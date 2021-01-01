Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

Burnley v Leeds

Kalvin Phillips' return to the Leeds fold from suspension isn't just a timely boost for his side but for his own international prospects too, as he looks to make a maiden major tournament with England this summer.

Between these two sides, the only nominal slam-dunk pick for Gareth Southgate would be absent Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the defensive midfielder is surely knocking on the door, having featured heavily during the March international break.

While James Tarkowski and Jack Cork are both Three Lions internationals, they are highly unlikely to figure in the plans however - which means it is likely Patrick Bamford who has the most to gain with a strong run-in, having been unlucky to miss out on a maiden call-up to Ollie Watkins earlier this year.