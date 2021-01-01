Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Leeds, Real Madrid vs Barcelona & all the big match action across Europe

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of Saturday's action across Europe

Updated
Jesus, Salah, Messi Matchday Blog
We have our first KO of the day!

2021-04-10T11:30:47Z

Manchester City vs Leeds United

Can City extend their lead at the top to 17 points or does Leeds have something to say?

Who else is off to a bad start in the FPL? 🥴

2021-04-10T11:25:35Z

Thanks Pep, I captained Gundogan...

KO in 15 minutes!

2021-04-10T11:14:36Z

Last time out Leeds edged possession with 52%

Leed's style of play is similar to that of City's and Marcelo Bielsa's influence on Pep Guardiola is notbale. Will the student outplay the master? 

Could Aston Villa get a double 🤔

2021-04-10T11:04:46Z

In October, Aston Villa managed a 7-2 (!!) win over Liverpool at Villa Park. Could they complete the double over Liverpool for the first since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93?

Liverpool have lost their last six home Premier League matches and sit 7th in the table, out of any Europe competition for now.

Fun fact: No side has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa (8)

Next Liga champion pending...

2021-04-10T10:53:00Z

1. Atletico Madrid 66pts

2. Barcelona 65pts

3. Real Madrid 63pts

Who's winning La Liga??

🔙 February 2013

2021-04-10T10:45:19Z

Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United

🏆 FA Cup

🏟️  Etihad Stadium

⚽️⚽️  Sergio Aguero 

⚽️. Yaya Toure

⚽️. Carlos Tevez

🚨 Team news | Manchester City vs Leeds United

2021-04-10T10:30:00Z

City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Leeds: Meslier, Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Costa, Bamford.

Patrick Bamford Leeds 2020-21
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 First up | Manchester City vs Leeds United

2021-04-10T10:25:33Z

Manchester City host Leeds United for first time since 2013 and City have gone unbeaten for 41 matches at the Etihad Stadium against newly promoted sides in the Premier League.

The reverse fixture in October finished levelled, 1-1 with goals from Rodrigo and Raheem Sterling. 

Now, City sit in first with a 14 point lead over Manchester United in second. Leeds United are in 11th, levelled in points with Arsenal in 10th, nine points off the Europa League spot.

Players to watch:

Leeds: Rafinha

No other Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League

City: Aguero

It's the first time the Argentinian faces Leeds in the league and so far, has scored against 32 of 33 previous opponents he's faced. Will Leeds be the next team on his tally?

Welcome to matchday LIVE!

2021-04-10T10:10:00Z

It's El Clasico day in Spain 🇪🇸

But plenty of football until then, get comfortable!

Here's a recap of what to expect today:

Manchester City v Leeds United
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Strasbourg v PSG
Parma v AC Milan
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Real Madrid v Barcelona

Lionel Messi Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 2020-21
