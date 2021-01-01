Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Burnley to close 2021

Man Utd fans wish Ferguson happy 80th birthday
A birthday banner for Sir Alex Ferguson is unveiled in the Stretford End. He's 80 tomorrow. #MUNBUR
Ronaldo makes it 17 years in a row
17 - With a goal and assist tonight against Burnley, Cristiano Ronaldo has now registered double figures for goal involvements in each of his last 17 league seasons, scoring eight goals and assisting three more so far this campaign. Relentless.
WATCH: Lennon strikes for Burnley
Burnley hit back immediately!
A mistake at the back from the home team lets Aaron Lennon in who produces a laser accurate finish 👏#PLonPrime #MUNBUR
Burnley with an immediate response!
Aaron Lennon scores to help kickstart a potential comeback by the visitors.
Half-time: Man Utd 3-1 Burnley
It has been an exciting game so far, with both teams finding the net in the first 45 minutes.
Scott McTominay broke the deadlock with a goal from the edge of the box before Jadon Sancho worked his way into the area and found the bottom corner.
Cristiano Ronaldo then applied an easy finish to put his side far ahead, but the visitors responded immediately through Aaron Lennon.
WATCH: Ronaldo makes it three for Man Utd
3️⃣ for Man Utd 🔴🔴🔴
Scott McTominay is SO close with a stunning effort and Cristiano Ronaldo is there to tap in the rebound#PLonPrime #MUNBUR
Ronaldo gets his goal!
Manchester United are dominating and take a 3-0 lead. #MUNBUR
GOAL! Burnley pull one back
Aaron Lennon is among the scoring.
He wins the ball in the middle of Manchester United's half, goes on a diagonal run and sends it bouncing into the net from outside the box.
GOAL! Man Utd 3-0 Burnley
Cristiano Ronaldo hits the net.
The attacker knocks it into the empty net after Scott McTominay's effort was saved and bounced right in front of him.
WATCH: Man Utd double their lead
Man Utd double their lead!
Jadon Sancho cuts inside, gets a shot away and it comes off Ben Mee into his own net 🥅#PLonPrime #MUNBUR
Sancho squeezes between two Burnley defenders and sneaks it into the far post.
Manchester United lead 2-0.#MUNBUR
GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Burnley
The Red Devils have doubled their lead.
Luke Shaw passes to Jadon Sancho high up the wing and the England international cuts into the box before unleashing a low shot.
The ball slides through and deflects off of Ben Mee before ending up in the net.
WATCH: McTominay fires Man Utd into the lead
Scott McTominay with his first of the season! 🙌
It falls beautifully to the Scot on the edge of the area who finishes in style and Man Utd lead!#PLonPrime #MUNBUR
Scott McTominay scores to give Manchester United the lead! #MUNBUR
GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Burnley
Scott McTominay has given Manchester United the lead.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes on a pass on the edge of the box and appears to be setting himself up.
But McTominay is standing there and blasts it towards goal, sending it into the bottom corner.
Ronaldo comes close
Cristiano Ronaldo has just sent the ball sailing over the bar.
The Portuguese forward got onto a long pass from Luke Shaw and his first touch set him up well as he charged towards goal, but the finish did not live up to his usual standards.
Kick-off
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burney is underway!
The home side are looking to make it six in a row unbeaten in the English top-flight, while Burnley need a win to escape the relegation zone.
Will Man Utd make it 10 in a row?
9 - Manchester United are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last nine calendar years (W6 D3) since a 3-2 loss against Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford in 2011. Memories.
Dyche explains Burnley absences
❌ Manager Sean Dyche confirms Josh Brownhill, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez and Kevin Long miss out tonight, after testing positive for Covid-19.
Ashley Barnes, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts miss out through injury.#MUNBUR | #UTC
Rangnick speaks ahead of clash with Burnley
🔺 Our #MUNBUR preparations
🔺 Starting @ECavaniOfficial
🔺 Facing the Clarets
It's time for a final catch-up with our interim boss ahead of kick-off 💬#MUFC
Team news: Man Utd vs Burnley
Here are how the teams line up in this evening's only Premier League match
Our final line-up of the year — let's get the job done! ✊🔴#MUFC | #MUNBUR
📋 Tonight's Clarets to face @ManUtd in our final game of the year 💥#MUNBUR | @SpreadexSport | #UTC
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog
Welcome to Thursday evening's matchday blog with GOAL!
We have a reduced fixture list this evening as the clash between Everton and Newcastle has been postponed.
That leaves us with the match taking place at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Burnley.