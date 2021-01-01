Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

Join GOAL for all the latest live updates from across today's games in the Carabao Cup, La Liga, Serie A and more

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Young squads all around

2021-12-22T18:59:52.745Z

Due to fixture congestion and Covid absences, there are plenty of young stars playing for the Premier League heavy hitters.

Chelsea have made eight changes from the team that started on Sunday against Wolves, with three teenagers, Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale, all in the XI.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have just one player back from the XI that drew Tottenham over the weekend, with teenager Tyler Morton the lone holdover.

He's joined by youngster Billy Koumetio, who makes his first Liverpool start, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been left out of the squad altogether.

Welcome!

2021-12-22T18:40:30.021Z

Hello all and welcome! It's another busy day of football across Europe, with the main focus being on the Carabao Cup as Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are all in action.

Liverpool face a tough task as the Reds take on Leicester City, while Tottenham's match may be more difficult as they host West Ham. Chelsea, meanwhile, will visit Brentford in their match.

But those aren't the only games on the schedule, as Inter, Milan and Napoli are all in action in Italy, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid headline games in Spain against Granada and Athletic Club, respectively.