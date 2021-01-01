Live Blog

Nepal 0-0 India: Igor Stimac makes SEVEN changes

The Blue Tigers face the Gorkhalis in the second of the two friendlies in Nepal...

Sunil Chhetri Nepal India International Friendly
Bipin on fire

2021-09-05T11:52:59Z

Bipin, who has replaced Liston on the left wing for this one, has made a few good darting runs on the flank so far. One of his deliveries a couple of minutes ago almost fell for Manvir in the middle of the box but couldn't get past Nepal goalkeeper Limbu

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-05T11:47:27Z

Nepal vs India

Can India make ammends for their poor showing in the draw in the previous encounter? We'll find out!

India's options from the bench

2021-09-05T10:58:45Z

GK Gurpreet is rested for this one

India subs: Dheeraj (GK), Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Suresh, Glan, Liston, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Yasir, Farukh

And here's how Nepal line-up

2021-09-05T10:58:19Z

Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi

What happened in the last match?

2021-09-05T10:51:31Z

Well, India just about saved their blushes

A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.

Two of two

2021-09-05T10:49:16Z

Nepal vs India

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday