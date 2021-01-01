Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Mumbai City FC take on Bengaluru FC in a crucial ISL clash...

Bengaluru Mumbai City ISL
ISL

Three changes in BFC XI

2021-02-15T13:07:19Z

Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.

Two changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-15T13:05:51Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-15T12:44:28Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.