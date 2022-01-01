Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

All the latest updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and more, with the Reds, Barca and Europe's elite in action

Updated
Pedri Barcelona 2021-22
Supersonic

2022-02-13T20:17:00.000Z

Espanyol 0-1 Barcelona

GOAL: Espnayol 0-1 Barcelona

2022-02-13T20:03:00.000Z

(Pedri)

Well that didn't take long, did it?!

Barcelona hit the front in La Liga with barely 150 seconds on the clock, thanks to Pedri.

In their first attack of the match, the Blaugrana cut loose with Jordi Alba, who lays on the perfect ball inside for his team-mate to sweep home. Grandstand stuff!

KO: Espanyol v Barcelona

2022-02-13T20:00:00.000Z

Save the best for last, eh?

The Catalan derby is up and running in La Liga, as Barcelona travel to Espanyol!

Here we go.

Impressive record

2022-02-13T19:55:00.000Z

KO: Atalanta v Juventus

2022-02-13T19:45:00.000Z

The battle for fourth is underway in Serie A!

A friendly reminder - a win for Juve keeps them in the Champions League places, as does a draw.

But Atalanta overhaul them if they take the victory. Easy as pie!

Why Zouma didn’t figure

2022-02-13T19:07:56.344Z

David Moyes has explained to Sky Sports why Kurt Zouma did not figure for West Ham against Leicester, with the French defender sparking controversy for attacking his pet cat.

The Hammers boss has said: "He was ill before the game, wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well. He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players and did not eat much. Once he got out he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten.

"I hope that we have changed a bit of how West Ham is perceived, but more on the pitch. We have a good, exciting young team that we are trying to improve. West Ham have done great work down the East End of London, young supporters coming in and a lot of good things being done. We should not allow something like this to blight what has gone on. A mistake has been made and there are managers with players who have made mistake. You want to feel there is forgiveness and an apology has been made."

Kurt Zouma West Ham 2021-22
Tielemans hasn’t snubbed Leicester deal

2022-02-13T18:51:32.790Z

Youri Tielemans was on target for Leicester in their 2-2 draw with West Ham, and Brendan Rodgers insists the Belgian has not snubbed the offer of a new contract from the Foxes.

He told Sky Sports: "Firstly he has not declined (a new contract). I have seen stories but the position is exactly the same. He is a fantastic player and there has been no movement. He has worked well and until his last days here, he will always give his best. He is a top professional and you saw his commitment today."

Youri Tielemans Leicester West Ham 2021-22
Premier League scores

2022-02-13T18:30:59.638Z

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Tottenham 0-2 Wolves

Leicester 2-2 West Ham

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Erik Pieters Burnley 2021-22
WATCH: Dawson snatches a dramatic point

2022-02-13T18:28:44.629Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Dawson snatched a point for West Ham in stoppage-time...

FT: Leicester 2-2 West Ham

2022-02-13T18:24:39.618Z

All over the King Power Stadium and the points are shared.

Bowen and Dawson got the goals for the Hammers, while Tielemans and Ricardo were on target for the Foxes.

Not the result that either side wanted.

Ricardo Pereira Leicester West Ham 2021-22
GOAL! Leicester 2-2 West Ham

2022-02-13T18:20:13.983Z

The Hammers restore parity late on.

Leicester fail to deal with a corner and Dawson rises highest to bundle home - possibly with his shoulder.

Not pretty, but effective

2022-02-13T18:14:46.890Z

Eddie Howe was pleased to see Newcastle pick up three more valuable points against Villa despite having to dig deep at times.

He told Sky Sports: "It wasn't the prettiest and we are the first to admit that. The beauty was in our defending and in our detail.

"In weeks gone by we might have lost that game or not won it. Now we are showing a new found resilience. We feel the organisation is there.

"We had to do the horrible things really well.”

Eddie Howe Newcastle 2021-22
Flachi returns at 46 after 12-year ban

2022-02-13T18:09:06.524Z

Former Fiorentina and Sampdoria striker Francesco Flachi made his return to football this weekend at the age of 46 - a dozen years on from his ban for cocaine use.

The ex-Serie A forward, who played over 100 games in the top tier of Italian football during a career stretching between 1993 and 2010, was suspended for 12 years following a relapse while at Brescia in Serie B.

With a desire to end his career on his terms, Flachi has made a return with fifth-tier outfit Signa 1914 near his hometown of Florence after training with the club throughout the past five months.

Check out the full story here.

Francesco Flachi Milan Sampdoria Serie A 2006
Englishman abroad

2022-02-13T17:58:55.926Z

WATCH: Ricardo nods Foxes in front

2022-02-13T17:54:38.238Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Ricardo met a brilliant ball from Barnes to turn Leicester's home date with West Ham on its head...

GOAL! Leicester 2-1 West Ham

2022-02-13T17:46:54.343Z

The Foxes have come from behind to lead.

Great header from Ricardo as he throws himself at a Barnes cross and glances into the top corner.

Gerrard: Villa deserved nothing

2022-02-13T17:36:51.644Z

Steven Gerrard was disappointed with Aston Villa’s showing at Newcastle and admits that they got what they deserved.

He has told BBC Sport: "From start to finish we weren't good enough and deserved nothing from the game.

"We were honest with the players half-time and we got a bit of a reaction but I've got no complaints with the result. I believe you make your own luck away from home and we were nowhere near it today.

"I expect more from this team collectively and individually. We feel frustrated and disappointed.

"I don't think there was much in it today but Newcastle didn't have to play incredibly well to win it. We need to move on and move on quickly."

Steven Gerrard Aston Villa 2021-22
Up and running again

2022-02-13T17:34:03.062Z

The second half is under way the King Power Stadium.

Will we get a winner or will the spoils be shared?

WATCH: Tielemans keeps his cool

2022-02-13T17:25:24.720Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Tielemans restored parity from the spot...

HT: Leicester 1-1 West Ham

2022-02-13T17:18:32.525Z

All square at the interval.

In-form Bowen fired the Hammers in front, but the hosts were handed a lifeline when Tielemans stepped up to convert from the spot.

Still all to play for.

Jarrod Bowen Declan Rice West Ham Leicester 2021-22
GOAL! Leicester 1-1 West Ham

2022-02-13T17:14:36.968Z

Tielemans makes no mistake from the spot.

Fabianski goes the right way, but the Belgian midfielder finds the bottom corner and we are all square just before half-time.

PENALTY: Leicester awarded spot-kick

2022-02-13T17:13:29.676Z

Cresswell handles inside the box and the referee points to the spot - with the West Ham defender never picking up the flight of the ball from a corner.

Opportunity for the Foxes to level.

‘We have to struggle every game’

2022-02-13T16:57:08.938Z

Antonio Conte wants to see his Spurs players start digging a little deeper after suffering a third straight defeat when going down at home to Wolves.

The Italian has told Sky Sports: "I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game, I was very clear after three weeks about my opinion and we have to continue to work. There are a lot of jobs to do but it is not simple because the environment is used to play for Champions League, Europa League, but everyone maybe has to realise something has changed and you have to try to work to build again and we have to know this.

"I am trying with my players to do everything to improve the situation but the environment has to understand which is our position in this moment.

"When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League is impossible.

"We have to fight and try to build something important to improve the situation but it is important to know the situation because otherwise maybe our fans could be disappointed and instead they have to try and push us and stay behind us - these players need to feel the right atmosphere and not pressure about a target that at this moment you can't think. This is my evaluation."



Antonio Conte Tottenham 2021-22
Liverpool avoid ‘banana skin’

2022-02-13T16:53:13.466Z

Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool come through a tough test at Burnley and avoid any untimely stumbles.

He has told Sky Sports: "A perfect afternoon. Raining and windy. We scored from a set piece and it was a brilliant goal to be honest, a counter pressing goal.

"Everything today was set up to be a banana skin for us. The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them.

"Most of their chances were offside but of course they had their moments, that is clear. They have quality but we dealt with it pretty well.

"We like each other, we respect each other. We have to work incredibly hard and that is what the boys did. We made our shirts dirty. I am really happy because I know how difficult it is to come here. Absolutely satisfied."

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22
WATCH: Bowen fires West Ham in front

2022-02-13T16:48:25.377Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Bowen opened the scoring with a fine finish for West Ham...

England call incoming?

2022-02-13T16:46:24.388Z

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 West Ham

2022-02-13T16:39:44.564Z

Jarrod Bowen is a man in fine and needs less than 10 minutes to open the scoring.

Great pace to run away from the Leicester defence, before drilling low across goal and into the bottom corner.

Not involved after warming up

2022-02-13T16:32:55.907Z

Spurs slump

2022-02-13T16:31:53.359Z

Under way at the King Power

2022-02-13T16:30:09.884Z

Leicester and West Ham are up and running, with both teams in need of a win after experiencing difficult weeks on and off the field.

Jimenez dreaming big

2022-02-13T16:22:42.373Z

Raul Jimenez was on target for Wolves in their win at Tottenham and is looking to surge towards the finishing post this season.

The Mexican striker has told Sky Sports: "We knew sometimes they concede goals for losing ball when they are doing their game. We had those opportunities. We had troubles this season scoring but today we did what we wanted. We are always confidence. We know what we can do. We are in a good time and we can keep improving and go higher in the table. We are dreaming big."

Raul Jimenez, Wolves 2021-22
Magpies take flight

2022-02-13T16:20:53.223Z

Zouma out for West Ham

2022-02-13T16:18:28.807Z

Kurt Zouma, who has made plenty of headlines of late, will not be playing for West Ham today.

He has suffered a problem in the warm-up, having been ill of late, and is replaced in the Hammers' starting XI by Issa Diop.

Can Liverpool catch City?

2022-02-13T16:13:14.892Z

Fabinho netted a match-winning goal for Liverpool and Burnley and is refusing to throw in a Premier League title towel.

He has told BBC Sport: "We have to think game after game. We play every three days with other competitions as well. Everyone has to be ready, we don't have injured players and that is good for us.

"We have to try to win every game and before we next play them (Manchester City) we have the chance to be next to them.”

Fabinho Sadio Mane Liverpool 2021-22
FT: Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

2022-02-13T16:00:14.494Z

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were denied by VAR as the Newcastle United resurgence continues, with Kieran Trippier's free kicks blasting them on their way. That's three league wins in a row for the Magpies and four league games unbeaten as they look to pull away from the drop zone.

FT: Tottenham 0-2 Wolves

2022-02-13T15:56:06.948Z

It's three Premier League defeats in succession for Tottenham after they succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Wolves. Raul Jimenez scored the opener, with Leander Dendoncker padding out the scoreline before half-time. Antonio Conte's side couldn't crack the visitors in the second half and will have to figure out a way to improve if they want to compete in Europe next season.

FT: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

2022-02-13T15:53:41.448Z

Liverpool escape from Turf Moor with three points after a hard-earned victory against a somewhat unlucky Burnley side. The Reds have Fabinho to thank for the win which sees them maintain pressure on Man City at the top of the table and Sean Dyche's side are left to reflect on a game of poor finishing.

Burnley denied again!

2022-02-13T15:45:30.473Z

It's still 1-0 to Liverpool but it looked like it might have been different after Cornet got in behind the Reds' defence. However, Alisson did enough to spook the Burnley forward into missing and, in any case, the flag had been raised for offside. Frustrating for the hosts.

Burnley feeling the pressure from Liverpool...

2022-02-13T15:40:56.409Z

Brief stoppage in the Newcastle vs Villa game

2022-02-13T15:39:52.038Z

Game back underway.

Correction: No goal for Villa! VAR intervenes ❌

2022-02-13T15:26:36.625Z

Ollie Watkins had the ball in the back of the Newcastle net and thought he'd scored the equaliser, but it has been ruled out following advice from the VAR that the England international was offside.

It's still Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa.

GOAL! Villa equalise!

2022-02-13T15:22:58.111Z

Ollie Watkins has scored to haul Aston Villa level again away to Newcastle United. It's now 1-1 at St James' Park with just under half an hour to play.

Premier League games restart!

2022-02-13T15:06:56.135Z

The three 2pm kick-offs are back underway!

Nice little stat 🤓

2022-02-13T15:00:22.781Z

GOAL! Dortmund double their lead!

2022-02-13T14:58:40.490Z

Marco Reus has scored his second goal of the afternoon to make it 2-0 to after 30 minutes Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin.

Not looking good for Spurs 😬

2022-02-13T14:57:44.314Z

HT in the Premier League

2022-02-13T14:49:22.763Z

  • Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
  • Tottenham 0-2 Wolves
  • Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Four goals across three games so far... will there be more to come in the second halves?

GOAL! Liverpool make a breakthrough

2022-02-13T14:41:47.253Z

Jurgen Klopp's side have broken the deadlock five minutes before half-time through Fabinho. The Reds lead 1-0 heading into the break.

GOAL! Trippier free kick puts Newcastle ahead

2022-02-13T14:35:35.748Z

The Kieran Trippier tale continues in the north-east! He's put Newcastle 1-0 up against Aston Villa with another free kick, repeating what he did against Everton! The right-back is a set-piece master.

Weghorst wastes chance!

2022-02-13T14:32:39.539Z

Relief for Liverpool after the giant Wout Weghorst got the better of Virgil van Dijk only to send his shot wide of Alisson's net. Just under 15 minutes left to go in the half and while the Reds have unsurprisingly had more of the ball, the chances remain fairly evenly divided.

GOAL! Wolves double their lead

2022-02-13T14:18:28.584Z

Leander Dendoncker has made it 2-0 to Wolves against Tottenham! This is a dreadful start for the hosts. Daniel Podence's shot deflected into the path of the Belgium international and he made no mistake. Spurs need to wake up if they want to salvage something from this game.

Liverpool still scoreless

2022-02-13T14:16:50.413Z

Just over 15 minutes have been played at Turf Moor and Liverpool have not yet managed to breach the Burnley goal. The Clarets are threatening in bursts, so it will be interesting to see how the half pans out.

GOAL! Wolves take the lead against Spurs

2022-02-13T14:06:47.819Z

Raul Jimenez has fired Wolves ahead against Tottenham in London! It's 1-0! The Mexico international did brilliantly to capitalise on Spurs' inability to clear the danger and needed just two touches to beat Hugo Lloris. Antonio Conte will be furious.

Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway! 💪

2022-02-13T14:00:00.000Z

  • Burnley vs Liverpool
  • Newcastle vs Aston Villa
  • Tottenham vs Wolves

Liverpool need a win to close the gap on Man City, while Newcastle will be keen to carry on their 'Great Escape' from the drop zone and Spurs can potentially leapfrog Arsenal with three points against Wolves.

Here we go! ⚽️

Here's a reminder of what's in store 💻

2022-02-13T13:49:34.003Z

Here's a selection of today's biggest games

2pm - Burnley vs Liverpool

2pm - Newcastle vs Aston Villa

2pm - Tottenham vs Wolves

2:30pm - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

4:30pm - Leicester vs West Ham

5pm - Sassuolo vs Roma

7:45pm - Atalanta vs Juventus

8pm - Espanyol vs Barcelona

(All times UK)

Rafael Leao sends AC Milan top

2022-02-13T13:38:59.577Z

AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.

Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.

It's matchday! We're live! ⚽️

2022-02-13T13:30:00.000Z

You are most welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, featuring the latest news and updates from across the day's action in the Premier League, La Liga and more.

Liverpool take on Burnley, while Tottenham face Wolves in the headline games from England, while Barcelona play local rivals Espanyol in the pick of games from Spain. We'll have a full run-down of games shortly.

In the meantime, stay tuned for team news, goal alerts, VAR incidents and everything you could possibly want to know about the day's games as they unfold!

