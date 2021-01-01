Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

A few statistics by Opta pertaining to the tie

Persepolis vs FC Goa

This will be the first game between Persepolis and Goa in the AFC Champions League. Goa will be the 25th different team Persepolis have faced in the competition.

Goa are the first team in AFC Champions League history to draw their first two games in the competition 0-0.

Persepolis have won their opening two games in the group stages of an AFC Champions League for the first time since 2015. They have never managed to win their opening three games in the group stages before.

Persepolis had a total of 13 shots on target in their game against Al Rayyan on Matchday 2 in the AFC Champions League – a record for the club since Opta began AFC CL records in 2013. Only one team has had more shots on target in a single game in the competition since 2013 (Guangzhou v Easter SC – 18 shots on target in Feb 17).

Persepolis’ Mehdi Torabi has created more chances than any other player so far in the 2021 AFC Champions League (11). Indeed, no player has assisted more goals than the Iranian this campaign (2).