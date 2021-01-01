Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Everton, Tottenham, Leeds, Real Madrid & Inter all in action

In fine form
4 - Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has scored 4 goals in 11 appearances in LaLiga 21/22, only one less than in the previous season (5 goals in 35 games played). Renewed. pic.twitter.com/zZboEu95jr— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2021
⚽ GOAL: Granada 0-1 Real Madrid
The Blancos have taken the lead in their bid to hit top spot in La Liga.
Asensio has them in front at Granada after 19 minutes, with a dream start made by Ancelotti's side.
⚽️ 19' | 0-1 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL by @marcoasensio10!!#FIFA22 | #GranadaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/4aUC2nZcMg— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 21, 2021
Right man for the job?
Antonio Conte is taking in his first Premier League home game as Spurs boss. Will he mark the occasion with a win?
𝘾𝙞𝙖𝙤. 👋 pic.twitter.com/fihqH9Ku1b— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2021
📄 Team news: Tottenham vs Leeds
Line-ups in north London
Your team to face @LUFC! 👇 pic.twitter.com/LF5QdP0zSs— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2021
📋 Two changes to the #LUFC Starting XI, Gelhardt comes in for Rodrigo (minor foot injury), whilst Klich replaces Raphinha (ill) pic.twitter.com/fGztRiiLjj— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 21, 2021
A favoured foe
12 - Real Madrid have won their last 12 LaLiga games against Granada – only against Rayo Vallecano (17 wins in a row between 2000 and 2018) and Real Sociedad (13 between 1959 and 1970) have they had a longer winning run in the competition. Favorite. pic.twitter.com/ZWH1p0sUv2— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2021
Dangerous from distance
4 - All four of Rodri's open play goals in the Premier League have been strikes from outside the box; he only scored once from outside the area in LaLiga before joining Man City. Belter. pic.twitter.com/18KJfhFW4f— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2021
⚽ GOAL: Man City 2-0 Everton
Stunning strike from Rodri
City have their second, and what a goal it was!
The ball runs loose to Rodri 25 yards from goal and he crashes a stunning strike into the top corner.
An effort similar to the one from Kompany that won City the title against Leicester a few years back.
Should be game over.
Everton fluffing their lines
There has been little for Everton to get excited about so far.
They looked like they would have a go early on, but have been pegged back inside their own half and are allowing City to dominate possession.
It has been one of those days for Benitez's side so far.
🌦 Will Real be left singing in the rain?
☔️ @Benzema ☔️ pic.twitter.com/VxFRCzdfBd— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 21, 2021
Underway again
Second half is up and running at the Etihad Stadium.
Can Everton break their shackles and come back into the contest or will City find a second and run away with the points?
🌈
🌈 #GranadaRealMadrid 🌈 pic.twitter.com/BmyE8ldpNl— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 21, 2021
WATCH: Sterling strikes for City
Sublime pass from Cancelo
Here, for those in the UK, is how City broke the deadlock against Everton...
🗣 "Absolutely sublime!"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021
The assist by Joao Cancelo 😍
The finish by Raheem Sterling 🔥
Watch Manchester City vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League 📺 pic.twitter.com/7I0dnoZ6Nb
Assist king
6 - João Cancelo has provided his sixth assist of the season in 18 games for Man City, as many as he produced in both of his first two seasons with the club in all competitions combined (six in 76 apps). Whip. pic.twitter.com/odftjS7AOV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2021
HT: Man City 1-0 Everton
Guardiola's side in front
Manchester City head into half-time with their noses in front.
They spent much of the opening 45 minutes knocking on the door, and finally kicked it open a few minutes before the interval.
Great pass from Cancelo and smart finish from Sterling as the reigning champions finally make their pressure count.
⚽ GOAL: Man City 1-0 Everton
Hosts in front
We now have a goal!
Cancelo curls a pass with the outside of his boot towards Sterling, who times his run perfectly and slots past England team-mate Pickford.
Deserved lead for the hosts shortly before half-time.
WATCH: Gundogan hits the crossbar
City man's looping header
Here, for those in the UK, is how Gundogan looped a header onto the crossbar - which remains as close as either side has come to a goal.
City keep looking to make the breakthrough but both Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan can't find the net! ❌— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021
Watch Manchester City vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League 📺 pic.twitter.com/lRkbrV2drW
City denied a penalty
Sterling runs at pace at the heart of the Everton defence and finds his way into the box.
He is bundled over by Keane, and a penalty is initially awarded.
VAR checks whether the challenge was inside the area, with the referee then asked to check the pitchside monitor.
It is determined that there was not enough contact on Sterling and the appeals are waved away completely.
Home fans are not happy.
Real are ready
👊 Arriving for duty!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 21, 2021
⏩ #GranadaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/lxEGpW3xH6
Asking questions
City doing plenty of probing, with Everton hanging on.
The hosts are swarming forward and the Toffees can't get out - with a lack of composure on the ball doing their cause few favours.
Those in the stands sense that an opener may be coming, with Gundogan looping a header onto the crossbar.
🗣 Show of support
Big chant of Sergio rings around Etihad 💙— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) November 21, 2021
Foden takes a knock
Foden has been down and requires treatment.
The England international was a slight doubt before the game after picking up a knock on World Cup qualifying duty, but he should be okay to continue.
🚑 Another injury for Toffees
17' We're forced into an early sub as Demarai pulls up and is unable to continue.— Everton (@Everton) November 21, 2021
🔵 0-0 🖤 #MCIEVE pic.twitter.com/zs20SO1nxM
⚽🔴 A piece of history
Vivianne Miedema becomes the first player in Women's Super League history to score against every single side she has faced 👑 pic.twitter.com/QE2nYny05Y— GOAL (@goal) November 21, 2021
Lively start
Neither side is holding back at the Etihad.
Palmer has had half a sight of goal, but tried to control a hopeful hit from Cancelo that flashed across him, rather than poking goalwards.
Everton look happy to spring out on the counter.
📄 Team news: Granada vs Real Madrid
How the Blancos line up
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @GranadaCdeF!#GranadaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/B4MTyD4kwG— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 21, 2021
¡¡VAAAAMOS MI GRANADAAAA!!— Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) November 21, 2021
1⃣1⃣ del #Granada 🆚 @realmadrid #GranadaRealMadrid #EternaLucha pic.twitter.com/oCyqbVoTGe
Kick off
Up and running at the Etihad Stadium, with Everton looking to get onto ther front foot straight away.
KICK OFF | Let's do this! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2021
🔵 0-0 🍬 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/O7HkFlnxZn
Ready for action
Fine tuning 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Z5Q6gFK8DU— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2021
🧤 Man with the golden gloves
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is a two-time Premier League Golden Glove award winner, so he has earned the right to don some fancy hand wear...
🏟 The Etihad awaits
📍 Etihad Stadium, Manchester#MCIEVE pic.twitter.com/21Bx4EvICq— Everton (@Everton) November 21, 2021
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Pickford as well
Another career milestone for @JPickford1. 👏#MCIEVE pic.twitter.com/xSoylNyrqD— Everton (@Everton) November 21, 2021
Landmark day for Sterling
300 - Raheem Sterling today makes his 300th @premierleague appearance; aged 26 years and 348 days, he's the fourth-youngest player to hit that total in the division, and youngest since James Milner in April 2012 (26y 117d), also for Man City. Landmark. pic.twitter.com/FguOrsyRuV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2021
🔵 Time to shine
Cole Palmer starts for Manchester City today, while teenage midfielder James McAtee is on the bench.
Are the Blues unearthing their crop of home-grown stars to rival United’s fabled ‘Class of ‘92’?
GOAL asked that question here.
🔴 Who next for the Red Devils?
With Solskjaer gone, Manchester United find themselves in the market for a new manager. Who will take the reins at Old Trafford?
Manchester United's next manager should be ____________ pic.twitter.com/oHcDxQ0bpT— GOAL (@goal) November 21, 2021
Over at Old Trafford…
It has all been going off on the other side of Manchester, with United taking the decision to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties.
OFFICIAL: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/HeXKpyWN0m— GOAL (@goal) November 21, 2021
📄 Team news: Man City vs Everton
Line-ups at the Etihad
📋 TEAM NEWS! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Palmer, Sterling, Foden.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/K2gFJV5feQ
Today's Toffees! 👊— Everton (@Everton) November 21, 2021
Unchanged from our last game. COYB. #MCIEVE pic.twitter.com/gGdrViNI2P
Today's order of play
Sunday’s action across Europe
Manchester City get the ball rolling with a home date against Everton, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to close back in on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa takes his Leeds team to north London and Real Madrid head out on the road. Today's games include:
1400: Man City vs Everton
1515: Granada vs Real Madrid
1630: Tottenham vs Leeds
1700: Inter vs Napoli
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's games in GOAL's matchday blog.
Manchester United’s decision to part with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be dominating the headlines, but plenty more are set to be made on the field today.
The reigning Premier League and Serie A champions will be in action, Real Madrid can hit top spot in La Liga and Antonio Conte takes in a first home league game as manager of Tottenham.
So, strap yourselves in and get ready for the ride!