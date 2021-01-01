Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Zaha equalises for Palace! 🦅
Crystal Palace haven't given up just yet and they've been hauled level by Wilfried Zaha, whose equaliser - his 11th Premier League goal of the season means he is now enjoying his best ever campaign in front of goal. It's 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go.
Napoli the victors in Florence
Another big win for Napoli is bad news for Juventus, especially if AC Milan get a positive result later this evening against Cagliari. Gennaro Gattuso's side triumphed 2-0 over La Viola, a result which sets them up nicely for their season ending match against Verona next weekend.
Rashford announces Literacy Trust partnership 📖
Meanwhile, in non-match-related news, Marcus Rashford has announced a partnership with WH Smith and Literacy Trust.
The Manchester United forward's doing his bit to support children's literacy in the United Kingdom.
All eyes on La Liga 👀 🇪🇸
Of course, the most dramatic sequence today surely lies in Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Atletico Madrid for La Liga glory.
Barca slipped up last time out when they drew 3-3 with Levante and there are now four points between them and league leaders Atletico, who continued winning ways.
Real are closest to their cross-town rivals on 78 points having won emphatically against Granada on Thursday.
Here's how the table is looking ⬇️
Villa ahead, Napoli winning
The early kick-offs today came in Serie A and the Premier League.
Napoli are currently leading Fiorentina 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, while the second half is approaching the mid-way point in Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, with Villa leading 2-1.
A wonderful John McGinn strike set Villa on their way before Christian Benteke equalised for Palace, but Anwar El Ghazi restored their lead.
TEAMS: Tottenham vs Wolves
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.
Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.
Victory for Spurs today would see them move up to sixth following West Ham's draw against Brighton yesterday. For Wolves, meanwhile, a result will help them consolidate as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.
Which games are on today? 🏆
Premier League, La Liga title race & more!
Here's a taste of what's in store today:
⚽️ Tottenham vs Wolves - 2:05pm
⚽️ West Brom vs Liverpool - 4:30pm
⚽️. Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - 5pm
⚽️. Barcelona vs Celta - 5:30pm
⚽️ Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - 5:30pm
⚽️. Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - 5:30pm
⚽️. AC Milan vs Cagliari 7:45pm
⚽️. PSG vs Reims - 8pm
⚽️ Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women - 8pm
That's just a taster - here's every big game on today!
It's matchday! ⚽️
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog! We've got plenty of action for you this Sunday, across the Premier League, La Liga and more.
Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates and reaction, with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool playing, while Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Atletico Madrid.