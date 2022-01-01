Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton, plus Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG in action

For Manchester City, today's easy: Win and you're top of the league. Drop points, though, and Liverpool will move into pole position for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are pretty comfortably in the top four, but the same can't be said of Arsenal, who find themselves in a race for that fourth spot. They sit fifth entering today's game, but can move level with Tottenham with a win, although Spurs have a superior goal difference.

Everton will face Leicester as they sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle, though, seem fairly okay in midtable amid a decent run of form as they face Crystal Palace with both sides level on points.