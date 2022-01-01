Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

Stay with GOAL to follow all the match action as the Champions League semi-finals continue

Updated
GOAL: Villarreal 2-2 Liverpool

2022-05-03T20:26:52.510Z

Luis Diaz scores!

It's a fantastic ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold and the attacker slips in to nod home.

Liverpool have equalised in the game and once again have a two-goal lead over the two legs.

They now lead 4-2 on aggregate.

GOAL: Villarreal 2-1 Liverpool

2022-05-03T20:21:37.122Z

Fabinho has scored!

Liverpool are back in the tie as the Brazilian takes on a pass and sends it low and through the goalkeeper's legs.

It's 2-1.

Villarreal dropping off in second half

2022-05-03T20:17:49.709Z

Liverpool seem to be taking control of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Villarreal have dropped back a bit and are not playing with the same intensity we saw in the first period.

Second half underway

2022-05-03T20:05:12.000Z

The second half has begun.

A huge 45 minutes ahead for both teams as Villarreal aim to maintain control of the match and complete their come back.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must fight their way back into the match.

WATCH: Coquelin gets Villarreal's second

2022-05-03T19:56:54.000Z

WATCH: Dia puts Villarreal ahead

2022-05-03T19:47:17.000Z

GOAL: Villarreal 2-0 Liverpool

2022-05-03T19:41:51.995Z

Villarreal have doubled their lead against Liverpool!

This time it's Francis Coquelin who gets on the end of a cross by Etienne Capoue to nod past Alisson.

Villarreal with a big chance and penalty claim

2022-05-03T19:39:30.791Z

Giovani Lo Celso was just sent through on goal and had a great chance.

But Alisson came rushing out and stopped the Villarreal star.

The home side made a big claim for a penalty, but the referee dismissed their cries.

What a time to get your first Champions League goal

2022-05-03T19:24:16.707Z

GOAL: Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool

2022-05-03T19:05:53.417Z

Villrreal have pulled a goal back!

A cross into the back post was played across to Dia who fired in the opening goal of the game.

Kick-off: Villarreal vs Liverpool

2022-05-03T19:01:26.000Z

The semi-final second-leg is underway!

Who will progress to the final?

Liverpool have the upper hand having won 2-0 at Anfield, but Villarreal have sprung a few surprises already in this campaign and will feel up to the task.

Will Villarreal miss Danjuma?

2022-05-03T18:29:28.000Z

Arnaut Danjuma is missing for Villarreal because of a muscle injury.

The Netherlands international is the Spanish side's top scorer in the Champions League with six goals, and their most prolific in La Liga with 10.

He will surely be a big loss for the Yellow Submarine, who start with Gerard Moreno and Dia up front against Liverpool.

Team news: Villarreal Aurier and Coquelin return to starting XI

2022-05-03T17:58:22.000Z

Team news: Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho back in Liverpool starting XI

2022-05-03T17:54:32.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2022-05-03T17:50:58.000Z

Hello and welcome to today's matchday blog!

GOAL will keep you up to date as we find out one of the teams that will book their place in the Champions League final.

Will Liverpool hold on to their 2-0 lead from the first leg to progress?

Or can Villarreal claw their way back into the tie and go through?