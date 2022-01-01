Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

Supersonic
Espanyol 0-1 Barcelona
Locked and loaded
Espanyol 0-1 Barcelona
GOAL: Espnayol 0-1 Barcelona
(Pedri)
Well that didn't take long, did it?!
Barcelona hit the front in La Liga with barely 150 seconds on the clock, thanks to Pedri.
In their first attack of the match, the Blaugrana cut loose with Jordi Alba, who lays on the perfect ball inside for his team-mate to sweep home. Grandstand stuff!
KO: Espanyol v Barcelona
Save the best for last, eh?
The Catalan derby is up and running in La Liga, as Barcelona travel to Espanyol!
Here we go.
Impressive record
A Barca legend
KO: Atalanta v Juventus
The battle for fourth is underway in Serie A!
A friendly reminder - a win for Juve keeps them in the Champions League places, as does a draw.
But Atalanta overhaul them if they take the victory. Easy as pie!
Vlahovic in the mood
Time to do the business
Checking out surroundings
Smiles in north London
Short journey for Barca
Final preparations
Why Zouma didn’t figure
David Moyes has explained to Sky Sports why Kurt Zouma did not figure for West Ham against Leicester, with the French defender sparking controversy for attacking his pet cat.
The Hammers boss has said: "He was ill before the game, wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well. He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players and did not eat much. Once he got out he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten.
"I hope that we have changed a bit of how West Ham is perceived, but more on the pitch. We have a good, exciting young team that we are trying to improve. West Ham have done great work down the East End of London, young supporters coming in and a lot of good things being done. We should not allow something like this to blight what has gone on. A mistake has been made and there are managers with players who have made mistake. You want to feel there is forgiveness and an apology has been made."
Juve in the building
Team news: Espanyol vs Barcelona
Mourinho's Roma held against 10 men
Late leveller from Roma
Team news: Atalanta vs Juventus
Tielemans hasn’t snubbed Leicester deal
Youri Tielemans was on target for Leicester in their 2-2 draw with West Ham, and Brendan Rodgers insists the Belgian has not snubbed the offer of a new contract from the Foxes.
He told Sky Sports: "Firstly he has not declined (a new contract). I have seen stories but the position is exactly the same. He is a fantastic player and there has been no movement. He has worked well and until his last days here, he will always give his best. He is a top professional and you saw his commitment today."
Stage set in Catalunya
Juve raring to go
Sassuolo now lead against Roma
Premier League scores
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa
Tottenham 0-2 Wolves
Leicester 2-2 West Ham
WATCH: Dawson snatches a dramatic point
Here, for those in the UK, is how Dawson snatched a point for West Ham in stoppage-time...
FT: Leicester 2-2 West Ham
All over the King Power Stadium and the points are shared.
Bowen and Dawson got the goals for the Hammers, while Tielemans and Ricardo were on target for the Foxes.
Not the result that either side wanted.
GOAL! Leicester 2-2 West Ham
The Hammers restore parity late on.
Leicester fail to deal with a corner and Dawson rises highest to bundle home - possibly with his shoulder.
Not pretty, but effective
Eddie Howe was pleased to see Newcastle pick up three more valuable points against Villa despite having to dig deep at times.
He told Sky Sports: "It wasn't the prettiest and we are the first to admit that. The beauty was in our defending and in our detail.
"In weeks gone by we might have lost that game or not won it. Now we are showing a new found resilience. We feel the organisation is there.
"We had to do the horrible things really well.”
Flachi returns at 46 after 12-year ban
Former Fiorentina and Sampdoria striker Francesco Flachi made his return to football this weekend at the age of 46 - a dozen years on from his ban for cocaine use.
The ex-Serie A forward, who played over 100 games in the top tier of Italian football during a career stretching between 1993 and 2010, was suspended for 12 years following a relapse while at Brescia in Serie B.
With a desire to end his career on his terms, Flachi has made a return with fifth-tier outfit Signa 1914 near his hometown of Florence after training with the club throughout the past five months.
Check out the full story here.
Sassuolo level against Roma
Spot on
Derby preparations
Englishman abroad
WATCH: Ricardo nods Foxes in front
Here, for those in the UK, is how Ricardo met a brilliant ball from Barnes to turn Leicester's home date with West Ham on its head...
Roma lead at the interval
Another goal for Abraham
GOAL! Leicester 2-1 West Ham
The Foxes have come from behind to lead.
Great header from Ricardo as he throws himself at a Barnes cross and glances into the top corner.
Gerrard: Villa deserved nothing
Steven Gerrard was disappointed with Aston Villa’s showing at Newcastle and admits that they got what they deserved.
He has told BBC Sport: "From start to finish we weren't good enough and deserved nothing from the game.
"We were honest with the players half-time and we got a bit of a reaction but I've got no complaints with the result. I believe you make your own luck away from home and we were nowhere near it today.
"I expect more from this team collectively and individually. We feel frustrated and disappointed.
"I don't think there was much in it today but Newcastle didn't have to play incredibly well to win it. We need to move on and move on quickly."
Up and running again
The second half is under way the King Power Stadium.
Will we get a winner or will the spoils be shared?
WATCH: Tielemans keeps his cool
Here, for those in the UK, is how Tielemans restored parity from the spot...
Derby day in Catalunya
HT: Leicester 1-1 West Ham
All square at the interval.
In-form Bowen fired the Hammers in front, but the hosts were handed a lifeline when Tielemans stepped up to convert from the spot.
Still all to play for.
GOAL! Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Tielemans makes no mistake from the spot.
Fabianski goes the right way, but the Belgian midfielder finds the bottom corner and we are all square just before half-time.
PENALTY: Leicester awarded spot-kick
Cresswell handles inside the box and the referee points to the spot - with the West Ham defender never picking up the flight of the ball from a corner.
Opportunity for the Foxes to level.
Brazilian brick wall
Party time for Toon Army
Emotions in north London
‘We have to struggle every game’
Antonio Conte wants to see his Spurs players start digging a little deeper after suffering a third straight defeat when going down at home to Wolves.
The Italian has told Sky Sports: "I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game, I was very clear after three weeks about my opinion and we have to continue to work. There are a lot of jobs to do but it is not simple because the environment is used to play for Champions League, Europa League, but everyone maybe has to realise something has changed and you have to try to work to build again and we have to know this.
"I am trying with my players to do everything to improve the situation but the environment has to understand which is our position in this moment.
"When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League is impossible.
"We have to fight and try to build something important to improve the situation but it is important to know the situation because otherwise maybe our fans could be disappointed and instead they have to try and push us and stay behind us - these players need to feel the right atmosphere and not pressure about a target that at this moment you can't think. This is my evaluation."
Liverpool avoid ‘banana skin’
Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool come through a tough test at Burnley and avoid any untimely stumbles.
He has told Sky Sports: "A perfect afternoon. Raining and windy. We scored from a set piece and it was a brilliant goal to be honest, a counter pressing goal.
"Everything today was set up to be a banana skin for us. The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them.
"Most of their chances were offside but of course they had their moments, that is clear. They have quality but we dealt with it pretty well.
"We like each other, we respect each other. We have to work incredibly hard and that is what the boys did. We made our shirts dirty. I am really happy because I know how difficult it is to come here. Absolutely satisfied."
WATCH: Bowen fires West Ham in front
Here, for those in the UK, is how Bowen opened the scoring with a fine finish for West Ham...
England call incoming?
GOAL! Leicester 0-1 West Ham
Jarrod Bowen is a man in fine and needs less than 10 minutes to open the scoring.
Great pace to run away from the Leicester defence, before drilling low across goal and into the bottom corner.
Roma raring to go
Not involved after warming up
Spurs slump
Under way at the King Power
Leicester and West Ham are up and running, with both teams in need of a win after experiencing difficult weeks on and off the field.
Comfortable win for Dortmund
Jimenez dreaming big
Raul Jimenez was on target for Wolves in their win at Tottenham and is looking to surge towards the finishing post this season.
The Mexican striker has told Sky Sports: "We knew sometimes they concede goals for losing ball when they are doing their game. We had those opportunities. We had troubles this season scoring but today we did what we wanted. We are always confidence. We know what we can do. We are in a good time and we can keep improving and go higher in the table. We are dreaming big."
3 - Newcastle have won three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2018 under Rafael Benítez. Hope. pic.twitter.com/qI0V8J44Pc— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2022
Zouma out for West Ham
Kurt Zouma, who has made plenty of headlines of late, will not be playing for West Ham today.
He has suffered a problem in the warm-up, having been ill of late, and is replaced in the Hammers' starting XI by Issa Diop.
Concern for Conte
Can Liverpool catch City?
Fabinho netted a match-winning goal for Liverpool and Burnley and is refusing to throw in a Premier League title towel.
He has told BBC Sport: "We have to think game after game. We play every three days with other competitions as well. Everyone has to be ready, we don't have injured players and that is good for us.
"We have to try to win every game and before we next play them (Manchester City) we have the chance to be next to them.”
Up next in the Premier League...
Team news: Sassuolo vs Roma
A man in fine form
Talking of Dortmund...
Dortmund have a third
FT: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were denied by VAR as the Newcastle United resurgence continues, with Kieran Trippier's free kicks blasting them on their way. That's three league wins in a row for the Magpies and four league games unbeaten as they look to pull away from the drop zone.
FT: Tottenham 0-2 Wolves
It's three Premier League defeats in succession for Tottenham after they succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Wolves. Raul Jimenez scored the opener, with Leander Dendoncker padding out the scoreline before half-time. Antonio Conte's side couldn't crack the visitors in the second half and will have to figure out a way to improve if they want to compete in Europe next season.
FT: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool escape from Turf Moor with three points after a hard-earned victory against a somewhat unlucky Burnley side. The Reds have Fabinho to thank for the win which sees them maintain pressure on Man City at the top of the table and Sean Dyche's side are left to reflect on a game of poor finishing.
Rice rocking the backwards cap 🧢
Leicester vs West Ham kicks off in just over 30 minutes' time
Burnley denied again!
It's still 1-0 to Liverpool but it looked like it might have been different after Cornet got in behind the Reds' defence. However, Alisson did enough to spook the Burnley forward into missing and, in any case, the flag had been raised for offside. Frustrating for the hosts.
Burnley feeling the pressure from Liverpool...
Nearly an own goal from Ben Mee after TAA turns up as a centre forward in the box— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 13, 2022
Brief stoppage in the Newcastle vs Villa game
Game back underway.
Leicester vs West Ham teams are in
LEICESTER XI
WEST HAM XI
Correction: No goal for Villa! VAR intervenes ❌
Ollie Watkins had the ball in the back of the Newcastle net and thought he'd scored the equaliser, but it has been ruled out following advice from the VAR that the England international was offside.
It's still Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa.
GOAL! Villa equalise!
Ollie Watkins has scored to haul Aston Villa level again away to Newcastle United. It's now 1-1 at St James' Park with just under half an hour to play.
Premier League games restart!
The three 2pm kick-offs are back underway!
Kieran Trippier appreciation post
Nice little stat 🤓
GOAL! Dortmund double their lead!
Marco Reus has scored his second goal of the afternoon to make it 2-0 to after 30 minutes Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin.
Not looking good for Spurs 😬
2 - Spurs are two goals down at half time of a Premier League home game for the first time since December 2019 (v Chelsea), while they've never come back to win from such a deficit in a PL home game (D4 L18). Doomed.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2022
Reus fires Dortmund in front against Union Berlin - 1-0
HT in the Premier League
- Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
- Tottenham 0-2 Wolves
- Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa
Four goals across three games so far... will there be more to come in the second halves?
WATCH: Trippier's thunderbolt free kick 🚀
GOAL! Liverpool make a breakthrough
Jurgen Klopp's side have broken the deadlock five minutes before half-time through Fabinho. The Reds lead 1-0 heading into the break.
GOAL! Trippier free kick puts Newcastle ahead
The Kieran Trippier tale continues in the north-east! He's put Newcastle 1-0 up against Aston Villa with another free kick, repeating what he did against Everton! The right-back is a set-piece master.
Weghorst wastes chance!
Relief for Liverpool after the giant Wout Weghorst got the better of Virgil van Dijk only to send his shot wide of Alisson's net. Just under 15 minutes left to go in the half and while the Reds have unsurprisingly had more of the ball, the chances remain fairly evenly divided.
What a chip! 🍟😯
GOAL! Wolves double their lead
Leander Dendoncker has made it 2-0 to Wolves against Tottenham! This is a dreadful start for the hosts. Daniel Podence's shot deflected into the path of the Belgium international and he made no mistake. Spurs need to wake up if they want to salvage something from this game.
Liverpool still scoreless
Just over 15 minutes have been played at Turf Moor and Liverpool have not yet managed to breach the Burnley goal. The Clarets are threatening in bursts, so it will be interesting to see how the half pans out.
GOAL! Wolves take the lead against Spurs
Raul Jimenez has fired Wolves ahead against Tottenham in London! It's 1-0! The Mexico international did brilliantly to capitalise on Spurs' inability to clear the danger and needed just two touches to beat Hugo Lloris. Antonio Conte will be furious.
Dortmund team vs Union Berlin
Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway! 💪
- Burnley vs Liverpool
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa
- Tottenham vs Wolves
Liverpool need a win to close the gap on Man City, while Newcastle will be keen to carry on their 'Great Escape' from the drop zone and Spurs can potentially leapfrog Arsenal with three points against Wolves.
Here we go! ⚽️
Here's a reminder of what's in store 💻
Here's a selection of today's biggest games
2pm - Burnley vs Liverpool
2pm - Newcastle vs Aston Villa
2pm - Tottenham vs Wolves
2:30pm - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
4:30pm - Leicester vs West Ham
5pm - Sassuolo vs Roma
7:45pm - Atalanta vs Juventus
8pm - Espanyol vs Barcelona
(All times UK)
Rafael Leao sends AC Milan top
AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.
Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.
Spurs vs Wolves teams confirmed
TOTTENHAM XI
WOLVES XI
Here are the Newcastle and Aston Villa XIs!
Big Dan Burn starts...
NEWCASTLE XI
ASTON VILLA XI
Burnley vs Liverpool teams are in!
BURNLEY XI
LIVERPOOL XI
It's matchday! We're live! ⚽️
You are most welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, featuring the latest news and updates from across the day's action in the Premier League, La Liga and more.
Liverpool take on Burnley, while Tottenham face Wolves in the headline games from England, while Barcelona play local rivals Espanyol in the pick of games from Spain. We'll have a full run-down of games shortly.
In the meantime, stay tuned for team news, goal alerts, VAR incidents and everything you could possibly want to know about the day's games as they unfold!
