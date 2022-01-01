Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

Wolves v Man City

But there's just as much at stake for another Premier League side as Leeds too - albeit at the other end of the table.

Manchester City are joint-level at the summit after Liverpool's own successful trip to the Midlands on Tuesday against Aston Villa - but Pep Guardiola's side can open up three-point daylight again with victory over Wolves.

Even a draw would be enough for the Citizens to move clear on their own two legs - and their destiny would remain firmly in their hands. Bruno Lage and company stand in their way.