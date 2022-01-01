Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham, the Welsh side's fortunes have blossomed and they are one game away from a potential return to the Football League.

They are second behind Stockport County, with three points separating them in the table. In order to get promoted, they need to beat Dagenham and Redbridge while hoping that Halifax Town beat Stockport.

Can they complete the fairytale season?