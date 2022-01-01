Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid & Man City collide in huge Champions League semi-final second leg

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The big story from the starting line-ups is the return of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, who Pep Guardiola previously suggested could be out for the rest of the season.

His absence in the first leg had forced Manchester City to play John Stones out of position at right-back, and when Stones went off hurt, Fernandinho in that role.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior exploited the space afforded to him on that side of the pitch and left Fernandinho for dead to score his side's second goal. He may find it more difficult tonight - though he certainly has the ability to beat anyone.