Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Join us for all the action as the Blues travel for Spain for the first leg of a marquee European clash

Updated
'This is what you dream of as a little boy'

2021-04-27T18:34:34Z

Thomas Tuchel told his young Chelsea squad to embrace the experience of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Speaking at a news conference earlier this week, the former PSG boss said: "We arrived in the semi-final and on the highest level, we will play Real Madrid and it cannot be harder.

"That's because they are the most experienced team in this competition. They will play these games with full confidence and awareness. They are on a very good run at the moment. Sixteen or so games unbeaten. I am sure we will arrive with confidence and true inner belief.

"It's a big challenge and after it, we will be smarter and better. This will be a huge experience together. We are very happy to arrive at this level. This is what you dream of as a little boy, to play international games against Real Madrid, there's no doubt about it."

The value of experience

2021-04-27T18:09:12Z

Who can unlock that door?

2021-04-27T18:00:30Z

Here is more from Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella: "Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the performance against West Ham and rightly so. That's reflected in the continued line up.

"Five subs allowed tonight from a 12-man bench, which could be key in the tie. The bookings have been wiped off for the semi-final round.

"3-5-2 from Real Madrid who are also conservative. Two of the best defensive teams in Europe going at it - but who can unlock that door?"

Ton up for Mason

2021-04-27T17:53:59Z

It is a significant evening for Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Blues unchanged

2021-04-27T17:49:20Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel names an unchanged XI from the side that won 1-0 at West Ham on Saturday to boost their top four chances.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Werner, Pulisic.

The teams...

2021-04-27T17:43:05Z

Zinedine Zidane makes three changes from the side that drew with Real Betis at the weekend, with Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all coming in.

Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is on the bench as he edges his way back to full fitness.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho, Militao, Varane, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Here we go...

2021-04-27T17:33:23Z

Hello and welcome to the matchday live blog - and what a match it is.

It's Chelsea. It's Real Madrid. It's the Champions League semi-finals.

Let's do this!