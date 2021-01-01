Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Burnley, Man City vs Norwich, Barca & Inter in action

Liverpool vs Burnley

Notice anything in particular about that Burnley line-up? That's right - the Clarets have named a matchday XI numbered one through 11, a feat far rarer than you may think in the Premier League.

The last time this happened in the English top-flight was when Charlton Athletic did it in the 1998-99 campaign. You could get a Freddo for 10p then!

Sean Dyche has delivered a lovely bit of symmetry for his side's second game of the season.