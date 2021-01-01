Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Real Madrid & Dortmund vs Man City in UEFA Champions League action

Pep Guardiola's side edged Dortmund 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium and after three years at Bayern Munich, we all know Pep is familiar with these German opponents. After losing three of his first five meetings with Dortmund in all competitions, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in his last seven against the German side (W4 D3).

Currently fifth in the Bundesliga, Dortmund's hopes of being in next season's Champions League is running low and they can secure their spot by winning it all, but they have to get past Man City first.

On the seven previous occasions Borussia Dortmund have lost the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage match, they’ve been eliminated six times. Whereas, Man City have progressed from 13 of their 15 knockout stage ties when winning the first leg in major European competition.

Manchester City haven’t conceded in any of their last four UEFA Champions League away games, but Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, has only failed to score in three of his 15 appearances in the Champions League, and has found the net in all four of his appearances at Signal

Iduna Park (7 goals in total).

Another striker who is comfortable with scoring goal in Europe: Sergio Aguero.

A goal for Man City’s striker will make him the outright highest goalscorer for a Premier League club in Champions League history (currently 36, level with Didier Drogba). The Argentine has scored more goals in the competition against German sides (11) than he has vs

sides from any other nation.

We're up for a thriller 👀