And with that, another day of football - a huge day of football! - comes to an end.

It's been business as usual for Manchester City - and unusual for Bayern Munich - while Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter and Napoli were forced to settle for draws.

But the big news? Chelsea are the newly-minted FIFA Club World Cup holders. Thomas Tuchel's side are - officially - the best side in the world.

Champions of the world. Until the next time, thank you and good bye.