Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Havertz

No bids for Leeds target Wagner

2022-08-13T00:00:01.000Z

Forest set to snap up three players

2022-08-12T22:34:13.000Z

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler, the Daily Mail reports.

Kouyate will be snapped up in a free transfer, while Dennis will join from Watford in a deal worth around £20 million.

Meanwhile Freuler will make the switch from Atalanta for around £7.6m.

Pellegrini joins Eintracht Frankfurt from Juventus

2022-08-12T22:31:13.000Z

Barca finally register Lewandowski and co. with La Liga

2022-08-12T22:27:12.000Z

Barcelona have finally been able to register some of their new signings with La Liga, making their top transfers eligible to play against Rayo Vallecano in the opening league game of the season on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen are the new arrivals who have been registered.

Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Havertz (Sport1)

2022-08-12T22:24:08.000Z

Bayern Munich want to bring Kai Havertz back to the Bundesliga from Chelsea, Sport1 claims.

The Germany international is viewed as an ideal addition to the team's attack after they lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, but they are aware that getting a deal done would be a difficult task for the Bundesliga team.

Man Utd target Southampton goalkeeper

2022-08-12T22:21:27.000Z

Manchester United are considering signing Alex McCarthy from Southampton, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils want a new goalkeeper to replace Dean Henderson following his loan to Nottingham Forest and see McCarthy as a solid option.