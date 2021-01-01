Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup Inter-zone semi-final LIVE

The Mariners finished atop in Group D with 7 points from 3 games after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, besides picking wins over Bengaluru (2-0) and Maziya S&RC (3-1). However, Nasaf pose a tougher challenge.

Nasaf emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.