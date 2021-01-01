Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Wolves vs Chelsea, Newcastle vs Man City, Tottenham vs Liverpool, Real Madrid & more

Join GOAL for all the latest live updates from across today's games in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Updated
Comments (0)
Ruben Dias Bernardo Silva Man City 2021
Getty

Cancelo had been knocking on the door 🚀

2021-12-19T14:37:33.370Z

WATCH: GOAL! Wonderful strike Cancelo!

2021-12-19T14:30:11.034Z

Man City double their lead through a stupendous strike from Joao Cancelo! The Portuguese full-back skipped past Joe Willock and buried it from just outside the box. A fantastic goal.

Newcastle 0-2 Man City. The Magpies are sinking...

Check the goal out!

Wow Cancelo

2021-12-19T14:29:16.554Z

Relief for Wolves as Coady resumes play

2021-12-19T14:26:42.343Z

Conor Coady is a key player for Wolves and there was a sigh of relief after the defender was cleared to resume play. He appeared to hurt himself in the process of making a timely challenge on Christian Pulisic, but had a small bit of a check and returned to the game. They'll need him.

NO GOAL! Wolves denied by VAR

2021-12-19T14:15:00.000Z

Wolves thought they'd taken the lead after 14 minutes when Podence put the ball into the net, but VAR has ruled it out. Raul Jimenez was deemed to have been offside in the build-up. A let off for the Blues as the fog thickens!

WATCH: GOAL! Man City lead!

2021-12-19T14:06:27.517Z

That didn't take long. Ruben Dias has give Manchester City an early lead after just five minutes after capitalising on a defensive mix-up. Ciaran Clark and Martin Dubravka were terrible.

Could be a long day for Newcastle.

It's Newcastle 0-1 Man City. Watch the goal below!

If you were hoping for goals in Wolves vs Chelsea...

2021-12-19T14:03:54.312Z

Game on! ⚽️

2021-12-19T14:00:00.000Z

The 2pm games are under way!

Not what Newcastle fans want to hear...

2021-12-19T13:52:25.706Z

2️⃣PM kick-offs: Just 1️⃣0️⃣ minutes to go!

2021-12-19T13:50:00.000Z

Time to get yourself ready, make that cup of tea, crack a drink, get your snacks. Just 10 minutes to go until Chelsea play Wolves and Man City take on Newcastle.

Tuchel critical of Premier League

2021-12-19T13:42:13.426Z

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game and is not letting the non-postponement issue go.

"We are now in a position where we are having to play players either from the start or on the bench who have only just come back from injury or from Covid. We have to take this risk now," Tuchel said.

"We play N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah from the start today and this is a huge risk because they are both not long back from injury. So we hope today goes well.

"From a medical point of view, I’m very worried because we have had four consecutive days of positive tests in the squad.

"How will this stop if we carry on and pretend it’s not happening? This is my opinion and it’s the medical opinion but it’s not the opinion of the Premier League, so we have to play."

Going to a game? Stay safe 😷

2021-12-19T13:29:18.467Z

Make sure you're match ready👇

Tuchel outlines Chelsea anger at refusal to postpone Wolves game 😡

2021-12-19T13:20:10.999Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined the scenario faced by his team.

"It is exactly like this: we thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players, we have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in a meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop," Tuchel told BBC Sport.

"We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk.

"I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings? We are disappointed, we are a bit angry."

Why was Chelsea's request to postpone refused?

2021-12-19T13:13:24.366Z

Chelsea wanted to have today's game against Wolves postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, but their request was denied.

Thomas Tuchel says that they are "a bit angry" about the decision.

A Chelsea spokesperson said: "We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected, as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety."

Read the full story from our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.

TEAM NEWS: Newcastle vs Man City

2021-12-19T13:06:44.572Z

The starting XIs are in for the other 2pm kick-off!

NEWCASTLE XI:

MAN CITY XI:

📺 Here's how to watch & stream the game

Did somebody say there's a game on? 🙌

2021-12-19T13:00:00.000Z

Hello there and welcome to Matchday LIVE with GOAL this Sunday. ⚽️

Covid-19 infections have caused havoc with fixtures in recent weeks, particularly in the Premier League, but we've got some decent games to look forward to today.

Chelsea play Wolves - despite a plea from the Blues to postpone it - and Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the Premier League's 2pm kick-offs, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham welcoming Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to north London later in the afternoon.

AC Milan play Napoli in one of Serie A's biggest games of the day, while Real Madrid take on Cadiz. We'll have updates from across the action, so stick around!