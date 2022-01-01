Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds, Real Madrid and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Keep up to date with all of Sunday’s action from the Premier League, Spanish Super Cup, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations


Alhaji Kamara Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone Africa Cup of Nations 2021
Dream debut

2022-01-16T18:03:22.243Z

Watch: Late drama costs Ivory Coast

2022-01-16T17:57:35.599Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Ivory Coast conceded a late equaliser, which also saw their goalkeeper pick up an injury...

Jeepers keepers

2022-01-16T17:55:53.737Z

Ivory Coast, who were already using their second-choice goalkeeper, are having to finish their game with Sierra Leone with Serge Aurier between the sticks. An injury was picked up due to the poor playing surface when a dramatic equaliser was scored, and the Elephants have made all of their changes!

GOAL: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone

2022-01-16T17:50:06.484Z

Nightmare end to the game for Ivory Coast as they concede a stoppage-time equaliser. Terrible mistake from the goalkeeper, with the pitch doing him no favours as it buckles underneath him. He spills the ball and Kamara converts after initially stumbling.

Watch: Khazri with brilliant dummy

2022-01-16T17:46:37.174Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how a brilliant dummy from Khazri allowed him to get Tunisia's third, before going on to set up their fourth...

Watch: Pepe curls home for Ivory Coast

2022-01-16T17:29:13.096Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Pepe restored Ivory Coast's lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box...

GOAL: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania

2022-01-16T17:26:24.543Z

Having hit two quick-fire goals in the first half, Tunisia have repeated the trick in the second - two efforts in as many minutes for them have them four to the good.

GOAL: Ivory Coast 2-1 Sierra Leone

2022-01-16T17:22:15.028Z

The Ivory Coast are back in front, with Arsenal star Pepe producing a fine finish to restore their lead. He has curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Watch: Musa's fine finish for Sierra Leone

2022-01-16T17:18:52.907Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Musa restored parity for Sierra Leone in their Afcon meeting with Ivory Coast...

Additions at West Ham?

2022-01-16T16:53:38.661Z

West Ham suffered a 3-2 defeat to Leeds on Sunday, in a dramatic encounter that could have gone either way. David Moyes is looking to further bolster his ranks before the January window shuts, but will not be spending for the sake of it.

He has told BBC Sport: "The club and the board are happy for me to bring people in but it's up to me to find the right players. You want to bring good players where your own players think you are adding to the squad. You don't want to bring players that aren't going to make a lot of difference. I'm trying to be a bit picky."

David Moyes West Ham 2021-22
Half-time leads for Tunisia and Ivory Coast

2022-01-16T16:50:59.792Z

350 not out

2022-01-16T16:36:56.805Z

Liverpool’s game against Brentford was Jurgen Klopp’s 350th in charge of the Reds, and he marked the occasion with a 3-0 win. A man that was appointed at Anfield back in October 2015 has told Sky Sports of reaching a notable managerial landmark: "I'm happy. When I arrived in 2015, the picture looked completely different. It has been intense times since then. Each little thing you do is really worth it because of the size, and the emotion of this club. It is like a family. We want to stay like this. You are not always lucky. I am lucky. We are far away from finishing the book so we will keep writing and see where we end up."

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22
Watch: Haller's classy finish

2022-01-16T16:34:56.633Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Haller fired Ivory Coast in front against Sierra Leone...

Watch: Kessie pays price for penalty run up

2022-01-16T16:21:53.614Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Kessie saw his penalty saved after tiptoeing up to the spot...

‘Shadow on the game’

2022-01-16T16:18:59.346Z

Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool come through a tough test against Brentford with a 3-0 win, but he did see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pick up a knock.

He has told BBC Sport: "It's extremely uncomfortable to play against Brentford to be honest. They usually play differently but the way they play against us is really difficult. There were so many moments where the ball was in the air and the moment it was on the ground we had to start playing football. It was not always fluent but that's how it is very often - the set-pieces can be the opener. That was the case today. We could have scored maybe before, but then the next two goals were outstanding.

"Unfortunately Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rolled his ankle. I hope it's not serious but that was a shadow on the game.

"The set-pieces were really good today. You need patience. You cannot lose focus or get sloppy. You have to stay full of desire even when you don't find direction. We had to switch sides, play it quick and all these kinds of things. We really controlled it in the second half. That's good.

"They changed [when Liverpool went 1-0 up] and took more risks. They had more players between the lines. We had two situations where we struggled a little bit with it. That's how it is. You have to adapt. That's what happens. We adapted to that really well and from that moment, controlled it.

"Everyone is invited to score goals obviously always but the boys did really well. They worked extremely hard, that's what you have to do. You have to go for it and the boys did that."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22
Instant impact

2022-01-16T16:17:16.124Z

Penalty missed

2022-01-16T16:14:01.223Z

Franck Kessie has missed a penalty for Ivory Coast in their clash with Sierra Leone. Kamara keeps his spot-kick out with a smart stop.

Franck Kessie Ivory Coast 2022
Hat-trick hero

2022-01-16T16:07:37.953Z

Jack Harrison was the hero for Leeds as he hit a first senior hat-trick in their 3-2 win at West Ham, with the Whites winger telling Sky Sports afterwards: "Delighted to get a hat-trick. It is an amazing feeling to score and when you get three even better. I am just really happy to take part in the win.

"The last week we have been working super hard after the defeat against West Ham in the FA Cup. We wanted to show a different side to us. We were able to control the game a bit and get three points.

"We have been really unfortunate with injuries but against adversity we always work hard. The young lads have done that coming in and shown their talent. It has been good to come through a tough period.

"Hopefully we can go on a good run of form between now and the end of the season."

Jack Harrison Leeds 2021-22
Confidence booster

2022-01-16T16:04:02.344Z

Liverpool eased their way past Brentford in the end, with Fabinho – who got their first of the afternoon – looking to take plenty of positives from a 3-0 home win.

He has told BBC Sport: "In general it was really good. We needed these three points and a good performance so it was nice to do it in front of our fans. It will be good to grow our confidence.

"It's always important to score first and in the first half, so my goal just before the end of the first half was important for us. We scored the second goal then after that we played with much more confidence.

"It's always nice to score here at Anfield. When I can help the team in the offensive part of the pitch it's always important for me as well.

"The team played really well with the ball. The front three played really well. We created a lot of opportunities to score. It is a chance for everybody to show their quality and step up. We did that today."

Fabinho Liverpool Brentford 2021-22
FT: West Ham 2-3 Leeds

2022-01-16T15:54:35.709Z

The Hammers should have snatched a late leveller, with Bowen opting to chest the ball from close range when he should have headed it - with his effort going over the top. Harrison's hat-trick proves to be the difference on the day, with Bielsa's men claiming three much-needed points.

Jack Harrison Dan James Leeds 2021-22
FT: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T15:51:50.326Z

The Reds find their scoring boots without Salah and Mane, with three points claimed with relative ease. Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino got the goals at Anfield, with Klopp's moving back into second spot - 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Roberto Firmino Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Liverpool Brentford 2021-22
Big chance

2022-01-16T15:50:28.274Z

Super sub

2022-01-16T15:49:08.939Z

Wach: Minamino's birthday goal

2022-01-16T15:47:36.597Z

Here, for those in the United States, is how Minamino marked his birthday with a goal for Liverpool...

West Ham goal ruled out

2022-01-16T15:42:46.139Z

West Ham now see an effort ruled out at the London Stadium, with Yarmolenko frustrated by a flag following a brilliant double save from Meslier. Leeds still lead 3-2 with time running out.

Birthday boy

2022-01-16T15:41:13.344Z

GOAL: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T15:37:01.207Z

Game over at Anfield, with Minamino adding a third. Patience rewarded for the Reds as they collect three points without Salah and Mane.

Leeds denied a fourth by VAR

2022-01-16T15:34:50.784Z

The Whites think they have pulled two clear, with Klich getting in on the act. A driving run from Raphinha sees his cut back find a Polish colleague arriving at the far post to drill home. VAR checks for offside and the effort is chalked off.

GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T15:28:27.934Z

Breathing space for the Reds as they double their advantage. Oxlade-Chamberlain has netted their second to put them in complete control against Brentford - with another having been on the cards. Two headed goals for Klopp's men.

Quite the wait!

2022-01-16T15:26:01.128Z

Liverpool close to a second

2022-01-16T15:24:49.695Z

GOAL: West Ham 2-3 Leeds

2022-01-16T15:19:20.197Z

What a game! Leeds take the lead for a third time, and it's Harrison again! He has a hat-trick for the Whites, with his third seeing him clip a brilliant finish over the onrushing Fabianski.

Still a favourite at Anfield

2022-01-16T15:17:12.799Z

GOAL: West Ham 2-2 Leeds

2022-01-16T15:11:48.939Z

The Hammers level again early in the second half. Fornals with quick feet inside the box, after latching onto a touch from Antonio, and he makes no mistake when sending Meslier the wrong way from 10 yards out.

Assist king

2022-01-16T15:09:10.562Z

Excitement building for Real

2022-01-16T15:06:33.265Z

Back underway

2022-01-16T15:05:06.640Z

The action is underway againt at Anfield and the London Stadium. Expect more goals at both in the second 45.

Curtis Jones, Shandon Baptiste, Liverpool vs Brentford 2021-22
Why Rafa got the boot

2022-01-16T15:03:43.035Z

Benitez sacked by Everton

2022-01-16T15:02:49.395Z

WATCH: Gambia snatch a point

2022-01-16T15:00:51.162Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Gambia snatched a dramatic equaliser from the spot against Mali...

HT: West Ham 1-2 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:50:31.139Z

The Whites find themselves in front at the interval. They have suffered more injury woe in east London, but a brace from Jack Harrison has them heading for another welcome win on the road. Can they hold on?

Leeds West Ham Luke Ayling goal 2021-22
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T14:49:01.149Z

The Reds hold a narrow lead at the interval courtesy of Fabinho's close-range header. It has not been easy going for the hosts at Anfield, but they have their noses in front.

Ivan Toney, Fabinho, Liverpool vs Brentford 2021-22
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

2022-01-16T14:46:17.937Z

Klopp's men edge in front at Anfield with half-time fast approaching. With no Salah and Mane on show, Fabinho has delivered for the Reds by nodding home from a corner.

Watch: Mali's controversial penalty

2022-01-16T14:45:23.848Z

Here, for those in the UK, is how Mali won a controversial penalty that allowed Kone to fire them in front...

Warning for Reds

2022-01-16T14:44:05.625Z

Notable first

2022-01-16T14:42:11.162Z

GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:38:50.435Z

The Whites are back in front. Another corner, with Ayling attacking the ball and nodding down for Harrison to bundle home from a yard out. VAR has a look, but the effort stands.

Set-piece specialists

2022-01-16T14:38:05.553Z

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:34:00.541Z

The hosts get their goal, with Bowen continuing his fine run of form. The Hammers have been knocking on the door and from another corner, the ball is powered home from close range - great movement and a powerful header.

West Ham almost level

2022-01-16T14:31:52.025Z

West Ham are pushing hard for a leveller against Leeds, with Dawson powering a header from a corner inches past the post. Antonio looks busy as usual, while Rice is looking to take control of midfield.

Declan Rice West Ham Leeds 2021-22
Liverpool go close

2022-01-16T14:25:08.246Z

Watch: Harrison fires Leeds in front

2022-01-16T14:22:54.717Z

Here is how Harrison gave Leeds the lead at West Ham with a well-taken finish...

Bright start

2022-01-16T14:17:48.154Z

GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Leeds

2022-01-16T14:10:46.070Z

The visitors take the lead in east London with 10 minutes on the clock. West Ham are unable to clear their lines as Leeds pile forward, with Fabianki keeping out an effort from Klich, but Harrison does beat him by finding the corner from 10 yards out.

Here we go

2022-01-16T14:01:21.527Z

Today’s Premier League action at Anfield and the London Stadium is up and running. Will we get another flurry of goals in the English top-flight? We are about to find out.

Derby to be played to a finish

2022-01-16T13:59:18.901Z

Sevilla are set to play their derby date with arch-rivals Real Betis to a finish in a little over an hour's time. Sevilla are not happy with the decison to re-start, after seeing the contest abandoned on Saturday when one of their players was hit by an object thrown from the stands, but they will take to the field.

Bodes well for Hammers

2022-01-16T13:57:52.582Z

Absent superstars

2022-01-16T13:53:41.993Z

Anfield icon

2022-01-16T13:51:46.917Z

Long time coming

2022-01-16T13:39:19.219Z

Too much made of Arsenal's request?

2022-01-16T13:30:18.151Z

Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.

Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.

Check out the full story here.

Mikel Arteta
Today’s order of play

2022-01-16T13:18:19.840Z

With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.


1300 Gambia vs Mali

1400 Liverpool vs Brentford

1400 West Ham vs Leeds

1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla

1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania

1700 Roma vs Cagliari

1830 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

1945 Atalanta vs Inter

All times GMT

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-01-16T13:10:50.200Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL’s matchday live blog, keeping you across all of Sunday’s action from around the world.

The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.