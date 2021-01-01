Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid in action

Lukaku and Grealish set for titanic tussle
Chelsea v Man City
At the opposite end of the country, there's a battle for the ages brewing though - the prodigal son, made good on his return, against English football's most expensive man.
The price tag Jack Grealish commanded this summer looks to have made him a first-choice pick for Gareth Southgate and England now, and Pep Guardiola certainly is keeping him in the thick of things.
But even though he has delivered a stirring start, it's not quite on the level of Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea. The Belgian has made an electrifying kick-off to his second spell at Stamford Bridge - but can he strike gold early in the title race today too?
Ronaldo to lead Red Devils' roar?
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Talk about a bad week at the office for Manchester United. They left it late to snatch a win - a win they maybe didn't deserve - against West Ham in the Premier League last time out, before the Hammers condemned them to an early exit in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Cristiano Ronaldo was among a number of major stars rested as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's gamble backfired and the Portuguese superstar - who is certainly delivering the goals upon his return to the Red Devils - will be tasked with leading a quick turnaround against Aston Villa today.
The man knows how to deliver - and they'll hope he has more than one goal up his sleeve today.
Team News: Man Utd v Aston Villa
Ronaldo leads midweek returns for hosts
Today's United line-up: confirmed ✅#MUFC | #MUNAVL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2021
This is how we line up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford. ⚪ #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/MZ1jMarq4S— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 25, 2021
Team News: Chelsea v Man City
Lukaku set to square off with Grealish
Up the Chels! 🔵 @ParimatchGlobal | #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/Rb58LZTUv8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 25, 2021
Team news is in! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 25, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish.
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia.
📋 @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/kgKxZe2Qxu
Today's order of play
You'd have to been living under a rock to have not heard the news that Lionel Messi will be absent through injury once again for Paris Saint-Germain - but there's no shortage of superstars taking to the field elsewhere today.
Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish and Cristiano Ronaldo are all due in just over an hour, and Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah will be in action later on. Here's today's fixtures we'll be bringing the big beats from:
1230: Chelsea v Man City
1230: Man Utd v Aston Villa
1300: Alaves v Atletico Madrid
1400: Spezia v Milan
1500: Everton v Norwich
1500: Leeds v West Ham
1500: Leicester v Burnley
1500: Watford v Newcastle
1700: Inter v Atalanta
1730: Brentford v Liverpool
1730: Gladbach v Dortmund
1800: Strasbourg v Lille
2000: PSG v Montpellier
2000: Real Madrid v Villarreal
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Can you believe it's that time of the week already? It seems only yesterday we were wrapping up the last matches of the weekend - and here we are, ready to go all again.
It's another absolute feast of action today, with not one but two early kick-offs in the Premier League - among seven games total - plus major matches in La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Buckle up - it is going to be a busy one.