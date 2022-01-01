Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico, with Liverpool, Man City, PSG & Juventus also in action

GOAL! Ben Yedder makes it 3-0 to Monaco
There is surely no way back for PSG as they now trail 3-0 thanks to a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty - his second goal of the game. There are just five minutes left to play. This is a disappointing performance from the Ligue 1 leaders.
Benzema to miss El Clasico ❌
Good news for Barca...
In case you missed it, Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Sunday's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona with a calf injury.
Benzema had been in a race against time recover from the knock ahead of the Liga clash, but he did not train with his team-mates in the final session before the game.
Bad news for Real, boost for Barca...
GOAL! Monaco go 2-0 up
Kevin Volland strikes to make it 2-0 to Monaco and PSG are running out of time to turn the game around.
WATCH: Guehi's opener for Palace 🎥
He is flying at the moment.
HT: Crystal Palace 2-0 Everton
Goals from Guehi and Mateta have given Crystal Palace a comfortable cushion as they head into the second half and Everton will need to come up with solutions if they are to remain in the FA Cup. The Toffees could really do with a lift too, considering their woes in the Premier League. Big 45 minutes coming up.
Here's a Clasico conundrum ❓
Pep Guardiola's Barca or Zinedine Zidane's Real?
Who would win that game?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments ✍️
GOAL! Palace double their lead!
Things are not looking good for Everton
Jean-Philippe Mateta makes it 2-0 to Crystal Palace against Everton, with Wilfried Zaha supplying the assist. Frank Lampard's side are sinking heading into half-time.
Monaco vs PSG back underway
The visitors trail by a goal to nil. Can they turn things around??
TEAM NEWS: Juventus vs Salernitana
TEAM NEWS: Leicester vs Brentford
Four changes for the Foxes, Eriksen out with Covid-19
🤐 Eriksen and Ghoddos out with Covid-19
➡ Jensen and Wissa start
Real Madrid vs Barcelona squads
The game doesn't kick-off until 8pm GMT, but Real Madrid and Barcelona have named their squads.
REAL MADRID
BARCELONA
Who do you think is going to win?
GOAL! Crystal Palace lead Everton
A first England call up and now a goal for Marc Guehi as he puts Crystal Palace 1-0 up against Everton in the FA Cup after 25 minutes.
Why is Messi not playing? 🧐
Lionel Messi is notable by his absence from the PSG squad today, but there's nothing to fear - he just has a bout of flu. 🤒 Keylor Navas is also out with the flu, while Sergio Ramos and Angel Di Maria are injured.
HT: Monaco 1-0 PSG
Not a great start to the game for PSG as they trail Monaco 1-0 at half-time. That man Wissam Ben Yedder was quickest to react on the 25th minute as he stole in at the front post to steer the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Over 20 points separated the teams coming into this game, so it will be a massive win if the hosts can hold on.
GOAL! Monaco go in front!
Wissam Ben Yedder fires the hosts ahead against PSG. An absolutely sensational first-time finish at the near post makes it 1-0!
Will Liverpool keep on winning? 🔴
It was a good night for Liverpool fighters in the UFC's London event last night, but will the Reds be able to carry on their winning form as they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest?
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett told reporters that Liverpool are on for the quadruple this season after submitting Rodrigo Vargas.
What do you reckon? 🤔
By the way, 'The Baddy' may be a Reds supporter, but he has a fan in the form of Everton and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney!
TEAMS: Crystal Palace vs Everton
Kick-off 12:30pm UK time
A reminder of some of today's games 👇
What a day of football! 🤩
All times UK
- 12 noon - Monaco vs PSG
- 12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Everton
- 2pm - Leicester City vs Brentford
- 2pm - Juventus vs Salernitana
- 3pm - Southampton vs Man City
- 4:30pm - Tottenham vs West Ham
- 5pm - Roma vs Lazio
- 6pm - Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
- 6:30pm - Koln vs Borussia Dortmund
- 8pm - Real Madrid vs Barcelona
No Messi for PSG today 👎
They booed him last week (along with Neymar) but Lionel Messi is absent from the PSG squad this week.
Here are the teams for today's game:
PSG (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Georginio Wijnaldum, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.
Monaco (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder.
Here we are now, another matchday live!
Welcome to GOAL's live blog of today's football! Grab a seat and get comfortable. 😎
We've got so many exciting games to look forward to across Sunday, beginning with Paris Saint-Germain versus Monaco, with FA Cup action involving Liverpool and Manchester City, while Tottenham are playing in the Premier League.
The big one later in the evening is El Clasico, as Real Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga, and before that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma are in action.
Stay tuned for all the updates as they come through from across the grounds!