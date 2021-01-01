Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Hoodie watch
Seems a bit cold in south London as Pep has a thick, black coat on. It's not certain, but it does look like the hoodie is under the coat. We'll keep you updated.
Roy Hodgson, we can confirm, does not have a hoodie on.
Five minutes to kick off
Time for a Sterling confidence booster?
Aguero time?
A rare start for Sergio Aguero and in his most recent outing against Palace he bagged a brace, in January of last year.
Kun to fire City to three points and to the brink of the title? We can see it.
'We have to adapt'
Pep's been sharing his thoughts on the changes he's made: "When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt. The quality of the players are there. The rest is theories. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."
It can be dressed up any way Pep likes, these changes have been made with PSG on Tuesday in mind.
Hodgson puts faith in Townsend
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made a couple of changes, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell in for Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.
It's a strange one for Palace as they are safe - albeit not mathematically - and have been so for quite some time. Tough to motivate the players when the only target is a slightly higher league position that will line the pockets of the club.
Pep shuffling the pack
Palace starting XI
City Starting XI
KDB benched, Aguero starts
Title in sight for City
Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.
But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them.
First-world football problems, eh.
