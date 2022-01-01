Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Join GOAL for live updates from Wembley as two Championship heavyweights face off for a place in the Premier League

Updated
James Garner Nottingham Forest 2021-22
Huddersfield starting XI revealed

2022-05-29T14:34:33.918Z

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

2022-05-29T13:57:08.000Z

Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.

Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-05-29T13:55:41.000Z

Hello, and thank you for joining GOAL as we take in the Championship play-off final.

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.