Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Team news: Wolves vs Brentford
2021-09-18T11:17:27Z
The Premier League's early kick-off is between Wolves and Brentford.
Let's take a look at how they line up...
Unchanged for #WOLBRE!— Wolves (@Wolves) September 18, 2021
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
Who is playing today?
2021-09-18T11:00:09Z
We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.
Today's headline games are as follows:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna
