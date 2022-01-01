Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Cardiff City in FA Cup, Senegal & Egypt contest Afcon final, Barcelona & Real Madrid in action

FA Cup fifth round draw confirmed
Liverpool v Cardiff
There's still a host of games to come, but the draw has already been made for the next round of the FA Cup, ahead of kick-off at Anfield.
When all is said and done, 16 teams will be in the hat - and they'll now know who they face too.
Chelsea and Manchester City get lower-league opposition in the shape of Luton and Peterborough United respectively, while the Reds - if they win - will play an all-Premier League tie with Norwich.
You can see the rest of the draw below.
Here are the #EmiratesFACup fifth round ties 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q11iph3QG3— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022
About last night...
Liverpool v Cardiff
So, where do you actually start with yesterday's manic action across the world of football?
The FA Cup seems as good a place as any. Chelsea trailed against Plymouth Argyle, and needed extra-time to ultimately get the better of them. The same can be said for West Ham, whose victory over non-league Kidderminster Harriers was cruel in the extreme, with David Moyes' side nabbing an injury-time goal to force the additional half-hour before winning it in injury time for the latter period too.
Manchester City and Tottenham both made relatively quick work of their opponents Fulham and Brighton respectively, but elsewhere, it was a five-goal Bundesliga thriller for Bayern to keep ahead of RB Leipzig, while Olivier Giroud wrote his name into derby folklore with a three-minute double for Milan to spin victory their way against Inter.
Burkina Faso though were surely the biggest losers of the day - they let slip a three-goal lead in the last quarter-hour of their AFCON bronze-medal match to hosts Cameroon, who then prevailed 5-3 on penalties. The beautiful game, in all its glory and all its agony.
Team News: Liverpool v Cardiff
Diaz makes bench for Reds debut
🔴 #LIVCAR 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2022
Here’s how we line-up for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round 👊
🔢— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 6, 2022
Your #CardiffCity lineup for today's @EmiratesFACup tie against @LFC!#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/pDXXvA8aD1
Today's order of play
But while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will have the chance to make history for their country, their club has a potential banana-skin to dodge in the FA Cup fourth round in their absence.
Elsewhere, La Liga serves up an ultimate crunch clash between two of Spain's biggest clubs, a falling Serie A giant attempt to continue their push for the top four and both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland will be looking to leave their marks on the title races in France and Germany.
Today's order of play is as follows:
1200: Liverpool vs Cardiff City
1430: Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
1515: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
1900: Senegal vs Egypt
1945: Juventus vs Verona
1945: Lille vs PSG
2000: Real Madrid vs Granada
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Caught your breath from yesterday's freewheeling FA Cup drama and continental excitement yet? Chelsea and West Ham survived almighty scares in the game's oldest cup competition, Manchester City and Tottenham made easy work and a host of other sides joined them in the hat.
Elsewhere, Milan stunned Inter with a Derby della Madonnina comeback to remember and Bayern Munich beat off a RB Leipzig fightback to build their Bundesliga lead - and then, the crowning jewel of Cameroon's AFCON bronze-medal fightback saw them break Burkina Faso's hearts on penalties.
There's plenty more to come today from all those competitions and more - including one very special headline clash for two Liverpool stars.
It's almost time 🍿— GOAL (@goal) February 5, 2022
Who wins #AFCON2021? pic.twitter.com/TOp4uXKdKY