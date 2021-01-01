Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Thomas Tuchel told his young Chelsea squad to embrace the experience of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Speaking at a news conference earlier this week, the former PSG boss said: "We arrived in the semi-final and on the highest level, we will play Real Madrid and it cannot be harder.

"That's because they are the most experienced team in this competition. They will play these games with full confidence and awareness. They are on a very good run at the moment. Sixteen or so games unbeaten. I am sure we will arrive with confidence and true inner belief.

"It's a big challenge and after it, we will be smarter and better. This will be a huge experience together. We are very happy to arrive at this level. This is what you dream of as a little boy, to play international games against Real Madrid, there's no doubt about it."