Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

Man City 1-0 PSG
17'
Neymar skies the free-kick, and the resulting corner ends in Marquinhos hitting the crossbar!
There's still plenty of time for the French giants, though.
Man City 1-0 PSG
16'Take a bow, Riyad!
2 - Riyad Mahrez is only the second player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final tie for an English club after Sadio Mané in 2017-18. Valuable.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
Man City 1-0 PSG
15'
Neymar caught by Gundogan, just outside the box!
PSG get a free-kick.
Man City 1-0 PSG
13'
Mahrez has now scored in three consecutive Champions League games in a row.
He's Paris-born, too!
GOAL! Man City 1-0 PSG
GOAL!!!! Mahrez with the goal and now they've really got one foot firmly in the final!
What a pass from Ederson to start the whole play, and Mahrez slots it powerfully into the corner.
PSG now have a mountain to climb.
Man City 0-0 PSG
10'There's been quite a few tumbles so far already, due to the snow, and the referee's happy to let some of the challenges slide.
8'
No penalty!
Yep, after consulting VAR, it's been deemed to hit his shoulder and not his hand, so the penalty's been overturned.
It's all PSG on the front foot, though.
Man City 0-0 PSG
7'
PENALTY!!!!! Handball by Manchester City and PSG have a spot-kick inside just 10 minutes!
It looks like it's clipped Zinchenko's shoulder, though, so let's see what VAR says...
Man City 0-0 PSG
6'PSG have been aggressive in these early stages, setting the tone of the game quite quickly. They're still yet to have an actual shot on target, though, with Man City on the defence.
Man City 0-0 PSG
3'
There's some early action in the City half, with PSG keen to get the ball forward as much and as quickly as they can.
Also, there is snow on the pitch. Snow. It is May.
Man City 0-0 PSG
1'
There's an early problem of Florenzi caught by Foden, who was down temporarily after getting his boot caught in the first few seconds.
Florenzi is back up and running.
AND WE'RE UNDERWAY!
1'
It's advantage City, of course, who will progress to the final if the game ends 0-0.
PSG still have everything to play for, though, so let's hope tonight's match is one worth remembering.
That Champions League anthem, though. Deserves an applause of its own 🎶
IT'S ALMOST TIME ⏰
Guardiola: 'We will try to win the game'
Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: “Don’t worry, now the sun rises! We will try to win the game. We don’t think about the result from one week ago, or the consequences. Play to win the game.”
On team selection: “It is Fernandinho’s birthday, it is my present. Everyone is able to play, I don’t know, I decide for these guys.”
☔️
It all adds to the drama ☔#UCL pic.twitter.com/UxAqILIOdT— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
What happened last time Man City were in the semi-finals?
It dates back to 2015-16, the last time City were this far in the competition. Manuel Pellegerini was in charge of the Sky Blues, who are pitted against Real Madrid – but Los Blancos had the big-guns in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric conducting the gameplan.
Real Madrid won 1-0 on aggregate, and went on to claim victory of the whole competition. Since then, the farthest that City had come in the tournament was the last-eight (until now, of course).
No Mbappe? No problem!
5 – Paris Saint-Germain have won each of their previous five matches in all competitions in which Kylian Mbappé hasn’t started under Mauricio Pochettino. Undeterred. pic.twitter.com/pnEv3pl16G— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
It's been 10 years since Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League
Surprise surprise, there is torrential rain happening in Northwest England
What a glorious day for a glorious game of football 😍
Welcome to Manchester 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/dZoaSq5Ga1— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City haven't been in a European final for 51 years...
Pep Guardiola hasn't reached a Champions League final in 10 years.— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Is today the day? 🙏 #UCL pic.twitter.com/goRnkUhoZB
Team news: Man City XI vs PSG XI
Here are the full lineups ahead of the game, with Kylian Mbappe a notable absence – he starts the game off from the bench.
🏴 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐯 𝐏𝐒𝐆 🇫🇷— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Kylian Mbappe is only fit enough for the bench 💔
The teams are IN 👇 #UCL pic.twitter.com/QGb7Jxei0L
A blessing for Guardiola's side?
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo
PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimbembe, Diallo, Paredes, Herrera, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Icardi
Subs: Rico, Randriamamy, Kehrer, Mbappe, Rafinha, Danilo, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba
Man City fans give the team a warm (but rainy...) welcome 👋
Horrible night in Manchester but a few hundred to welcome the team bus which arrived early and caught me out pic.twitter.com/5YnSbiyjNp— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 4, 2021
Hello everyone, and welcome to our Champions League liveblog!
Today, of course, is the day of the hotly-anticipated Champions League semi-final contested between Manchester City and PSG.
Pep Guardiola's side currently lead 2-1 on aggregate, and he's just one game away from reaching his first ever Champions League final with Man City – unless Mauricio Pochettino can stage an epic comeback.
Team news coming shortly!