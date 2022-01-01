Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Bale thunderbolt puts Wales ahead against Austria

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Half-time scores

2022-03-24T20:35:57.287Z

Portugal 2-0 Turkey

Italy 0-0 North Macedonia

Wales 1-0 Austria

Sweden 0-0 Czech Republic

Scotland 0-0 Poland

GOAL: Portugal 2-0 Turkey (Jota)

2022-03-24T20:33:20.367Z

Jota gets his goal! it's third time lucky for the Liverpool star as he heads home to double Portugal's lead just before the interval.

Italy toiling in vain against Macedonia

2022-03-24T20:28:28.448Z

Italy and North Macedonia look destined to go in level at the break, with the hosts doing plenty of huffing and puffing without manufacturing any real clear cut chances.

The Azzurri have recorded 15 shots already while Macedonia have yet to get close enough to the opposition net to let fly, and it will likely take a moment of magic for Roberto Mancini's side to find the breakthrough against the visitors' low block.

GOAL: Wales 1-0 Austria (Bale)

2022-03-24T20:12:21.390Z

Wales in front against Austria! And of course, it is the Dragons' talisman Gareth Bale to provide the moment of magic to lift the capacity crowd out of their seats.

The Real Madrid winger struck a trademark free-kick into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards out, leaving the Austrian goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a sensational strike from the 31-year-old and Wales now have a lead to protect.

GOAL: Portugal 1-0 Turkey (Otavio)

2022-03-24T20:01:17.660Z

Portugal have made no mistake this time! Otavio puts the hosts into the lead in the 15th minute, turning home from close range after reacting quickest to Jota's initial shot bouncing back out off the post.

Huge chance for Jota!

2022-03-24T19:57:34.438Z

Portugal really should be one-nil up, and it's Diogo Jota who is guilty of missing the chance from point-blank range.

Bruno Fernandes' teasing free-kick is met by the Liverpool striker three yards from the net, but he gets the execution all wrong and blazes his volley over the bar.

European qualifiers get underway!

2022-03-24T19:48:41.228Z

Portugal vs Turkey, Wales vs Austria, Italy vs North Macedonia and Sweden vs Czech Republic are all now underway! As is Scotland's friendly with Poland, with GOAL on hand to bring you the biggest news from all five matches.

Will Ronaldo be at Qatar 2022?

2022-03-24T19:32:51.000Z

With Portugal and Italy both on different sides of the playoff draw, it is guaranteed that one of the countries will be missing out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo has appeared in four consecutive World Cups for Portugal, scoring seven goals, and it seems unthinkable that he might not be present when the latest edition of the tournament kicks off in November.

The Manchester United star is the all-time record scorer in men's international football with 115 goals to his name, and Portugal fans will surely be hoping that he can add to that tally tonight to take Fernando Santos' side one step closer to the finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2021
Scotland's fundrasing clash with Poland

2022-03-24T19:25:24.000Z

With Scotland's World Cup playoff semi-final against Ukraine having been postponed, Poland are visiting Hampden for a fundraising friendly.

The two nations have partnered with Unicef in support of the charity's humanitarian response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland were awarded a bye to the final in their qualifying section after Russia were hit with a ban from FIFA from all international competitions due to the military conflict in Ukraine.

Liverpool and Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson delivered a message to supporters calling them to donate to UNICEF, which you can watch below.

Santos shuffles Portugal defence

2022-03-24T19:15:34.000Z

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been forced to shuffle his defensive line for the meeting with Turkey due to the Covid-19-enforced absence of Covid and Ruben Dias' struggles with a hamstring injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's Danilo Pereira will be filling in at centre-back, despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, alongside Jose Fonte.

Order of play

2022-03-24T19:04:59.000Z

European Word Cup qualifying playoff semi-finals:
Italy vs North Macedonia - 19:45 GMT

Portugal vs Turkey - 19:45 GMT

Sweden vs Czech Republic - 19:45 GMT

Wales vs Austria - 19:45 GMT

International friendlies:

Scotland vs Poland - 19:45 GMT

South American World Cup qualifiers

Brazil vs Chile - 23:30 GMT

Colombia vs Bolivia - 23:30 GMT

Paraguay vs Ecuador - 23:30 GMT

Uruguay vs Peru - 23:30 GMT

Welcome to matchday live! ⚽️

2022-03-24T19:00:02.000Z

Good evening football fans across the world and welcome to GOAL's coverage of the international break!

We are here to provide you with all the action from the latest European and South American World Cup qualifiers, with the likes of Italy, Portugal and Brazil all in action.

17 of the 32 spots at Qatar 2022 have already been filled, and there should be plenty of drama ahead as the remaining nations scramble for a ticket to football's most prestigious international torunament.

Strap yourselves in and stay tuned for up-to-the-minute updates right here!