And with that, another day of football - a huge day of football! - comes to an end.
It's been business as usual for Manchester City - and unusual for Bayern Munich - while Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter and Napoli were forced to settle for draws.
But the big news? Chelsea are the newly-minted FIFA Club World Cup holders. Thomas Tuchel's side are - officially - the best side in the world.
Champions of the world. Until the next time, thank you and good bye.
FT: Norwich 0-4 Man City
Sterling hat-trick inspires comfortable victory
It's all over at Carrow Road - and Manchester City have their own win to celebrate, with a 4-0 drubbing of Norwich.
Pep Guardiola's side trump Dean Smith's men thanks to a super Raheem Sterling performance, as the England man nabs a hat-trick on the road.
Onwards and upwards again for the champions.
GOAL: Norwich 0-4 Man City
(Raheem Sterling)
It's the hat-trick ball for Raheem Sterling!
A penalty comes Manchester City's way, just to drop more misery on Norwich's evening, and the England man steps up to take it.
His effort to the right is saved, but he's there to tap in the rebound.
WATCH: Moment Blues became world champions
FT: Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras (AET)
CHELSEA WIN THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP!
ETFT: Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras
HISTORY IS MADE IN ABU DHABI! CHELSEA ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!
Kai Havertz's penalty in extra-time wins the FIFA Club World Cup Final for the Blues! Thomas Tuchel's men defeat Palmeiras to claim the trophy for the first time in their history!
Players drop to the ground, exhausted in celebration. It is a huge, seismic moment. They have been taken almost all the way - and they have come out the other side on top.
Chelsea, champions of the world. It's got a nice ring to it.
RED CARD: Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras
(Luan Garcia)
Palmeiras are going to end this game with ten men!
Luan Garcia crashes in on Kai Havertz as the Chelsea man bears down on a break towards goal, and VAR deems it a red card offence!
Surely the Blues have won this one now!
GOAL: Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras
(Kai Havertz pen)
CHELSEA TAKE BACK THE LEAD IN THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL!
It's a second penalty of the game, after Palmeiras tied things up early on - and another handball call is to blame! The Brazilian side cannot believe it!
Kai Haverts steps up - and he absolutely buries it! Chelsea have five minutes, plus injury time, to cling on for one of the very few club football prizes to elude them!
GOAL: Norwich 0-3 Man City
(Raheem Sterling)
FT: Napoli 1-1 Inter
There's the final whistle - and Edin Dzeko ensures there's no change at the summit of Serie A, as Inter fight back for a point against Napoli.
It means the visitors remain one point clear of their hosts at the top, with a game in hand to boot.
Napoli miss an almighty chance to change the complexion of this Serie A season.
ETHT: Chelsea 1-1 Palmeiras
The whistle goes for a very quick turnaround - and there's still nothing to split these two.
It's going to be a tense final act here. Will we dodge penalties? Or are we set for a shootout finale?
Blues shifting tactics
Chelsea 1-1 Palmeiras
Happy hunting
Napoli 1-1 Inter
GOAL: Norwich 0-2 Man City
(Phil Foden)
Is that game, set and match to the Citizens?
Phil Foden is the man to double Manchester City's lead and put them very much on the path to three more points.
Norwich are looking a little bit quiet after that one, and no wonder. They've got a long road back into this game.
Back underway at Carrow Road
Norwich 0-1 Man City
Elsewhere, the action has been resumed in the Premier League too, for what will be the final half of the day there.
Manchester City lead against Norwich thanks to Raheem Sterling - and they'll be looking for a few more goals to make this an easy finish if they can.
ETKO: Chelsea 1-1 Palmeiras
Here we go then...
We've got half-an-hour to split these two giants of world football - or we'll go to penalties.
End of 90: Chelsea 1-1 Palmeiras
Game goes to extra-time
There's the whistle - but it's not the final one in the FIFA Club World Cup!
Nothing can split Chelsea and Palmeiras in the end, and this final will go to extra-time.
Don't you dare go anywhere.
Sterling work
HT: Norwich 0-1 Man City
HT: Norwich 0-1 Man City
Sterling stunner gives visitors lead
There goes the whistle for half-time at Carrow Road - and it is champions Manchester City who have the advantage in the Premier League once more!
Raheem Sterling's absolute corker has put the Citizens on top against Norwich City, and you get the sense there will be plenty more where that came from for the visitors.
WATCH: Sterling scores with blinder for visitors
GOAL: Napoli 1-1 Inter
(Edin Dzeko)
Inter pull level mere minutes after the restart!
Edin Dzeko misses a glorious chance for a header, but the ball comes back to him off a deflection and he seizes the second chance to tuck it away.
Napoli are pegged back to level terms. Now, it is winner-takes-all once more!
Back underway in Serie A
Napoli 1-0 Inter
A huge 45 minutes are on the cards in Naples.
It's Napoli who lead. Win and they take the Serie A summit. Lose and Inter stretch their lead with a game in hand.
Everything, as they say, is to play for.
GOAL: Norwich 0-1 Man City
(Raheem Sterling)
Come on down, Raheem Sterling!
The England international has been sniffing around for Manchester City's opener across the first half-hour and he finds it now with an absolute peach.
Norwich fail to clear a Kyle Walker cross and the ball falls back to the forward, who curls a beauty into the bottom corner.
WATCH: Palmeiras nab penalty equaliser
Chelsea 1-1 Palmeiras
GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Palmeiras
(Raphael Veiga pen)
Hero-to-zero time for Chelsea - Palmeiras peg them back from the penalty spot!
A cross grazes Thiago Silva's arm, and though it goes by at first glance, a VAR intervention forces the spot-kick.
Up steps Raphael Veiga, and he lashes it into the bottom-right corner. The Brazilian team - and their fans, who appear to outnumber the Blues' own support five-to-one - go absolutely crackers.
HT: Napoli 1-0 Inter
Are we on for a huge moment in the Serie A title race?
Lorenzo Insigne's finish from the penalty spot has Napoli up against Inter - and currently dethroning the champions at the summit, as things stand.
There's a massive second half in the pipeline.
WATCH: Lukaku heads Blues into Club World Cup lead
Chelsea 1-0 Palmeiras
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Palmeiras
(Romelu Lukaku)
ROMELU LUKAKU HEADS CHELSEA IN FRONT IN ABU DHABI!
The Belgian has come under fire so often since his return to the Blues, for his performances on and off the pitch - but he has delivered for them in the FIFA Club World Cup so far.
His goal sent them to the final and he's now put them ahead, nudging Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross off the left flank home with a towering finish.
Great minds think alike
Back underway in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea 0-0 Palmeiras
The teams are out for the second half in Abu Dhabi.
Who will by FIFA World Club Cup champions by the end? Or are we going to need a little more to split these two?
Here we go.
KO: Norwich v Man City
There's no goals for Chelsea in the FIFA World Club Cup - so can the side they beat to go there deliver instead?
Manchester City are underway against Norwich, who Pep Guardiola will have visions of turning over with ease.
Dean Smith may have over plans though. Who will come out on top?
Legendary
Napoli 1-0 Inter
HT: Chelsea 0-0 Palmeiras
Blues lose Mount in goalless first half
The whistle goes in Abu Dhabi - and there is nothing to split Chelsea and Palmeiras at the interval in the FIFA World Club Cup Final.
The Blues have been handed a hammer-blow with Mason Mount forced off through injury though, robbing them of a key creative outlet.
Do they have the power in reserve to still see this one through and crown themselves champions of the world?
Empty boots
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Saints
FT: Villarreal 0-0 Madrid
Los Blancos held to draw by Yellow Submarine
There goes the final whistle in La Liga - and the spoils are shared between Real Madrid and Villarreal!
Los Blancos cannot get the win for Carlo Ancelotti on his big day, but at the very least, they do not leave the Yellow Submarine empty-handed.
Onto the next one for both teams.
GOAL: Napoli 1-0 Inter
(Lorenzo Insigne pen)
The perfect start for the hosts in Serie A!
Inter are pegged back through a penalty after Stefan de Vrij is deemed by VAR to have committed a foul in the box.
Up steps Lorenzo Insigne to dispatch that one, no problem at all.
Mount forced off through injury
Chelsea 0-0 Palmeiras
No goals yet in Abu Dhabi - but there is a huge blow for Chelsea nevertheless.
Mason Mount has been forced off through injury, with Christian Pulisic on in his place.
Thomas Tuchel - who made it in the end after his Covid-19 scare - looks particularly concerned for the England man.
KO: Napoli v Inter
If the Premier League has produced a clash that could shape the race for relegation, then this could be the one that sends the Serie A title to Milan or Naples.
Inter have a game in hand and a one-point lead over Napoli - but momentum has a funny thing in races like these.
Here we go!
FT: Premier League round-up
It's all over in the Saturday afternoon kick-offs in the Premier League - and it is a huge win for Everton!
They beat Leeds United 3-0, to give Frank Lampard's side a boost in the relegation battle - and draw Marcelo Bielsa and company closer to it.
Brighton meanwhile make it a 2-0 win over Watford while Brentford and Crystal Palace play out a 0-0 draw.
Head it!
Bale is ba-ba-back
Villarreal 0-0 Madrid
Revenge
FT: Bochum 4-2 Bayern
Team News: Norwich v Man City
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 12, 2022
▪️ City return to 4-3-3
▪️ Gilmour and Sargent back in
▪️ Idah and Placheta make way#NCFC | #NORMCI pic.twitter.com/IMKBjfgFBb
Your City XI to take on Norwich! 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
SUBS | Carson, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Cancelo, Kayky, Delap. McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/bTcVaLrLBB
KO: Chelsea v Palmeiras
Nervous, Blues fans?
The moment is here - it is the FIFA Club World Cup Final, between Chelsea and Palmeiras!
Thomas Tuchel's men are about to discover whether they truly are the best side in the world. Game on in Abu Dhabi!
FT: Bochum 4-2 Bayern
Bundesliga holders stunned in six-goal clash
There goes the full-time whistle - and Bayern Munich have been capsized in one of the results of the season!
Robert Lewandowski's double is not enough for the champions as they come out on the wrong side of a six-goal clash with Vfl Bochum.
It is a huge win for the hosts - and a potentially huge result in the Bundesliga title race. Bayern still have daylight, but any more slip-ups and there will be trouble.
Back underway in La Liga
Villarreal 0-0 Madrid
The teams are back out in La Liga and we're heading into action for the second half.
Can Real Madrid pull out the goal to get on top and maintain their summit command? Or will Villarreal be able to torpedo their prospects?
Team News: Napoli v Inter
📋 Con estos 1️⃣1️⃣ recibimos al Inter. #NapoliInter— Oficial SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) February 12, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ShTP3SVX6b
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) February 12, 2022
Simone Inzaghi's starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #NapoliInter 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/8Wti2MC9PH
Countdown to destiny
Chelsea v Palmeiras
GOAL: Bochum 4-2 Bayern
(Robert Lewandowski)
Is the comeback on for Bayern Munich?
It's taken until the final quarter-hour of this match but the champions finally have a response in the Bundesliga, through - who else?! - Robert Lewandowski.
A free-kick into the Bochum box is only cleared as far as the forward and he drills a concentrated finish through the area to finish.
HT: Villarreal 0-0 Madrid
Los Blancos goalless against Yellow Submarine
The whistle goes in La Liga and there's nothing to split Real Madrid from their hosts.
Villarreal have frustrated their attempts to carve this game open, and the Yellow Submarine have had a few chances themselves.
Will Carlo Ancelotti's anniversary at Los Blancos be a busted flush?
History-makers, record-breakers
Bochum 4-1 Bayern
Ready to start?
Chelsea v Palmeiras
HT: Premier League round-up
The half-time whistle has gone across the Premier League - and there's one clear winner from the first-halves played across the land.
Everton are two goals to the good against Leeds United, in a huge boost for their relegation battle - and a blow to the Whites - with Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane on the board.
Brighton meanwhile lead Watford thanks to Neal Maupay's effort, while it is goalless between Brentford and Crystal Palace.
Look who's here!
Back underway in the Bundesliga
Bochum 4-1 Bayern
We're back underway in Germany, for a frosty Bundesliga clash heated up by a glut of goals.
But it is not Bayern Munich who have scored them. Can they fightback for a result against Vfl Bochum?
Team News: Chelsea v Palmeiras
100 up for Ancelotti
HT: Bochum 4-1 Bayern
Champions shattered by rampant hosts
OK, who had this on their bingo card?!
Bayern Munich trail by three goals at the break, after a rampant final act from Vfl Bochum puts the hosts firmly on top.
Robert Lewandowski's early goal looked to be the first sign of success for the Bundesliga champions, but since then, they have been thrashed into submission. Can they turn it around?
KO: Villarreal v Madrid
From the chill of Germany to the heat of Spain - and it is a glorious day too! - we're underway in La Liga!
Carlo Ancelotti is out to strengthen Real Madrid's credentials near the summit, but they'll have to get past a stubborn Villarreal side to do so.
The Yellow Submarine have already shown they can sink bigger fish. Can they do so again today?
GOAL: Bochum 4-1 Bayern
(Gerrit Holtmann)
What a corker for Bochum now! Bayern Munich are being put to the sword!
Gerrit Holtmann is the latest man to get his name on the scoresheet as he bundles a nothing ball beyond Benjamin Pavard and then curls a screamer into the far-top-corner!
The hosts are in dreamland!
GOAL: Bochum 3-1 Bayern
(Cristian Gamboa)
Two goals in almost as many minutes for Bochum and Bayern Munich are in freefall!
Moments after they concede from the penalty spot, the visitors go another goal down through Cristian Gamboa.
He nutmegs Kingsley Coman, turns two other defenders around and lashes an effort in at the far side of the net!
GOAL: Bochum 2-1 Bayern
(Jurgen Locadia pen)
Could a shock be on the cards in the Bundesliga? Bayern Munich trail after a Bochum penalty!
Dayot Upamecano is flagged for a handball in the box and Jurgen Locadia steps up to take it.
He dispatches it with cool panache, straight into the bottom-left corner.
Premier League matches underway
We'll only be popping in now and again, but three more Premier League games have got underway for the Saturday afternoon slate.
It's a trio of mid-to-lower-table clashes, with Everton's match against Leeds United perhaps the pick of the bunch.
Elsewhere, Brentford welcome Crystal Palace and Brighton travel to Watford.
Soak up the sunshine
Villarreal v Madrid
GOAL: Bochum 1-1 Bayern
(Christopher Antwi-Adjei)
Just the ticket for Bochum to respond!
Christopher Antwi-Adjei rattles them straight back into this encounter, allowed the space to breathe as he brings down a cross on the edge of the box before he curls a low beauty across it.
Some frustrated faces on Bayern Munich's players. The smile has been wiped straight from their mouths.
GOAL: Bochum 0-1 Bayern
(Robert Lewandowski)
It's that man again - you cannot keep Robert Lewandowski quiet!
The man who should be Ballon d'Or overlord of European football adds yet another goal to his Bayern Munich tally.
It's Thomas Muller who picks out Kingsley Coman and the latter lays it on wonderfully for the Poland international to finish off. The visitors lead in the Bundesliga.
Utd make unwanted history
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Saints
KO: Bochum v Bayern
We'll leave the Premier League for now - though a trio of mid-afternoon kick-offs on British soil will be worth a check-in on later - and head to the Bundesliga.
Champions Bayern Munich are looking to work over another opponent as they continue their steady march towards another successful title defence, against Vfl Bochum.
We are underway!
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Saints
Red Devils drop points to spirited visitors
There goes the final whistle at a drenched Old Trafford - and Manchester United's top-four prospects have taken another blow as they are held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton.
Che Adams' second-half finish just after the restart matched Jadon Sancho's opener for the Red Devils and a spirited performance from the visitors saw them earn their point.
But Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo will have much to address. The former's side continue to lack goals up front - and the latter continues to suffer in front of the box.
Team News: Villarreal v Madrid
Adams maintains rich vein of form
Man Utd 1-1 Saints
Hosts still hunting for victory
Man Utd 1-1 Saints
Ronaldo ruled out for offside
Man Utd 1-1 Saints
Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have handed Manchester United the lead once more - but no, it's been ruled out!
The Portuguese linked up to meet Bruno Fernandes' ball with a header, but times his run just a beat off.
VAR confirms the no-goal call.
In the zone
Bochum v Bayern
Red Devils look to restore lead
Man Utd 1-1 Saints
WATCH: Adams nabs equaliser for Southampton (UK only)
Man Utd 1-1 Saints
Not another one!
Man Utd 1-1 Saints
GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Saints
(Che Adams)
An immediate response from the restart for Southampton!
Che Adams is laid on into the penalty box on the left, and sprays a shot past David De Gea that looks like it might have just been overcooked.
But it crashes off the far post and bounces back in behind the goalkeeper!
Back underway at Old Trafford
Man Utd 1-0 Saints
The teams are back out at Old Trafford, a venue more resembling a wet-and-wild water theme park with the weather.
Manchester United have the lead - but can they cling onto it for the rest of this match against Southampton?
We'll find out soon enough.
Team News: Bochum v Bayern
Visitors in the house
Bochum v Bayern
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Saints
Sancho opener gives Red Devils control
Paul Pogba thinks he's got a second for Manchester United - but the flag is up!
His effort will be ruled offside, and that will be the last major act of this first half.
Jadon Sancho's goal is the only one to stand - but it has put the Red Devils on top against Southampton.
Here comes the rain again
Man Utd 1-0 Saints
It's more than just a cold day at Old Trafford - it's a wet one now too.
It is absolutely raining cats and dogs at the Theatre of Dreams, as Manchester United edge this game towards half-time with their lead intact.
Fire hardues
Man Utd 1-0 Saints
Blues in the zone
Chelsea v Palmeiras
Sancho fever
Man Utd 1-0 Saints
WATCH: Sancho opener gives Man Utd lead (UK only)
Man Utd 1-0 Saints
GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Saints
(Jadon Sancho)
The pressure tells - and Manchester United have their opener!
Jadon Sancho is there to drill home a square ball from Marcus Rashford on the back of a wonderful break supplied by Bruno Fernandes.
Old Trafford roars in delight and Ralf Rangnick celebrates. A well-worked team goal for the Red Devils.
Red Devils show early promise
Man Utd 0-0 Saints
Great work from @Sanchooo10 feeds @Cristiano through, but a last-minute block denies our no.7.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2022
The Southampton keeper is then well-placed to deny Jadon an opener.
Keep pushing, lads! ⚡️#MUFC | #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/TgYf8iwnUj
Ronaldo forces saving defence
Man Utd 0-0 Saints
A golden chance for Cristiano Ronaldo!
The Portuguese rounds the defence following a superb break-and-ball, and edges the keeper too.
He can't get enough power behind his shot though and Romain Perraud manages to clear it off the line.
Lampard's honeymoon at an end
Man Utd 0-0 Saints
There's early sparks from United to suggest they can trouble Saints today - but can they convert those opportunities?
Everton did not the other day against Newcastle, and they were made to pay the price. For new boss Frank Lampard, the wake-up call has arrived - it is a relegation battle he must be ready for.
Everton's 3-1 loss to Newcastle confirmed that they are in a relegation battle.— GOAL News (@GoalNews) February 12, 2022
Frank Lampard needs time to implement his game plan at Goodison Park 🔵
✍️ @alexkeble
KO: Man Utd v Saints
It's a cold February day in the north of England - a sharp contrast to what we'll be expecting in Abu Dhabi later on.
Can Manchester United produce some fireworks to heat up their home supporters at Old Trafford?
We're underway at the Theatre of Dreams!
Almost time
Man Utd v Saints
De Gea retains faith as number one
Man Utd v Saints
Last time out...
Bochum v Bayern
We'll be diving over to the Bundesliga later on today, where leaders Bayern Munich look to be romping home towards another title.
They've got previous form against hosts Vfl Bochum through this Leroy Sane scorcher...
Batten down the hatches
Man Utd v Saints
's bSay what you want about the lack of goals Ralf Rangnick has produced since he succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there's been far less at the back too.
That tight defence - anchored by Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire - has certainly done the trick, but they will be able to crack the proverbial nut up front when it comes to scoring?
Can Ronaldo bust drought for hosts?
Man Utd v Saints
Having been dropped for Edinson Cavani last time out, Cristiano Ronaldo is back, replacing his fellow striker who misses out with a groin problem.
It has been a rocky return for the Portuguese to Old Trafford, his heroics needed to save their bacon on more than one occasion - and it looks like he will end the campaign without silverware once more.
How will he respond today?
Guess who's back
Man Utd v Saints
Blues sit on cusp of history
Chelsea v Palmeiras
There's plenty of action to come before we move our focus properly to the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium - but it would be remiss for us to not touch upon Chelsea's date with destiny.
The Blues qualified for the 2021 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup through their UEFA Champions League triumph over Manchester City last term - and they're looking to add a piece of silverware to their cabinet that they have never won, having lost in the 2012 final to Corinthians.
In the way of Thomas Tuchel's men are Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras, who are also looking for a maiden triumph in this tournament - but after his lone goal booked their place in today's final, can Romelu Lukaku be the difference for the Premier League side once more?
Team News: Man Utd v Saints
Ronaldo returns to XI for Red Devils
First out of the gate today will be Manchester United - and it is a return to the starting line-up for Cristiano Ronaldo.
After he was benched in midweek, the Portuguese starts for the visit of Southampton - and will surely have a point to prove at Old Trafford.
Saints meanwhile arrive on the back of a famous comeback win over Tottenham, edging a five-goal thriller - and naturally, they are unchanged from that impressive result.
Can they make it back-to-back wins against nominal big six sides today?
Today's order of play
We've got a busy schedule featuring league leaders across four of Europe's top leagues to come - Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter - but first out of the gate will be a former giant looking to give their own hopes a shot in the arm, in the shape of Manchester United.
Then, slap bang in the middle of it all, there's going to be Chelsea flying the flag for their nation and confederation against Brazilian opposition in that much-vaunted Club World Cup clash.
Plus, we'll pop round the houses to give half-time and full-time updates from plenty of Europe's other big clashes today.
Our order of play then is as follows:
1230: Manchester Utd v Southampton
1430: Bochum v Bayern Munich
1515: Villarreal v Real Madrid
1630: Chelsea v Palmeiras
1700: Napoli v Inter
1730: Norwich v Manchester City
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Have a good week? Ready to sink into the sofa and not move for the next eight hours? Good - we are too.
It's a jam-packed day of action across Europe - and further afield! - with Premier League heavyweights, Bundesliga champions, Serie A superstars and the cream of La Liga all set to take to the pitch.
But perhaps more eyeballs will be on Abu Dhabi than anywhere else - because it's the FIFA Club World Cup Final, to decide just who the best domestic team across the globe truly is.
Strap in, sit back - and get ready to enjoy it all.