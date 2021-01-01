Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Betis La Liga 2021-22
That's all, folks! 👋

2021-08-28T22:00:24Z

Thanks for sticking with us through all the action today, and we'll be back tomorrow at the same time, same place with even more fun across Europe.

See you then!

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T21:56:19Z

SO CLOSE! Real Betis nearly grab an equaliser at the final minute, but Thibaut Courtois was there to save the day!

All of Madrid breathes a tremendous sigh of relief.

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T21:42:09Z

Bit of a dangerous challenge from Nabil Fekir on Miguel gutierrez there, who's now ont he ground.

WATCH: Carvajal gives Real Madrid the lead

2021-08-28T21:37:58Z

What a volley!

Karim Benzema has been a recharged player this season 🧨

2021-08-28T21:32:44Z

GOAL!!!! Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T21:21:38Z

We have a goal! Daniel Carvajal volleys the strike excellently, courtesy a Karim Benzema assist. That was a great bit of attacking play from Real Madrid, and what a touch that was by Carvajal!

Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T21:11:39Z

Another chance by Karim Benzema, but he's offside! It was a great cross from Gareth Bale, though.

Will we see a goal from either team this half? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T21:08:16Z

We're back for the second half, and it's kicked off with a dangerous challenge by Vinicius Junior on Martin Montoya.

Not pretty.

HT: Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T20:49:32Z

Really not much to write home about this first half.

Snooze.

FT: Juventus 0-1 Empoli

2021-08-28T20:40:46Z

Mancuso (21')

Uh-oh...!

Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T20:24:59Z

Scenes as it is deemed that Nabil Fekir has dived in the penalty box, so there will be no penalty awarded to Real Betis.

Fekir has also been yellow carded!

Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-28T20:06:34Z

Close by Karim Benzema!

It's the Frenchman who finds an opening inside the first five minutes inside the box, but his shot goes wide.

More this evening?

2021-08-28T19:58:09Z

🗣 Klopp: 'The understanding between Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Elliott is really good''

2021-08-28T19:45:07Z

More from Jurgen Klopp: "Harvey Elliot was really good, the triangle on the right hand side worked out really well in the last two games, that is important for us, the understanding between Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott is obviously really good.

"Three footballers on that side works really well. Harvey looked really fine, I couldn’t see that he was exhausted, he always had the ball and was trying to get through Chelsea.

"[Jordan] Henderson had no pre-season, played last week which was probably too early. This week I wanted this energy and he played a super game, same for [Andy] Robertson we wanted to try fresh legs, bring it there and let’s go."

Hoping it's not too serious, Roberto!

2021-08-28T19:40:02Z

🗣 Klopp on Harvey Elliott

2021-08-28T19:25:18Z

 "When you are old enough to drive a car you should be old enough to play football games. He is in the right place. He's a smart player. He didn't look tired for a second and kept going."

🗣 Klopp: 'Could we have done better? Yes"

2021-08-28T19:19:21Z

Jurgen Klopp to BBC Match of the Day: "Our press in the first half was absolutely exceptional. Chelsea are dangerous in all situations and that's how they scored the goal. I think we all agree we could have defended it better.

"Everything was enjoyable apart from the result. I saw two very good football teams. It was a great first half from us and actually a good second one because it's so tricky when you play against nine defenders and have to create and create.

"Could we have done better? Yes. But it's early in the season.

"For sure we should have made more of the advantage. We have one point more than before so let's carry on.

"I think it was a clear handball. I was happy with the first half performance - even though we were 1-0 down. I would have loved us to have a bit more greed and determination. Apart from that I liked the game, I liked the atmosphere."

GOAL! Juventus 0-1 Empoli

2021-08-28T19:09:58Z

Juventus are now behind to Empoli thanks to Mancuso from distance!

🗣 Azpilicueta: 'We controlled the game'

2021-08-28T19:05:11Z

Cesar Azpilicueta to Sky Sports: "I think we had the best two chances, even if they had the most of the possession.

"I think we controlled the game really, we had the chance to score the second goal even if we wasn’t at our best in terms of passing the ball. Their whole team presses really well.

“The action [Reece James] naturally does with his arm, the referee gets information from VAR he goes and sees one image and it is enough for him to give a penalty and the red card."

🗣 Tuchel: 'I'm not even sure any more"

2021-08-28T18:48:27Z

Thomas Tuchel to BBC Match of the Day: "The red card - I'm not even sure any more if it's the rules or not the rules. You have to accept the decision. He maybe would have changed his mind with moving pictures.

"In the end it maybe would have stayed the same. I don't like early red cards in general because it spoils the game. In the end it was a tough and hard fight. We showed great resilience and deserved the point.

"We decided to stay in a back five. We wanted to stay active and make it hard to create chances. The first 10 minutes seemed endless. The last five minutes I was actually praying we take what we deserved. It was a hard and a tough one, but a very strong second half defensively."

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea 2021-22
An opportunity missed for Liverpool?

2021-08-28T18:34:12Z

A point is a decent result after Liverpool went 1-0 down to the Blues in the opening half, but they will be disappointed that they were unable to capitalise on the 10 men.

After such an exciting end to the first half with Reece James' sending off and Mohamed Salah's equalising penalty, the second 45 wasn't nearly as invigorating – and, frankly, rather flat.

But a point against either Chelsea or Liverpool is a point!

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

2021-08-28T18:25:00Z

10-men Blues hold on for point

A final Reds corner is cleared - and Anthony Taylor blows the whistle for full-time at Anfield!

Thomas Tuchel will feel like that is a win for his side - Jurgen Klopp might see it as a loss. The spoils are shared on Merseyside, but it is surely Chelsea who will come away the happier side after they were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.

Both sides stay joint-top of the table, alongside West Ham and Everton, as in Germany, Bayern Munich emerge as 5-0 victors over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

GOAL: Bayern 5-0 Hertha

2021-08-28T18:15:00Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

And that is the hat-trick!

It's been another fine day at the office for Robert Lewandowski, as he flicks another header into the back of the net. Hertha look like they already have one foot on the bus back home.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have won in emphatic fashion here.

Triple century magic

2021-08-28T18:14:00Z

Bayern 4-0 Hertha

Salah breaks further ground

2021-08-28T18:10:00Z

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

GOAL: Bayern 4-0 Hertha

2021-08-28T18:00:00Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

The king has his brace - and what's more, he has 300 goals for Bayern Munich!

Honestly, we talk about how it will be a sad day when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots, but when Robert Lewandowski calls time too, it will be one of those moments that echoes down the years.

Leroy Sane and Thoms Muller pull the one-two combination to stick the former into the box and he squares it to his striker for a simple finish a handful of yards out.

The one who knocks...

2021-08-28T17:53:00Z

Bayern 3-0 Hertha

GOAL: Bayern 3-0 Hertha

2021-08-28T17:40:00Z

(Jamal Musiala)

Game, set and match to the boys from Bavaria.

Jamal Musiala is also in Hansi Flick's first Germany squad and with finishing like that, you can see why the 18-year-old is set for a bright future.

He lashes a wonderful effort in from the left, across the face of goal and arrowed into the bottom-right corner.

Back underway

2021-08-28T17:36:00Z

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Think tempers have settled down at Anfield? Don't bet on it.

Losing a man means Chelsea have made two changes - goalscorer Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante are off, Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic are both on.

Roberto Firmino was hooked in the first half late on for Liverpool, with Diogo Jota his replacement.

On target

2021-08-28T17:32:00Z

HT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

High red card drama at Anfield

2021-08-28T17:26:00Z

HT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

HT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

2021-08-28T17:21:00Z

Bayern 2-0 Hertha

Anthony Taylor is still being swarmed by Chelsea players as he heads from the field. That is a huge call in the trajectory of this game - and it has squared things up ahead of what will surely be a grandstand second half.

Bayern's two-goal lead in the Bundesliga looks unlikely to be caught by Hertha, which leaves Anfield as the centre of sporting drama in Europe right now.

Jurgen Klopp is straight down the tunnel. His side are back in this contest, but there is a long way to go yet.

Jordan Henderson Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22
Getty Images

GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

2021-08-28T17:19:00Z

(Mohamed Salah)

Mohamed Salah has Edouard Mendy right up in his face before he takes the spot-kick - but it is the Egypt international who wins the mind games!

The striker drags his shot low to the left as the goalkeeper goes the wrong way and Anfield erupts in joy, It almost gets a little more explosive as the two teams square up with each other as soon as the ball is in the net.

It was never going to be a tame one! Mendy is booked. Thomas Tuchel is boiling with rage on the sidelines.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22
RED CARD: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

2021-08-28T17:17:00Z

(Reece James)

Huge drama at Anfield - absolutely huge! Reece James has been sent off for a deliberate handball! 

The England international cleared a close-range finish off the goal-line, and looked to have dragged it up onto his arm from his leg in the act of blocking the shot.

But VAR asks for a second look - and Anthony Taylor not only hands the Reds the spot-kick, but sends James for an early bath!

GOAL: Bayern 2-0 Hertha

2021-08-28T17:05:00Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

The record-breaker does it again - though this time, he has a little bit of a helping hand from the woodwork.

Robert Lewandowski looks to have got himself on the scoresheet with a low header, only to see it palmed onto the crossbar. The bounce is kind though and comes back to earth for him to have a second effort.

The Poland star doesn't miss many and his follow-up effort is nudged neatly into the back of the net. Bayern are in full control now.

GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

2021-08-28T16:51:00Z

(Kai Havertz)

Anfield is silenced with a superb header! Kai Havertz draws first blood against Liverpool!

The German is allowed to move early after the Blues win a corner and as the ball swings into the box, he gets on the delivery early at the left.

It's a looping effort, up and over Alisson, and in at the opposite post. Chelsea's clutch of supporters go bonkers. The Champions League holders lead on Merseyside.

Kai Havertz goal Alisson Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22
Reds building steam against Blues

2021-08-28T16:42:00Z

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Hertha

2021-08-28T16:36:00Z

(Thomas Muller)

Well, that didn't take long in the Bundesliga!

Thomas Muller celebrates his latest call-up to the Germany national team with a superb one-touch finish, wrestled into the bottom-left corner. It's made all the better by Robert Lewandowski's choice to step over the delivery en-route, throwing off the Hertha defenders.

The hosts are up and running for the day.

Thomas Muller Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Bundesliga 2021-22
KO: Liverpool vs Chelsea

2021-08-28T16:30:00Z

Bayern vs Hertha

We're underway at Anfield in the Premier League! Just listen to that roar! You'll be able to hear that all the way back down the M6, towards London.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann have also got underway against Hertha Berlin at Allianz Arena.

Moyes: We didn't meet standards

2021-08-28T16:25:00Z

West Ham 2-2 Palace

As the teams slowly make their way onto the field under the early evening Merseyside sunshine, West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to Match of the Day, admitting that his side let themselves down as they dropped points against Crystal Palace today.

"The players are disappointed in the dressing room but that tells you the standards we have set ourselves," he says.

"We just didn't play to the standards we have reached in recent weeks.

David Moyes West Ham 2021-22
Countdown at Anfield

2021-08-28T16:15:00Z

Liverpool vs Chelsea

It's filling up nicely at Anfield ahead of arguably the biggest game to be played yet since fans returned to the Premier League this season.

A spot of Peter Gabriel is playing over the PA, per Goal's Neil Jones. But will it be Red Rain on Merseyside this evening, or can Chelsea deliver a Sledgehammer to their hosts' hopes?

It ain't over 'til it's...

2021-08-28T16:07:00Z

FT: Newcastle 2-2 Southampton

FT: Newcastle 2-2 Southampton

2021-08-28T15:58:00Z

Villa 1-1 Brentford, Brighton 0-2 Everton, Norwich 1-2 Leicester, West Ham 2-2 Palace

It's all over in the Premier League's Saturday afternoon fixtures - and Southampton have rescued a point in the sort of drama television would throw out for being far too fanciful.

Elsewhere, Brentford have seized a point at Aston Villa, Everton have taken a commanding win against Brighton - albeit with a teddy-out-of-the-pram day for Richarlison - Leicester have earned a hard-fought win over Norwich and West Ham have been pegged back to a point by Crystal Palace.

Don't you dare go anywhere though - the best is yet to come...

GOAL: Newcastle 2-2 Southampton

2021-08-28T15:56:00Z

(James Ward-Prowse)

Pick that one out.

James Ward-Prowse has ridden to the rescue of Southampton on Tyneside. He absolutely buries his finish from the penalty spot, putting it in the bottom-left corner, despite Woodman's efforts.

It is like all the air has been let out of a giant balloon at St James' Park.

Penalty to Saints!

2021-08-28T15:53:00Z

Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

But would you believe it, there is even more sensational late drama at St James' Park! Southampton have a penalty!

VAR deems that Jamaal Lascelles has come in with the slide tackle onto Adam Armstrong's heels as the visitors throw everything at their hosts, and the referee agrees with the call.

Absolute heartbreak for Newcastle. James Ward-Prowse doesn't miss many of these...

GOAL: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

2021-08-28T15:50:00Z

(Allan Saint-Maximin)

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN ST JAMES' PARK!

Allan Saint-Maximin looks like he has won it for Newcastle in the last minute of regular time! With added injury minutes looming, the winger is in the exact right place at the exact right time to lash home a rebounded effort at close-range.

He celebrates with a somersault, then vaults the ad hoardings and leaps into the stands, mobbed by manic Magpies fans. What a moment!

VAR: Norwich 1-2 Leicester

2021-08-28T15:43:00Z

Drama at Carrow Road, as Norwich see a potential equaliser chalked off with just 10 minutes to go - a call made by VAR after Kenny McLean had found the back of the net.

Todd Cantwell, the man at fault, is booked for arguing the decision. It's fine margins, as these things normally are.

Do the Canaries have a final response still in them to save a point?

GOAL: Norwich 1-2 Leicester

2021-08-28T15:36:00Z

(Marc Albrighton)

Talk about a fluid move!

Marc Albrighton is the man who wrestles a fine finish across the face of goal and in at the bottom-left corner, but it is the silky interactions of Leicester's buildup that is all the more tasty.

Put that bit of team play on a menu and order it again, that was delicious.

GOAL: Newcastle 1-1 Southampton

2021-08-28T15:33:00Z

(Mohamed Elyounoussi)

Mohamed Elyounoussi delivers the goods and Saints are back on level pegging on Tyneside!

It would have been cruel on the visitors for them to leave the north-east empty-handed, and now they have given themselves a genuine shot at points once more.

Woodman stops the first effort but he cannot parry the rebound. A collective groan echoes around St James' Park.

GOAL: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace

2021-08-28T15:30:00Z

(Conor Gallagher)

What is going on at London Stadium?!

Honestly, you wait 25 games for a goal and then two turn up at once. It really is like London buses for Conor Gallagher!

Almost from the restart, he comes up with the ball in the box and he plonks it into the bottom-right corner. We're all square again in a flash.

GOAL: West Ham 2-1 Crystal Palace

2021-08-28T15:29:00Z

(Michail Antonio)

The Hammers' all-time top Premier League scorer rides to the rescue!

He caught the eye with his celebrations last week, but Michail Antonio might have just grabbed the headlines with a match-saving goal for the hosts in the capital.

He shrugs off a couple of defenders, outmuscles his way through and drives a crunching left-footed effort into the back of the net. Lovely stuff.

Drought over

2021-08-28T15:28:00Z

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

2021-08-28T15:18:00Z

(Conor Gallagher)

The Patrick Vieira.reign has its first goal and Crystal Palace have pulled their high-flying hosts back!

Conor Gallagher notches up the Eagles' first on-target shot of the game - and he makes it count too, 

David Moyes looks less than impressed on the sidelines. Has the bubble just burst for the Hammers?

GOAL: Brighton 0-2 Everton

2021-08-28T15:15:00Z

(Dominic Calvert-Lewin)

That might well be the game for the Toffees on the South Coast!

Rafa Benitez's men have doubled their lead to put further daylight between them and the Seagulls, after a messy challenge from Shane Duffy hauls Seamus Coleman to the ground.

There is a bit of disagreement over just who will take it between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England man wins out in the end and justifies it by burying the ball in the back of the net, though the Brazilian is still less than chuffed about it.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Brighton vs Everton Premier League 2021-22
GOAL: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton

2021-08-28T15:14:00Z

(Callum Wilson)

The Magpies snatch a shock lead against the Saints!

You'd be hard-pushed to suggest that Steve Bruce's hosts have been on top at St James' Park - but they are now on the scoreboard thanks to Callum Wilson.

The England international - overlooked for Three Lions duty once more this time around - buries Jacob Murphy's assist with a keen header to put his side on course for what would be a surprise win. Their visitors must respond now.

Callum Wilson Newcastle vs Southampton Premier League 2021-22
Back underway

2021-08-28T15:04:00Z

Villa 1-1 Brentford

Teams have emerged once more across the country and we're getting underway with the second halves of this afternoon's spate of Premier League fixtures.

Don't forget, we'll have coverage of this evening's blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Chelsea still to come, plus highlights of all the big action with European heavyweights across the continent.

Just six goals across the combined five games so far - only one more than what Manchester City put past Arsenal. Who will find the back of the net next?

Emi Buendia Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22
Mesut Ozil's message to Arsenal fans

2021-08-28T14:57:13Z

Half-time in the Premier League

2021-08-28T14:48:32Z

It's half-time in our mid-afternoon Premier League matches.

We have had six goals across five games in the first 45 minutes.

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford
Brighton 0-1 Everton
Newcastle 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Leicester
West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace
Ivan Toney Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22
GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace

2021-08-28T14:40:15Z

Pablo Fornals has given West Ham the advantage.

The Hammers broke forward with Michail Antonio charging into the box ahead of two defenders. 

He cuts back, passes to Fornals who returns the ball but instead of finishing it off, Antonio puts it back into the middle.

Fornals is there to round off a fantastic attack from the home team and well deserved as they have been on top throughout the first half.

Buendia off the mark with Villa goal

2021-08-28T14:33:23Z

Emiliano Buendia has equalised for Aston Villa against Brentford.

That's his first goal for the home team since joining from Norwich this summer.

Emi Buendia Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22
Guardiola backs Arteta for Arsenal success

2021-08-28T14:20:44Z

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is confident his former apprentice Mikel Arteta can turn things around at Arsenal despite their woeful results.

"People want results right away, with the players he had today, Ben White, Thomas Partey were missing, many players they invested in were missing, without that it is difficult," he said to BBC Sport after the 5-0 win.

"I know his awareness as a manager and as a leader, the moment everyone is back he will do an excellent job. I know this because I know him, I know the job he can do."

Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola
Brentford and Leicester take early leads

2021-08-28T14:10:59Z

We've had some early goals already!

Ivan Toney has ensured Brentford get off to a strong start against Aston Villa, lashing past Emiliano Martinez just seven minutes into the match.

Jamie Vardy has struck for Leicester to put the visitors in the driving seat against Norwich.

Jamie Vardy Norwich vs Leicester Premier League 2021-22
Premier League matches have kicked off

2021-08-28T14:00:00Z

We are underway with the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.

Keep up to date with all of the action with Goal!

Aston Villa vs Brentford team news

2021-08-28T13:57:30Z

Brentford have shown they are worthy of a place in the Premier League so far, taking four points from two matches.

But Aston Villa will prove a difficult away test for the newly-promoted side. Let's take a look at their starting XIs.

Brighton vs Everton team news

2021-08-28T13:53:19Z

Brighton are also looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they take on Everton.

But Rafael Benitez's men have taken four points from their two matches and will be eager to remain undefeated.

Worrying times for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

2021-08-28T13:49:00Z

Can West Ham continue their perfect start?

2021-08-28T13:36:39Z

West Ham are looking to make it three wins from three in the Premier League as they take on Crystal Palace.

The visitors, meanwhile, have drawn one and lost two so far and are looking to get their first win on the board.

Here's how they line up...

Full-time: Man City 5-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T13:26:19Z

Arsenal off to worst start in 67 years

Pep Guardiola's men demolished Arsenal today.

Granit Xhaka's red card in the first half did not make the visitors' job any easier, but they did not look likey getting back into the match regardless.

They have lost all three of their matches in the Premier League this season, conceded nine goals and failed to score even once.

Ferran Torres scores for Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22
A rare feat for Guardiola's men

2021-08-28T13:21:16Z

GOAL! Man City 5-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T13:15:06Z

Ferran Torres gets his second of the game.

Riyad Mahrez has all the time to make space for himself and pick his target in the box and Torres meets it and sends it in off the post.

Man City totally dominant

2021-08-28T13:02:25Z

Man City have had 16 shots in 71 minutes against Arsenal. Six of those have been on target and another four were blocked.

Pep Guardiola's men have had more than 80 per cent possession and made over 630 passes.

The visitors, meanwhile, have had just one attempt, with Bukayo Saka's effort five minutes in missing the target.

Jack Grealish, Rodri, Man City 2021-22
GOAL! Man City 4-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T12:43:51Z

Rodri has sent it curling into the bottom corner from outside the box.

It was a long build up from the home team as Arsenal sat back and applied no pressure to the ball.

Jack Grealish was blocked on the edge of the box, but City easily regained possession and worked it to Rodri for a fine finish.

Second half underway

2021-08-28T12:36:47Z

The second-half has kicked off.

Will Man City push to extend their lead and further humiliate Arsenal? 

Or can the Gunners muster up enough to at least limit the damage?

Half-time: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T12:20:25Z

A comfortable first half for Man City, an abysmal one for Arsenal.

Three goals and a red card in the first 45 minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus firing in for the home side.

Granit Xhaka piled on the misery, however, with a reckless challenge on Joao Cancelo.

Man City celebrate Ferran Torres goal vs Arsenal
Let's take a look at that red card

2021-08-28T12:19:00Z

There can be no doubt that Granit Xhaka had to go off after that tackle.

A textbook sending off challenge.

GOAL! Man City 3-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T12:14:37Z

More misery for Arsenal!

Man City burst forward with Torres sending it wide to Jack Grealish.

The £100m man cuts into the box and squares it to Gabriel Jesus who tucks in a third for the home side.

RED CARD! Granit Xhaka sent off

2021-08-28T12:06:10Z

Arsenal are down to 10 men.

Granit Xhaka has been sent off for a two-footed tackle with his studs showing.

The midfielder needlessly chopped down Joao Cancelo and the referee did not hesitate to show the red card.

Gundogan up and running

2021-08-28T11:54:51Z

Ilkay Gundogan has scored his first goal of the season.

The German midfielder was Man City's top scorer in the Premier League in 2020-21 with 13.

How many will he fire in this term?

Ilkay Gundogan, Man City vs Arsenal 2021-22
GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T11:44:10Z

This time it's Ferran Torres who is perfectly placed to beat Bernd Leno.

After a patient build up from a free-kick in the middle of Arsenal's half, a low, diagonal ball is played into the box.

It makes its way through and Torres is there to finish.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal

2021-08-28T11:40:26Z

Ilkay Gundogan has given the home side the lead!

City burst forward with Gabriel Jesus running onto a long ball down the right side and eventually sends it towars the back post.

Gundogan is there lingering behind Calum Chambers to head it in. 

We are underway!

2021-08-28T11:32:39Z

The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has begun.

Who will come out on top, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions or his former protégé Mikel Arteta and the Gunners?

Man City vs Arsenal - How do they line up?

2021-08-28T11:15:43Z

The teams are in for our first match of the afternoon. Let's take a look at how they're starting.

What's on the cards today?

2021-08-28T11:08:14Z

The action commences with an early mouth-watering Premier League tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Then we will guide you through the mid-afternoon ties in the English top-flight before another promising encounter this evening, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea at Anfield.

Afterwards, Bayern Munich will look to get a second win of the Bundesliga season when they take on Hertha Berlin, followed by Juventus' first match of the post-Ronaldo era against Empoli.

And we'll round it off with an intriguing clash in Spain as Real Madrid visit Real Betis.

Let's get into it!

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-08-28T11:06:21Z

The weekend is here and with it comes another action-packed round of Europe's top leagues!

Follow all the goals, results and reaction here with Goal as we cover the big games coming up this afternoon.