Stankovic
No agreement between Sampdoria and Red Star Belgrade for Dejan Stankovic. Former midfielder’s keen to join Sampdoria but his current club’s not accepting to let him go as things stand. 🚫🇷🇸 #Sampdoria— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2021