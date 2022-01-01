Thank you and good bye
And that brings today's GOAL Matchday Live to a close! Three games, three wins, three expected victors, one semi-final berth secured, one more Gunners red card, and two more goals for Diogo Jota.
Full voice
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
🎶 Oh he wears the No.20...🎶
Jota hits major mark
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
30 - The most games scored in without losing in Premier League history:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2022
54 James Milner (W43 D11)
46 Darius Vassell (W36 D10)
44 Gabriel Jesus (W42 D2)
32 Salomon Kalou (W29 D3)
30 Diogo Jota (W25 D5)
Charmers.
Booked and blessed
FT: Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo
7 - Juventus have qualified to the Coppa Italia semi-final in seven of the last eight seasons. Supremacy.#JuventusSassuolo #CoppaItalia— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) February 10, 2022
Gunners celebrate crucial win
FT: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
Great scenes at full-time between the Arsenal players and the away fans.

Such a close bond between this team and the fans this season - home and away.
Such a close bond between this team and the fans this season - home and away. pic.twitter.com/9KCW5El0I9
Jota quota
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
17 - Diogo Jota has now scored 17 goals across all competitions for Liverpool this season; already his most in a single campaign while playing for a Premier League club. Explosion. pic.twitter.com/ZGLCkbJOcR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2022
FT: Juventus 2-1 Sasuolo
Bianconeri book place in Coppa Italia semi-final
There's the whistle! Juventus are into the last four of the Coppa Italia!
The Bianconeri do the business thanks to a late own-goal forced by Paulo Dybala, and they join fellow big hitters Inter, Milan and Fiorentina in the semi-finals.
A big win for Max Allegri and company at Allianz Stadium.
GOAL: Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo
(Ruan Tressoldi)
Surely that will be the goal that sends Juventus through in the Coppa Italia!
Paulo Dybala almost adds a second, and it'll go down as an own-goal in the end, with his tight shot deflected in off Ruan Tressoldi.
But it will not matter for the Bianconeri. It is a goal and they've got the advantage heading into injury-time.
FT: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
Ten-men Gunners hang on for victory
The whistle goes at Molineux too - and Arsenal have clung on for a crucial three points too, despite finishing the game with one man less than their hosts.
Wolves could not find an equaliser with their late advantage in terms of numbers and it is Mikel Arteta who punches the air rather than Bruno Lage.
The Gunners can breathe for now once more.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
Jota double seals routine victory for Reds
There goes the whistle at Anfield - and Liverpool have snapped up another Premier League victory over Leicester City thanks to Diogo Jota's double!
The young forward is marking his territory in the Reds attack this term again - he's turning into quite the strike option for Jurgen Klopp.
Brendan Rodgers' hope for a high-flying Foxes response is left hanging - and it is the hosts who trim the gap to nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.
GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
(Diogo Jota)
That will be that!
Diogo Jota seizes a brace for the night under the Anfield lights, powering a shot through the outstretched glove of keeper Kasper Schmeichel to double Liverpool's lead.
His star truly continues to soar.
Not another one!
Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal in 2022:

Six games
Two goals
Four red cards

💀
Six games
Two goals
Four red cards
💀 pic.twitter.com/dtRolZoFhX
Gunners dodge own goal
Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
Xhaka scores an own goal from the resulting free-kick, but the flag is up for offside.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 10, 2022
RED CARD: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
(Gabriel Martinelli)
Arsenal are down to ten men!
Gabriel Martinelli picks up two rapid-fire yellow cards - both arguably avoidable - and suddenly he's been handed his marching orders!
How will that shape the complexion of the final quarter of this game?
Back underway in Turin
Juventus 1-1 Sassuolo
The teams are back underway at Allianz Stadium, as Juventus go in search of a Coppa Italia victory.
They've been pegged back once. Can the Bianconeri push on and take the lead a second time?
Salah on for Reds
Liverpool 1-0 Leicester
Jota hooks over after Van Dijk headed down a Robertson corner— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 10, 2022
Salah and Elliott on for Firmino and Jones
HT: Juventus 1-1 Sassuolo
...and back underway!
The whistle goes now in Turin - and it is all square in the Coppa Italia clash between Juventus and Sassuolo.
The Bianconeri have seen their early lead brought back to level terms but they did appear to be building up a head of steam again.
As they head into the tunnel, we're back underway in both Premier League clashes too. Who will come out on top there?
The race is on
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Leicester Juv
Premier League Golden Boot race:

1️⃣ Mohamed Salah - 16
2️⃣ Diogo Jota - 11

🔴
1️⃣ Mohamed Salah - 16
2️⃣ Diogo Jota - 11
🔴 pic.twitter.com/UXzrWu8hHA
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Leicester
HT: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
There go the half-time whistles - at Anfield and at Molineux, within moments of each other!
It looks like business as usual in the Premier League - Liverpool lead Leicester and Arsenal are ahead against Wolves, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Gabriel.
Will Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta be smiling come the end of this one?
GOAL: Juventus 1-1 Sassuolo
(Hamed Traore)
Top corner, pick that one out!
Sassuolo smack back in the Coppa Italia through Hamed Traore, who plays a lovely one-two to help unlock Juventus and curls in a beauty.
Game on!
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Leicester
(Diogo Jota)
Who needs Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when you've got Diogo Jota?!
Another rebound, another Premier League goal! The Liverpool attacker is there to pounce after Virgil van Dijk's effort from a corner is parried back into open play.
Jurgen Klopp is particularly pleased with that effort.
Knocks aplenty at Anfield
Liverpool 0-0 Leicester
There's a few knocks rather than goals running around at Anfield so far. Andy Robertson looked like he was nursing a painful one after hitting the post and now Leicester have issues too.
Robertson is back on after treatment. Daka is now down for Leicester.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 10, 2022
GOAL: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal
(Gabriel)
The Gunners fire first at Molineux!
GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Sassuolo
(Paulo Dybala)
First blood to the Bianconeri!
It has only taken a handful of minutes for Juventus to hit the front, but the advantage is theirs in the Coppa Italia now!
Weston McKennie sees a shot blocked but Paulo Dybala is there to follow it up with a close volley and put the hosts on top.
KO: Juventus v Sassuolo
There's no goals yet in the Premier League - but can the Coppa Italia prove fruitful pickings?
We're underway in Turin between Juventus and Sassuolo!
Not many shots
Wolves 0-0 Arsenal
462 - Premier League matches involving Wolves have seen the fewest shots of any side so far this season (462); Wolves had 10+ shots in their first five matches this season, but have only reached double figures for shots in four of their 16 games since. Calculated. pic.twitter.com/7nGkFUl6L9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2022
KO: Liverpool v Leicester
KO: Wolves v Arsenal
So, two Premier League games that could really help shape the races for Europe this season.
Is your money on Liverpool and Arsenal to deliver the goods? Or can Leicester and Wolves bare their claws to get in for the upset?
Here we go!
Coppa fever
Juventus v Sassuolo
🏆 Coppa 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙂𝙀𝘿 🔋
Rodgers expects reaction from Foxes
Liverpool v Leicester
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BT Sport: "It's natural when you have a disappointing result to want to react. What better place to come? We play against a top team and hope to show that resilience.
"We want to give it a new energy. Tonight is very important. The two guys who are playing in the back four kept a clean sheet the last time we played Liverpool.
"When you look at the [Liverpool] squad it's a fantastic squad. They have won consistently in the last few years. It's always a tough game. It's a big challenge but we'll relish it."
Will Diaz dazzle and delight?
Liverpool vs Leicester
Ready for a #PL debut 🤩
Can Salah strike back?
Liverpool v Leicester
It was Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak a few days ago for Mohamed Salah, denied a chance in the penalty shootout for Egypt against Senegal as team-mate Sadio Mane fired his nation to victory.
The latter is missing today but the former is straight back onto the squad, on the bench - and he's out to really prove a point, you'd wager.
He could be superb if he gets on.
Lage: Wolves want more!
Wolves v Arsenal
Wolves boss Bruno Lage to BT Sport: "Francisco Trincao can offer different things. Wingers are more threat than the midfielders.
"I challenge the players since the beginning. Now we're on 34 points, comfortable in the league but we want more. Today what I ask them is put everything into the game.
"They work hard in training. The pressure's on for today against a strong team. If we win we can get a different position in the league but the most important thing is the guys do the things they are in training."
Reds out to roar
Liverpool v Leicester
So the eyes turn to the top of the Premier League once more, and in Chelsea's absence at the FIFA Club World Cup, it's Liverpool who remain the rival to Manchester City's title walk.
You wouldn't bet against them closing the gap - at least for a moment - today, given the rich vein of form Jurgen Klopp's side are enjoying.
Just look at these stats!
462 - Premier League matches involving Wolves have seen the fewest shots of any side so far this season (462); Wolves had 10+ shots in their first five matches this season, but have only reached double figures for shots in four of their 16 games since. Calculated.
Team News: Juventus v Sassuolo
📝 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁'𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝘂𝗽! 🏆👇
📄 #JuveSassuolo: la formazione neroverde per i Quarti di Finale di #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa ⤵️

(4-2-3-1) Pegolo; Tressoldi, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca
(4-2-3-1) Pegolo; Tressoldi, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca#ForzaSasol 💪🖤💚 @eToroItalia pic.twitter.com/gvT6ZX2WcA
Team News: Wolves v Arsenal
Bruno Lage has perhaps not scaled the heights of his predecessor's biggest triumphs yet but there's plenty still to suggest his time at Molineux could yield fruit. Francisco Trincao starts today towards the front.
Tonight's line-up as we prepare to face @Arsenal.

🐺📋
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/2rscNJ8IT4
Mikel Arteta has been able to put a fairly lacking transfer window behind them now, but his Arsenal side still could do with a little more depth. The return of Thomas Partey is a boon to them, and they'll hope it is smooth sailing on the road.
📋 Introducing our starting XI…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 10, 2022
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex as captain #WOLARS pic.twitter.com/7kzimQG2z2
Team News: Liverpool v Leicester
Jurgen Klopp might have one eye to the future and that Carabao Cup Final date with destiny - but for now, his focus remains on the Premier League. There's a debut for Luis Diaz - and Mohamed Salah makes the bench.
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @LCFC tonight, with @LuisFDiaz19 making his @PremierLeague debut! #LIVLEI
Leicester City arrive on the back of their FA Cup defence coming to a shock end against Nottingham Forest - and Brendan Rodgers is going to insist on a response here. His side have faced Liverpool several times this term already - can the former Anfield supremo get bragging rights against his old side again?
The #lcfc team news is in! 📝
Today's order of play
There's just the three matches for us today - but they could all be corkers. First up, Liverpool and Arsenal both get themselves into the thick of Premier League games as they continue their top-four challenges - and then Juventus will be out to book themselves a semi-final berth in this season's Coppa Italia.
Our order of play is as follows:
1945: Liverpool v Leicester
1945: Wolves v Arsenal
2000: Juventus v Sassuolo
(All times GMT)
