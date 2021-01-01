Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Leeds, Real Madrid vs Barcelona & all the big match action across Europe

We have our first KO of the day!
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Can City extend their lead at the top to 17 points or does Leeds have something to say?
Who else is off to a bad start in the FPL? 🥴
Thanks Pep, I captained Gundogan...
Everyone you see here is 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 😳#FPL #MCILEE
KO in 15 minutes!
Last time out Leeds edged possession with 52%
Leed's style of play is similar to that of City's and Marcelo Bielsa's influence on Pep Guardiola is notbale. Will the student outplay the master?
💬 Luke Ayling: "We know it's going to be a hard game but we've come here to play our style of football"
Could Aston Villa get a double 🤔
In October, Aston Villa managed a 7-2 (!!) win over Liverpool at Villa Park. Could they complete the double over Liverpool for the first since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93?
Liverpool have lost their last six home Premier League matches and sit 7th in the table, out of any Europe competition for now.
Fun fact: No side has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa (8)
Next Liga champion pending...
1. Atletico Madrid 66pts
2. Barcelona 65pts
3. Real Madrid 63pts
Who's winning La Liga??
45.1 - Ahead of El Clásico tomorrow, our predictor gives Barcelona a 45.1% chance of winning La Liga ahead of Atlético Madrid (37.5%) & Real Madrid (17.4%). Battle.
🔙 February 2013
Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United
🏆 FA Cup
🏟️ Etihad Stadium
⚽️⚽️ Sergio Aguero
⚽️. Yaya Toure
⚽️. Carlos Tevez
🚨 Team news | Manchester City vs Leeds United
City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.
Leeds: Meslier, Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Costa, Bamford.
🏴 First up | Manchester City vs Leeds United
Manchester City host Leeds United for first time since 2013 and City have gone unbeaten for 41 matches at the Etihad Stadium against newly promoted sides in the Premier League.
The reverse fixture in October finished levelled, 1-1 with goals from Rodrigo and Raheem Sterling.
Now, City sit in first with a 14 point lead over Manchester United in second. Leeds United are in 11th, levelled in points with Arsenal in 10th, nine points off the Europa League spot.
Players to watch:
Leeds: Rafinha
No other Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League
City: Aguero
It's the first time the Argentinian faces Leeds in the league and so far, has scored against 32 of 33 previous opponents he's faced. Will Leeds be the next team on his tally?
Welcome to matchday LIVE!
It's El Clasico day in Spain 🇪🇸
But plenty of football until then, get comfortable!
Here's a recap of what to expect today:
Manchester City v Leeds United
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Strasbourg v PSG
Parma v AC Milan
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Real Madrid v Barcelona