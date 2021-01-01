Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Southampton host Spurs, Leicester play Liverpool & more Premier League action

2021-12-28T16:27:36.505Z

Goal disallowed!

What happened here? A high, hanging cross from the right is fumbled by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the ball cannons off Matt Doherty and into the net - but the referee disallows it for a foul on Forster!

Doherty didn't look to have done much wrong there, but referees tend to protect goalkeepers in that situation.

Tottenham pushing for a winner though. Saints are hanging on.

Goal - Watford 1-3 West Ham

2021-12-28T16:16:01.854Z

And Mark Noble buries it!

The Hammers in control at Vicarage Road!

Penalty to West Ham!

2021-12-28T16:14:35.061Z

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is deemed to have fouled Jarrod Bowen in the area after a VAR check. Spot-kick to the Hammers!

Mark Noble over it....

Another VAR call!

2021-12-28T16:11:24.694Z

This time at St Mary's! Harry Kane had just strayed beyond the last man when he collecting Harry Winks' pass before lashing the ball into the net.

It was very tight, but Kane was just off.

No goal!

2021-12-28T16:07:53.838Z

It's disallowed! The referee was asked to check a possible foul by Tomas Soucek in the build-up and after watching the replay on the monitor he awards the foul and disallows the goal.

Huge let-off for Watford!

VAR check

2021-12-28T16:06:23.974Z

Jarrod Bowen has put the ball in the net for West Ham - but the referee has been asked to check the VAR monitor!

Second half under way

2021-12-28T16:05:23.994Z

We go again....

Watch: Kane levels from the spot for Spurs

2021-12-28T15:54:59.921Z

The skipper brings the visitors level

This is the key moment of the match. Mohammed Salisu shown a second yellow card for fouling Son in the box, with Harry Kane dispatching the spot-kick into the corner.

Watch: Ward-Prowse blasts Saints ahead

2021-12-28T15:51:55.048Z

The skipper scores a stunner

This is the fine strike from James Ward-Prowse that gave Southampton the lead.

Half-time

2021-12-28T15:50:22.840Z

Annnnd breathe! What a first half of football that was. There was me thinking it would be quiet with only three games on!

Here are the scores on the doors:

  • Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich
  • Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
  • Watford 1-2 West Ham

Goal - Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich

2021-12-28T15:45:19.431Z

Game over surely? Norwich are all over the shop defensively as they fail to clear their lines and Jeff Schlupp lashes home the Eagles' third from a tight angle.

Goal - Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

2021-12-28T15:42:36.204Z

The game is turned on his head at St Mary's! Mohammed Salisu fouls Son in the box for a penalty and is shown a second yellow card!

Harry Kane steps up and dispatches the spot-kick into the top corner!

Goal - Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich

2021-12-28T15:40:10.277Z

The Eagles have doubled their lead. It all stemmed from a Norwich corner but after clearing their lines Palace launched a rapid counter attack that resulted in Jean-Phillipe Mateta sliding home into the bottom corner!

Goal - Watford 1-2 West Ham

2021-12-28T15:32:55.249Z

What a response this is from David Moyes' side. They have scored two in less than a minute to turn the game on it's head.

It is another fine strike as well, Michail Antonio muscling his way into space down the left before crossing for Said Benrahma whose effort goes in via a deflection off Adam Masina!

Goal - Watford 1-1 West Ham

2021-12-28T15:28:43.873Z

The Hammers are level! It's a lovely flowing move that results in Jarrod Bowen feeding Tomas Soucek to sweep home!

Goal - Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

2021-12-28T15:26:43.395Z

What a hit son! James Ward-Prowse continues his fine goalscoring form with a thunderous strike from just inside the area to give Southampton the lead!

What a signing

2021-12-28T15:24:27.954Z

Off the bar!

2021-12-28T15:20:26.427Z

West Ham come cross to an instant equaliser as Said Benrahma lets fly from the edge of the box but his fizzing effort smacks off the top of the crossbar!

So unlucky!

Goal - Crystal Palace 1-0 Norwich

2021-12-28T15:10:01.701Z

It's a dream start for Crystal Palace as well!

Will Hughes is brought down in the area by Kenny McLean and the referee points to the spot.

Odsonne Edouard takes and buries the ball into the bottom corner!

Goal - Watford 1-0 West Ham

2021-12-28T15:05:35.605Z

Watford strike early and it's that man Emmanuel Dennis again! The Nigerian collected the ball just inside the penalty area, shimmied away from two West Ham defenders before blasting the ball into the top corner!

That's eight Premier League goals now for Dennis this season!

Kick-off

2021-12-28T15:00:17.448Z

And away we go!

The teams are out!

2021-12-28T14:58:15.044Z

The teams are out on the pitch at St Mary's Vicarage Road and Selhurst Park.

Kick-off just minutes away! ⚽⚽⚽

Klopp's pop at Burnley

2021-12-28T14:53:43.333Z

Liverpool head to Leicester in the evening game - though boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed his frustration at the busy festive schedule.

The German is also unhappy that the five substitutes rule was voted down by Premier League clubs earlier this year and made Burnley the target of his ire.

Klopp has previously bemoaned Burnley's physical style of play and earlier this year was involved in a dust-up with Dyche. His comments come despite Liverpool not playing Burnley this week; they next face off on February 13.

Read Klopp's quotes about Dyche and Burnley right here on GOAL.

Klopp, Dyche
Zaha a big miss for Eagles

2021-12-28T14:41:12.930Z

'Gutted to be missing out'

2021-12-28T14:30:31.418Z

Declan Rice has tweeted a message of support to his West Ham team-mates. The England international is serving a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards. Mark Noble captains the side in his absence on what will be the midfielder's first Premier League start of the season.

Barca announce Torres deal

2021-12-28T14:19:00.000Z

Some breaking transfer news in the last half an hour - Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The Spain winger has cost around €55 million (£46m/$62m) and has signed a deal until 2027.

Check out the rest of this story on GOAL!

Team news - Crystal Palace v Norwich

2021-12-28T14:02:34.498Z

More Covid postponements

2021-12-28T14:01:00.000Z

Two further matches were scheduled to take place today but have been postponed due to Covid-19.

Arsenal's game against Wolves and Aston Villa's trip to Leeds will both now be rescheduled.

It means 15 Premier League matches have now been called off this month because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Coming up

2021-12-28T14:00:30.000Z

Let's begin with the formalities and a look at today's fixtures (all times GMT):

3pm

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Tottenham

Watford v West Ham

8pm

Leicester v Liverpool

Hello!

2021-12-28T14:00:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the Premier League's hectic festive schedule continues.

Boxing Day's matches certainly delivered in spades, while Newcastle and Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at a boisterous St James' Park on Monday night.

But what's next?

Stand by for all the updates from four matches featuring sides at either end of the table.

Let's do this!