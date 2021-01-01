Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City & AC Milan all in action

(Ben Chilwell)

Four goals in two successive games for Chelsea - and it's Ben Chilwell back on the scoresheet once more!

Jorginho, Kovacic and Mount combine, play it low and slow to the left-back on the edge of the box, and he tucks a powerful finish past Krul.

Having slipped out of contention as England's starting pick in his position behind Luke Shaw to a point, Chilwell is definitely staking his claim again.