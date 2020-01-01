Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus weighing up Pogba loan bid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Saliba can leave Arsenal

2020-12-13T03:30:08Z

Arsenal have made William Saliba available for transfer, as he has no future under Mikel Arteta - according to Eurosport.

The teenage defender is thought not to be ready for the rigours of Premier League football and can head out of the club.

Klopp opens up on Fabinho transfer

2020-12-13T02:45:50Z

The coach said two Brazilians teamed up to sell Liverpool to Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the parts Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino played in Liverpool's signing of Fabinho.

The Braziliian joined the club from Monaco, and his fellow countrymen did their bit to seal the deal.

"I think the best help was probably Bobby as they knew each other from the national team and for sure what Phil said about Liverpool because he loved and still loves Liverpool, so these kinds of things helped,” Klopp said in the Liverpool Echo.

Getafe eye Kubo loan

2020-12-13T02:00:23Z

Takefusa Kubo may be on the move again in January, with Getafe waiting in the wings should Real Madrid cut short his loan spell at Villarreal.

The Japanese forward has not made a single start in the league, and is considering his options. 

A return to Real is one, but he could head out again as Marca claims Getafe are keen.

Warnock wants new Watmore deal

2020-12-13T01:15:28Z

Neil Warnock wants Middlesbrough to tie Duncan Watmore to a new contract.

Watmore’s current short-term deal ends in January and Warnock is keen to get him tied down, according to the Middlesbrough Gazette.

Karembeu waiting on Mbappe decision

2020-12-13T00:30:51Z

Christian Karembeu is anxiously waiting to see whether Kylian Mbappe commits to Paris Saint-Germain or heads to Real Madrid.

"Today, Kylian has to decide his objectives and his plans, if he wants to go to Real Madrid or stay at Paris,” Karembeu told Stats Perform News.

Read the full story on Goal!

Juventus want Pogba loan deal

2020-12-12T23:45:24Z

The Serie A club may test United's resolve

Juventus are plotting a loan move for Paul Pogba in the January transfer window.

The Mirror claims Juve have been alerted to the recent furore surrounding the Frenchman and are exploring the prospect of a loan deal in January with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Zinchenko back on Wolves' radar

2020-12-12T23:30:45Z

Wolves are ready to go back in for Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in January.

Nuno Santo’s side failed with a bid earlier this year, but are aware of the defender’s lack of playing time at City and may tempt them with a bid in January - report the Daily Star.

Huntelaar drops retirement hint

2020-12-12T23:25:28Z

Ajax forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has suggested he is likely to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has said he has been thinking about retirement and, according to Voetbal International, he said: "That moment is getting closer. I think this is my last season."

Pogba 'will always fight' for United

2020-12-12T23:15:46Z

Paul Pogba has shot down suggestions that he is not committed to Manchester United.

The forward’s future has been up in the air following comments from his agent, but the midfielder says he is totally focused at Old Trafford.

"When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk,” he wrote on Instagram.

Spurs to let Alli leave in January

2020-12-12T23:01:16Z

Dele Alli will be allowed to leave Tottenham in the January transfer window “out of respect for his five years’ service to the club.”

The Telegraph claims Spurs want full market value for the midfielder, but would also consider a six-month loan for a player who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain.