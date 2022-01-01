Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

Antonio Conte wants to see his Spurs players start digging a little deeper after suffering a third straight defeat when going down at home to Wolves.

The Italian has told Sky Sports: "I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game, I was very clear after three weeks about my opinion and we have to continue to work. There are a lot of jobs to do but it is not simple because the environment is used to play for Champions League, Europa League, but everyone maybe has to realise something has changed and you have to try to work to build again and we have to know this.

"I am trying with my players to do everything to improve the situation but the environment has to understand which is our position in this moment.

"When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League is impossible.

"We have to fight and try to build something important to improve the situation but it is important to know the situation because otherwise maybe our fans could be disappointed and instead they have to try and push us and stay behind us - these players need to feel the right atmosphere and not pressure about a target that at this moment you can't think. This is my evaluation."





