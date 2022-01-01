Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds, Real Madrid and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Dream debut
1 - Sérgio Oliveira is the first central midfielder to score with AS Roma in his #SerieA debut in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95) - he is also the first Portuguese to score for the Giallorossi in the competition. Welcome.#RomaCagliari— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) January 16, 2022
Roma in front at the interval
Halfway stage here at the Olimpico.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 16, 2022
Sergio Oliveira's penalty is the difference at the moment!
#ASRoma #RomaCagliari
FT: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
FULL-TIME! ⏰#TeamCotedIvoire 2⃣-2⃣ #TeamSierraLeone— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
DRAMA! The Elephants & the Leones Stars share the spoils after a thrilling game and a goal in the dying minutes.
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Watch: Late drama costs Ivory Coast
Here, for those in the UK, is how Ivory Coast conceded a late equaliser, which also saw their goalkeeper pick up an injury...
🗣️ "INCREDIBLE, INCREDIBLE!"— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Sierre Leone have been gifted a dramatic late equaliser after the pitch conditions led to a goalkeeping howler 👀
You have to see this to believe it! 🤯
Jeepers keepers
Ivory Coast, who were already using their second-choice goalkeeper, are having to finish their game with Sierra Leone with Serge Aurier between the sticks. An injury was picked up due to the poor playing surface when a dramatic equaliser was scored, and the Elephants have made all of their changes!
FT: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
FULL-TIME! ⏰#TeamTunisia 4-0 #TeamMauritania— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
The Eagles of the Carthage register a glorious win over Mauritania to secure their first 3 points! 🦅
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT
GOAL: Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Nightmare end to the game for Ivory Coast as they concede a stoppage-time equaliser. Terrible mistake from the goalkeeper, with the pitch doing him no favours as it buckles underneath him. He spills the ball and Kamara converts after initially stumbling.
G⚽AL! #TeamCotedIvoire 2-2 #TeamSierraLeone— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
SCENES! 🔥
SCENES! 🔥

Alhaji Kamara with a last-minute equalizer for Leone Stars! ⭐️ #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Watch: Khazri with brilliant dummy
Here, for those in the UK, is how a brilliant dummy from Khazri allowed him to get Tunisia's third, before going on to set up their fourth...
Wahbi Khazri has got this game on strings 🪄 pic.twitter.com/oR1aQWhE1r— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
GOAL: Roma 1-0 Cagliari
Oliveira has put Mourinho's men in front from the penalty spot.
ON HIS DEBUT!!!— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 16, 2022
Calm from the spot! 😎
#ASRoma #RomaCagliari
Over in Saudi Arabia
1⃣ hour until the final kicks off. #GeuriaDa 🏆 #AthleticRealMadrid
Watch: Pepe curls home for Ivory Coast
Here, for those in the UK, is how Pepe restored Ivory Coast's lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box...
Nicolas Pépé has caressed this into the back of the net 👏— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
That last replay angle 😍
GOAL: Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Having hit two quick-fire goals in the first half, Tunisia have repeated the trick in the second - two efforts in as many minutes for them have them four to the good.
G⚽AL! #TeamTunisia 4-0 #TeamMauritania— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Seifeddine Jaziri nets the fourth for the Eagles of Carthage! It's a Tunisian party in Limbe! 🎯
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT
GOAL: Ivory Coast 2-1 Sierra Leone
The Ivory Coast are back in front, with Arsenal star Pepe producing a fine finish to restore their lead. He has curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
G⚽️AL! #TeamCoteDIvoire 2️⃣-1️⃣ #TeamSierraLeone— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Nicolas Pepe restores the Elephants lead with a low strike into the bottom corner! 🐘 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Watch: Musa's fine finish for Sierra Leone
Here, for those in the UK, is how Musa restored parity for Sierra Leone in their Afcon meeting with Ivory Coast...
WHAT A GOAL! 🤯— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
We could watch this goal over and over again 👀
Team news: Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
📋✅ Our #Supercopa final starting XI!
LINE-UP I The 1️⃣1️⃣ Lions going for glory in tonight's Supercopa final against @realmadriden
#GeuriaDa 🏆 #AthleticRealMadrid
It sure is
The future is bright 💫
GOAL: Ivory Coast 1-1 Sierra Leone
Emphatic finish from Musa for Sierre Leone and they are level against Ivory Coast - no less than they deserve for a bright start to the second half.
G⚽AL! #TeamCotedIvoire 1-1 #TeamSierraLeone— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Musa Kamara equalizes for the Leone Stars! 🚀
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Good day for Bielsa
That 🙂 when you burst their bubbles!
The final countdown
🏟️ The stage for the final is SET! 🏟️— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 16, 2022
📍 Rey Fahd International Stadium
#Supercopa
Dual threat
An assist each for our full-backs today 🙌
Additions at West Ham?
West Ham suffered a 3-2 defeat to Leeds on Sunday, in a dramatic encounter that could have gone either way. David Moyes is looking to further bolster his ranks before the January window shuts, but will not be spending for the sake of it.
He has told BBC Sport: "The club and the board are happy for me to bring people in but it's up to me to find the right players. You want to bring good players where your own players think you are adding to the squad. You don't want to bring players that aren't going to make a lot of difference. I'm trying to be a bit picky."
Half-time leads for Tunisia and Ivory Coast
HALF-TIME! ⏰— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
4⃣ Minutes = 2⃣ Goals 🔥#TeamTunisia 2-0 #TeamMauritania
4⃣ Minutes = 2⃣ Goals 🔥
#TeamTunisia 2-0 #TeamMauritania

The Eagle of Carthage fly on top of Limbe Stadium and snatch 2 goals, courtesy of Hamza Mathlouthi & Wahbi Khazri.
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT
HALF-TIME! ⏰ #TeamCoteDIvoire 1️⃣-0️⃣ #TeamSierraLeone @HallerSeb scores the only goal of the first-half to hand the Elephants the advantage in an eventful 45 minutes! #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Roma are ready
🐺🐺🐺
#ASRoma #RomaCagliari
Real raring to go
🔢✅🏆 #Supercopa dressing room - READY!
Derby joy for Betis
5 - @RealBetis_en have progressed from a #CopadelRey tie against Sevilla for the fifth time in their history, the first one since 1985 in the third round (1-0 defeat in the first leg and 3-0 in the second), when they reached the semi-finals. Celebration.
#ElGranDerbi
350 not out
Liverpool’s game against Brentford was Jurgen Klopp’s 350th in charge of the Reds, and he marked the occasion with a 3-0 win. A man that was appointed at Anfield back in October 2015 has told Sky Sports of reaching a notable managerial landmark: "I'm happy. When I arrived in 2015, the picture looked completely different. It has been intense times since then. Each little thing you do is really worth it because of the size, and the emotion of this club. It is like a family. We want to stay like this. You are not always lucky. I am lucky. We are far away from finishing the book so we will keep writing and see where we end up."
Watch: Haller's classy finish
Here, for those in the UK, is how Haller fired Ivory Coast in front against Sierra Leone...
Zaha and Haller link-up to give Ivory Coast the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yl1nGPo94n— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Man in form
Sebastien Haller scores his first ever Africa Cup of Nations goal.— GOAL (@goal) January 16, 2022
What a season he's having 🤩
GOAL: Ivory Coast 1-0 Sierra Leone
Haller has been in fine form for Ajax this season, and he has produced a composed finish to prod the Ivory Coast in front against Sierra Leone.
G⚽AL! #TeamCotedIvoire 1-0 #TeamSierraLeone— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Sébastien Haller scores the first goal of the match for the Elephants! 🚀
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Match ball memento
🤩 Hat-trick hero! @Harrison_Jack11
Watch: Kessie pays price for penalty run up
Here, for those in the UK, is how Kessie saw his penalty saved after tiptoeing up to the spot...
Franck Kessie will be regretting this slow run up 🐌🐌🐌 pic.twitter.com/LQ1WZrliAs— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Betis claim derby spoils
93' ⏱⚽️ Final whistle! 👏👏👏— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
💚🤍 #ElGranDerbi 2-1 🔴⚪
#RBBlive #CopaDelRey
‘Shadow on the game’
Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see Liverpool come through a tough test against Brentford with a 3-0 win, but he did see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pick up a knock.
He has told BBC Sport: "It's extremely uncomfortable to play against Brentford to be honest. They usually play differently but the way they play against us is really difficult. There were so many moments where the ball was in the air and the moment it was on the ground we had to start playing football. It was not always fluent but that's how it is very often - the set-pieces can be the opener. That was the case today. We could have scored maybe before, but then the next two goals were outstanding.
"Unfortunately Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rolled his ankle. I hope it's not serious but that was a shadow on the game.
"The set-pieces were really good today. You need patience. You cannot lose focus or get sloppy. You have to stay full of desire even when you don't find direction. We had to switch sides, play it quick and all these kinds of things. We really controlled it in the second half. That's good.
"They changed [when Liverpool went 1-0 up] and took more risks. They had more players between the lines. We had two situations where we struggled a little bit with it. That's how it is. You have to adapt. That's what happens. We adapted to that really well and from that moment, controlled it.
"Everyone is invited to score goals obviously always but the boys did really well. They worked extremely hard, that's what you have to do. You have to go for it and the boys did that."
Instant impact
1:55 - Nani has provided an assist 1 minute and 55 seconds after entering the field, 1337 days after his last #SerieA game. Impact.#VeneziaEmpoli— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) January 16, 2022
Penalty missed
Franck Kessie has missed a penalty for Ivory Coast in their clash with Sierra Leone. Kamara keeps his spot-kick out with a smart stop.
GOAL: Tunisia 2-0 Mauritania
Tunisia have scored twice inside the opening 10 minutes to take full control of their Afcon clash with Mauritania.
G⚽AL! #TeamTunisia 2-0 #TeamMauritania— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Wahbi Khazri grants the Eagles of Carthage their second goal! 🎯
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT
Hat-trick hero
Jack Harrison was the hero for Leeds as he hit a first senior hat-trick in their 3-2 win at West Ham, with the Whites winger telling Sky Sports afterwards: "Delighted to get a hat-trick. It is an amazing feeling to score and when you get three even better. I am just really happy to take part in the win.
"The last week we have been working super hard after the defeat against West Ham in the FA Cup. We wanted to show a different side to us. We were able to control the game a bit and get three points.
"We have been really unfortunate with injuries but against adversity we always work hard. The young lads have done that coming in and shown their talent. It has been good to come through a tough period.
"Hopefully we can go on a good run of form between now and the end of the season."
Team news: Roma vs Cagliari
🟡📋🔴— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 16, 2022
Here is our starting XI today - as Sergio Oliveira makes his debut! 🐺
#ASRoma #RomaCagliari
📌 Gastón titolare
✅ Goldaniga all'esordio
🇧🇷 Dalbert dal primo minuto
Ecco la formazione rossoblù 📋
#RomaCagliari | #forzaCasteddu
Confidence booster
Liverpool eased their way past Brentford in the end, with Fabinho – who got their first of the afternoon – looking to take plenty of positives from a 3-0 home win.
He has told BBC Sport: "In general it was really good. We needed these three points and a good performance so it was nice to do it in front of our fans. It will be good to grow our confidence.
"It's always important to score first and in the first half, so my goal just before the end of the first half was important for us. We scored the second goal then after that we played with much more confidence.
"It's always nice to score here at Anfield. When I can help the team in the offensive part of the pitch it's always important for me as well.
"The team played really well with the ball. The front three played really well. We created a lot of opportunities to score. It is a chance for everybody to show their quality and step up. We did that today."
Betis lead in Copa derby
72' ⏱⚽️ GOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!! @SergioCanales!!! 🎩🔥— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
💚🤍 #ElGranDerbi 2-1 🔴⚪
#RBBlive #CopaDelRey
FT: West Ham 2-3 Leeds
The Hammers should have snatched a late leveller, with Bowen opting to chest the ball from close range when he should have headed it - with his effort going over the top. Harrison's hat-trick proves to be the difference on the day, with Bielsa's men claiming three much-needed points.
FT: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
The Reds find their scoring boots without Salah and Mane, with three points claimed with relative ease. Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino got the goals at Anfield, with Klopp's moving back into second spot - 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.
Big chance
Gordon denied a goal by Fernandez after being put clean through— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Super sub
16 - Wissam Ben Yedder has scored his 15th and 16th goal after being subbed on in Ligue 1, becoming the second top goalscorer as a substitute in the top-flight history behind Souleymane Camara (26). Supersub. pic.twitter.com/D1rGF2onRW— OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 16, 2022
Wach: Minamino's birthday goal
Here, for those in the United States, is how Minamino marked his birthday with a goal for Liverpool...
What better way to celebrate your birthday than to score a goal? It's Minamino this time for Liverpool! 🎊— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 16, 2022
Liverpool lead 3-0
#MyPLMorning #LIVBRE
Team news: Tunisia vs Mauritania
🇹🇳 LINE-UP 🇲🇷
#TeamTunisia and #TeamMauritania's starting 11 REVEALED! ✅
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TUNMRT
Team news: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
🇨🇮 LINE-UP 🇸🇱— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Check out #TeamCotedIvoire and #TeamSierraLeone's starting 1️⃣1️⃣! #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #CIVSLE
Memorable moment
82' - Kaide Gordon is on for his @premierleague debut. He replaces Jota.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
[3-0]
#LIVBRE
West Ham goal ruled out
West Ham now see an effort ruled out at the London Stadium, with Yarmolenko frustrated by a flag following a brilliant double save from Meslier. Leeds still lead 3-2 with time running out.
Birthday boy
5 - Takumi Minamino is the fifth player to score a @premierleague goal on his birthday for Liverpool, and first since Daniel Sturridge against Manchester United in September 2013. Celebrations.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
WATCH: Harrison's hat-trick for Leeds
Here, for those in the United States, is how Harrison completed his hat-trick for Leeds...
Jack Harrison has a hat trick! 🎩 🎩 🎩— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 16, 2022
Leeds lead 3-2.
💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #WHULEE
GOAL: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
Game over at Anfield, with Minamino adding a third. Patience rewarded for the Reds as they collect three points without Salah and Mane.
YESSSSSSSSSSS, TAKI!!!
Leeds denied a fourth by VAR
The Whites think they have pulled two clear, with Klich getting in on the act. A driving run from Raphinha sees his cut back find a Polish colleague arriving at the far post to drill home. VAR checks for offside and the effort is chalked off.
GOAL: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Breathing space for the Reds as they double their advantage. Oxlade-Chamberlain has netted their second to put them in complete control against Brentford - with another having been on the cards. Two headed goals for Klopp's men.
GET INNNNNN, OX!!!!
Quite the wait!
3 - Jack Harrison is the first Leeds United player to score a league hat-trick against West Ham since Russell Wainscoat in April 1927. Trebled.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2022
Leeds denied by the woodwork
😫 Ohhhhh!!! Close! Rapha strikes the post with a free-kick! What a game!
Liverpool close to a second
Liverpool hit the post through Jota— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
GOAL: West Ham 2-3 Leeds
What a game! Leeds take the lead for a third time, and it's Harrison again! He has a hat-trick for the Whites, with his third seeing him clip a brilliant finish over the onrushing Fabianski.
HARRISON HAT-TRICK!!!!
Still a favourite at Anfield
The Kop sings Rafa Benitez's name just before the start of the second half at Anfield #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z39lDK7c5g— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
No more goals in Andalusian derby
45' ⏱⚽️ Half time!— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
💚🤍 #ElGranDerbi 1-1 🔴⚪
#RBBlive #CopaDelRey
Drogba looking a bit different!
🇨🇮🤩 @didierdrogba approves. 🤩🇨🇮
#TeamCotedIvoire | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @FIFCI_tweet
GOAL: West Ham 2-2 Leeds
The Hammers level again early in the second half. Fornals with quick feet inside the box, after latching onto a touch from Antonio, and he makes no mistake when sending Meslier the wrong way from 10 yards out.
PABLOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
#WHULEE
Assist king
42 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Thomas Müller (64) and Lionel Messi (47) have provided more assists in Europe's big-five leagues than Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold (42). Platter.
Piece of history
1 - Antonin #Barak is the first Verona's midfielder to score a hat-trick in their Serie A's history. Artist.
#SassuoloHellasVerona #SassuoloVerona #SerieA
Excitement building for Real
Are you excited for the final?— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 16, 2022
YES YES YES
YES YES YES

👇 👇 👇
Back underway
The action is underway againt at Anfield and the London Stadium. Expect more goals at both in the second 45.
Betis vs Sevilla trying again
🕕⚽ We are underway! 🔛— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
💚🤍 #ElGranDerbi 1-1 🔴⚪
#RBBlive #CopaDelRey
Why Rafa got the boot
19 - Under Rafael Benítez, Everton earned just 19 points in 19 Premier League matches, their lowest tally at the halfway stage of a season since 2005-06 (17). The Toffees lost nine of their final 12 league matches under the Spaniard. Stuck.
Benitez sacked by Everton
Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager.— Everton (@Everton) January 16, 2022
FT: Gambia 1-1 Mali
FULL-TIME! ⏰#TeamGambia 1️⃣-1⃣ #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
2⃣ Penalties ⚽⚽
2⃣ Penalties ⚽⚽

Points split between both sides as Ibrahima Koné advances for the Eagles and Musa Barrow equalizes for the Scorpions.
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI
WATCH: Gambia snatch a point
Here, for those in the UK, is how Gambia snatched a dramatic equaliser from the spot against Mali...
🗣️ "It's a BRILLIANT penalty!"— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Gambia score a vital, late equaliser 🇬🇲
Watch: Fabinho nods home
Here, for those in the U.S., is how Fabinho headed Liverpool in front against Brentford...
Fabinho nods it in at the far post and Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the half.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 16, 2022
📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning #LIVBRE
GOAL: Gambia 1-1 Mali
A dramatic leveller for Gambia as they equalise in the last minute through a Barrow penalty.
G⚽️AL! #TeamGambia 1-1 #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Musa Barrow draws for the Scorpions 🤝
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI
HT: West Ham 1-2 Leeds
The Whites find themselves in front at the interval. They have suffered more injury woe in east London, but a brace from Jack Harrison has them heading for another welcome win on the road. Can they hold on?
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
The Reds hold a narrow lead at the interval courtesy of Fabinho's close-range header. It has not been easy going for the hosts at Anfield, but they have their noses in front.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
Klopp's men edge in front at Anfield with half-time fast approaching. With no Salah and Mane on show, Fabinho has delivered for the Reds by nodding home from a corner.
FABBBIIIINNNHHOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
Watch: Mali's controversial penalty
Here, for those in the UK, is how Mali won a controversial penalty that allowed Kone to fire them in front...
Mali awarded controversial penalty 🇲🇱— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 16, 2022
Do you think it was the correct decision? 💭
Warning for Reds
Toney not far away with a 30-yarder after an awful pass from Matip— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Notable first
2 - Jack Harrison has scored twice in a league match for Leeds United for the first time, in what is his 136th league appearance for the club. Bracing.
GOAL: Gambia 0-1 Mali
Deadlock broken in the first Afcon game of ther day, with Kone on target for Mali.
G⚽️AL! #TeamGambia 0-1 #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Ibrahima Koné opens up the scoring for the Eagles! 🎯
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI
GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Leeds
The Whites are back in front. Another corner, with Ayling attacking the ball and nodding down for Harrison to bundle home from a yard out. VAR has a look, but the effort stands.
GGGGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! HARRISON AGAINNNNNN!!! 1-2
Set-piece specialists
24 - West Ham have scored 24 Premier League goals from corners since the start of 2020, more than any other side, and have netted from a corner in three of their four league games against Leeds in that time. Weapon.
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Leeds
The hosts get their goal, with Bowen continuing his fine run of form. The Hammers have been knocking on the door and from another corner, the ball is powered home from close range - great movement and a powerful header.
THAT MAN AGAIN!!!! 🔥
#WHULEE
West Ham almost level
West Ham are pushing hard for a leveller against Leeds, with Dawson powering a header from a corner inches past the post. Antonio looks busy as usual, while Rice is looking to take control of midfield.
Liverpool go close
Van Dijk effort cleared off the line— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Watch: Harrison fires Leeds in front
Here is how Harrison gave Leeds the lead at West Ham with a well-taken finish...
"A WONDERFUL START FOR LEEDS UNITED!" ⚽— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2022
They take an early lead at the London Stadium! 💥
Jack Harrison opens the scoring for Leeds!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 16, 2022
Leeds leads West Ham 1-0.
💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #WHULEE pic.twitter.com/B8v9Gfi3Z4
Joy for Jack
🔥 @Harrison_Jack11!
Team news: Real Betis vs Sevilla
💚🤍💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 16, 2022
Our starting eleven for #ElGranDerbi!
#RBBlive #CopaDelRey
The line-up for 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗪𝗢 ⚔️
#WeareSevilla #CopaDelRey 🏆
Bright start
Alexander-Arnold with a fierce strike not far off target from Oxlade-Chamberlain's lay off. Liverpool threatening. #LFC
GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Leeds
The visitors take the lead in east London with 10 minutes on the clock. West Ham are unable to clear their lines as Leeds pile forward, with Fabianki keeping out an effort from Klich, but Harrison does beat him by finding the corner from 10 yards out.
GGGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!! HARRISONNNNNNN!!!! 0-1
Here we go
Today’s Premier League action at Anfield and the London Stadium is up and running. Will we get another flurry of goals in the English top-flight? We are about to find out.
Derby to be played to a finish
Sevilla are set to play their derby date with arch-rivals Real Betis to a finish in a little over an hour's time. Sevilla are not happy with the decison to re-start, after seeing the contest abandoned on Saturday when one of their players was hit by an object thrown from the stands, but they will take to the field.
ℹ️ #SevillaFC express our absolute disagreement with the decision to continue the match today, but we will comply with it.#WeareSevilla— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 16, 2022
Bodes well for Hammers
3 - West Ham have won their last three league games against Leeds, more than they had in their previous 28 against them (W2 D8 L18). Bubbling.
Absent superstars
1 - Liverpool's game today will be the first time since Mo Salah joined in 2017 that both he and Sadio Mané will be missing for a Premier League match. Between them, the pair have scored 48% of the Reds' goals in the competition since the start of 2017-18 (180/378). Absence.
Anfield icon
Billy Liddell banner on the Kop, in the week Liverpool marked the 100th birthday of one of their greatest ever players. Liddell's family are guests of the club today. #LFC 🔴
HT: Gambia 0-0 Mali
HALF-TIME! ⏰ #TeamGambia 0-0 #TeamMali— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Nothing to split both teams after the first 45 minutes, will we see any goals in the 2nd half? 🤔 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI
Long time coming
1989 - This is the first time Liverpool are hosting Brentford in any competition since March 1989, a 4-0 win in an FA Cup quarter-final tie. They last hosted the Bees in a league match back in October 1946, winning 1-0. Uncommon.
Watch: How Real booked their place in the Super Cup final
The G⚽ALS that secured our place in the F🏆NAL!
#Supercopa
Too much made of Arsenal's request?
Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.
Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.
Check out the full story here.
Team news: Gambia vs Mali
🇬🇲 LINE-UP 🇲🇱— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Take a look at #TeamGambia and #TeamMali's game plan! 📋
#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI
Anfield bathed in sunshine
Anfield. Blue skies and sunshine.
#LFC 🔴 #LIVBRE
Leeds in London
🚌 #LUFC in the stadium!
Reds are ready!
Inside the Reds' dressing room ahead of #LIVBRE 📸🔴
Team news: Liverpool vs Brentford
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
The Reds to face @BrentfordFC 👊 #LIVBRE
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 16, 2022
🔙 @ricohenry14 returns
Presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/Vasv48jv7t
Team news: West Ham vs Leeds
Our team to face Leeds this afternoon looks like this...— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 16, 2022
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒
@betway | #WHULEE
📋 Four changes from last week's FA Cup
Today’s order of play
With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.
1300 Gambia vs Mali
1400 Liverpool vs Brentford
1400 West Ham vs Leeds
1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla
1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania
1700 Roma vs Cagliari
1830 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
1945 Atalanta vs Inter
All times GMT
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL’s matchday live blog, keeping you across all of Sunday’s action from around the world.
The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.