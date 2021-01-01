Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Adama Traore Wolves Fred Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images

HT: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

2021-08-29T15:49:00Z

The whistle goes for the break at Camp Nou and it is the hosts who have their noses in front.

Barcelona have looked the stronger side throughout, netting inside two minutes - and their response to being pegged back will hearten Ronald Koeman and their supporters no end.

There's life in the Blaugrana after Lionel Messi yet, that's for sure.

Ole's at the wheel...

2021-08-29T15:40:00Z

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

KO: Wolves vs Man Utd

2021-08-29T15:30:00Z

The whistle goes, the knee is taken - and we're underway in the last Premier League game of the day at Molineux.

Expectations will by sky high with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both starting today for the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sits on the cusp of writing a spot of history today, providing his side avoid defeat.

Somewhere in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo will be watching this. Keep that in the back of your mind.

GOAL: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

2021-08-29T15:29:30Z

(Memphis Depay)

Pick that one out! Memphis Depay has almost punched a hole in the net with that finish!

The Netherlands international is released forward into the left edge of the penalty area. He rolls the ball under his foot twice, outfoxes the defender and then comes back upon himself.

His finish is smooth, like a bar of Dairy Milk, and delivered with a rocket of a foot, wrestled past the goalkeeper at the near post. Barcelona regain the lead.

Solskjaer: Ronaldo 'a great human being'

2021-08-29T15:25:00Z

Wolves vs Man Utd

Ahead of kick-off at Molineux, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fielding questions - most of which pivot to his former team-mate Ronaldo, who he will take charge of shortly.

"Hopefully we can get the paper work sorted and announce it," he tells Sky Sports. "He is a great player, a great human being. I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different.

"Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he has done in his career. I am sure he likes all the talk about being old. Make it personal and he will show what he can do."

John O'Shea, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United
Getty

GOAL: Barcelona 1-1 Getafe

2021-08-29T15:19:00Z

(Sandro Ramirez)

What a collected finish from Sandro Ramirez! Barcelona have been pegged back by their visitors!

A well-worked passage around the Blaugrana's back-line allows Getafe to move around them and the Huesca loanee strokes a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

Game firmly back on at Camp Nou!

What's on the menu?

2021-08-29T15:16:00Z

Reims vs PSG

If the Red Devils' trip to Molineux is the curtain raiser to the central selection of this feast of football, then it won't get any tastier than Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain debut, will it?

The Argentine is expected to feature for the Ligue 1 heavyweights against Reims - in what could also be Kylian Mbappe's final game for the club - while elsewhere, Milan will host Cagliari and Atletico Madrid will welcome Europa League holders Villarreal in La Liga.

Lionel Messi PSG 2021
Getty

Still to come...

2021-08-29T15:08:00Z

Wolves v Man Utd

It's perhaps not been the most delicious of appetizers so far this sunday, but now we're about to hit the main course, as Manchester United lift the curtain on the new Cristiano Ronaldo era away at Wolves.

Of course, the Portuguese superstar isn't in the mix today, with his deal yet to be concluded, but there are full starting debuts for Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to set a new unbeaten record on the road in the Premier League.

And that's not all that we've got...

Jadon Sancho Man Utd
Getty

GOAL: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe

2021-08-29T15:02:00Z

(Sergio Roberto)

Well, that didn't take long!

Sergio Roberto has put the Blaugrana up inside the first two minutes at Camp Nou, tapping in a wonderful square ball from Jordi Alba after Memphis Depay has swept the latter down the left wing with a superb delivery.

Martin Braithwaite actually missed the cross the first time, but fortunately, he had backup to seal the deal. The hosts lead on a sunny Spanish afternoon.

KO: Barcelona vs Getafe

2021-08-29T15:00:00Z

From the north of England to the Catalan region - we're underway at Camp Nou, as Barcelona and Ronald Koeman continue to make their way with life after Lionel Messi.

They'll hope to be snagging a comfortable three points against Getafe, who have made the trip from Madrid for today's clash in La Liga.

Full time: Tottenham 1-0 Watford, Burnley 1-1 Leeds

2021-08-29T14:54:02Z

Son Heung-min's goal in the first half was enough to give Tottenham the three points against Watford and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford's late equaliser secured a point for Leeds against Burnley as both teams continue the serch for their first wins of 2021-22. 

Patrick Bamford Leeds 2021
Getty

GOAL! Burnley make history

2021-08-29T14:29:36Z

Barcelona vs Getafe team news

2021-08-29T14:20:40Z

Barcelona are looking to get back to winning ways after drawing last week as they take on a Getafe team that is still without any points after two matches.

Son increasingly dangerous from distance

2021-08-29T14:08:23Z

Half-time

2021-08-29T13:50:47Z

Tottenham lead 1-0 at home to Watford at the break, with Son's free-kick the difference between the two sides so far.

Meanwhile, it's still goalless between Burnley and Leeds after a quiet first 45 minutes.

Son Heung-min Dele Alli Tottenham 2021
Getty

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Watford

2021-08-29T13:42:03Z

Son Heung-min has given Tottenham the lead.

He sent a free-kick into the box, it bounced past everyone and right into the net.

Spurs come close

2021-08-29T13:22:52Z

Kick-off!

2021-08-29T13:00:42Z

The games are underway!

Will Tottenham maintain their perfect start to the season with three points against Watford?

And can Burnley or Leeds chalk up a first victory of the campaign?

Tottenham have a strong record against Watford

2021-08-29T12:53:49Z

Burnley vs Leeds team news

2021-08-29T12:45:15Z

Both teams are looking to secure a first Premier League win of the season.

Burnley have lost both of their matches so far, while Leeds picked up one point against Everton last week.

Here's how they line up

Tottenham vs Watford team news

2021-08-29T12:30:53Z

Tottenham are looking to secure a third straight win in the Premier League as they host Watford.

The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from last week's 2-0 loss to Brighton. 

Let's look at how they are lining up for this match...

What games do we have in store today?

2021-08-29T12:20:17Z

Here are some of the top matches we will be keeping an eye on this afternoon.

Burnley vs Leeds
Tottenham vs Watford
Wolves vs Man Utd
Barcelona vs Getafe
Reims vs PSG

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-08-29T12:15:36Z

Let's get ready to round off another action-packed weekend of football!

It's the last round of matches in Europe's top leagues before the teams split up for the international break and we have some enticing matches coming up.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today and you can follow the action with Goal!