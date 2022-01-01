Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi

Timbers sign Rasmussen
Portland Timbers have announced the signing of 2022 MLS SuperDraft defender Justin Rasmussen.
The defender has joined from Grand Canyon University on a one-year contract, but they have options to extend for another three years.
Marsch in line to replace Bielsa at Leeds
Jesse Marsch is Leeds' first choice to replace Marcelo Bielsa as coach.
Marsch is available after leaving RB Leipzig earlier this season and The Telegraph reports he is being considered as the man to step into the role at the Premier League club should they opt to make a change.
Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi (El Nacional)
Chelsea are plotting a bid for Barcelona youngster Gavi, according to El Nacional.
The Camp Nou side have been trying to convince him to sign a new contract, but the 17-year-old midfielder has rejected their first offer.
There are other teams interested, however, with Chelsea willing to make a bid, but they will have to cough up €50 million (£42m/$57m) to get him.
Zaniolo not in talks over new Roma deal - agent
Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has clarified that there have been no new talks over a contract extionsion at Roma.
The Italy international has been tipped to join Juventus in the summer and his representative's latest comments have sparked talks of an imminent transfer.
Claudio Vigorelli told Corriere dello Sport: “With regards to the possible renewal of Nicolò’s contract, I wish to make clear that at this moment there are no negotiations with Roma.
“Nicolò is totally concentrated on ending the season in the best possible way in Serie A and the Conference League, with the utmost effort and determination."
Kane demands Tottenham back Conte in transfer market (The Sun)
Harry Kane has warned Tottenham that they must back Antonio Conte in the transfer window if they want the striker to stay.
The Sun claims the England international has given the club an ultimatum to ensure they strengthen the team or else he will look for another club in the next transfer window.