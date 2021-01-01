Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City & AC Milan all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Thiago Silva Reece James Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

GOAL: Chelsea 4-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:44:00Z

(Ben Chilwell)

Four goals in two successive games for Chelsea - and it's Ben Chilwell back on the scoresheet once more!

Jorginho, Kovacic and Mount combine, play it low and slow to the left-back on the edge of the box, and he tucks a powerful finish past Krul.

Having slipped out of contention as England's starting pick in his position behind Luke Shaw to a point, Chilwell is definitely staking his claim again.

Cobham Fever

2021-10-23T12:40:00Z

Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

Back underway

2021-10-23T12:32:00Z

Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

WATCH: James dink makes it three for Blues (UK only)

2021-10-23T12:20:00Z

HT: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

HT: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:16:00Z

There's a well-known Simpsons meme you'll see floating around on the internet that could be applied to this one, it must be said.

Chelsea can stop; Norwich are already gone. But you get the sense Thomas Tuchel will be a bit irked if they don't add to their haul after the break.

Much for Daniel Farke to do in this one.

GOAL: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:12:00Z

(Reece James)

Three of the best, and it's not even half-time yet!

But Reece James' finish might be the pick of the bunch. Jorginho edges the ball wide to Mason Mount, who slides it through for his fellow England starlet.

The wing-back latches on, brings it up to Tim Krul and casually lobs it over him, in at the far side of the net.

Pick 'n' mix

2021-10-23T12:07:00Z

Chelsea 2-0 Norwich

WATCH: Hudson-Odoi doubles Chelsea lead (UK only)

2021-10-23T11:57:00Z

Chelsea 2-0 Norwich

GOAL: Chelsea 2-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T11:48:00Z

(Callum Hudson-Odoi)

Two inside the first quarter - and Callum Hudson-Odoi has the goal he craves!

The England man has seized his chance and stuck one in the back of the net there, to take this game from tough to terrible for Norwich in the blink of an eye.

Antonio Rudiger nudges a side pass on halfway to Mateo Kovacic, the midfielder threads a glorious throughball downfield and the forward latches on to clip a low finish home.

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T11:38:00Z

(Mason Mount)

What a hit from Mason Mount - but it is the assist from Jorginho that might get so many people talking.

The defender is the man who gets the ball after a Norwich clearing header steers it to the edge of the box, and he shows some outstanding control to flick it right for his team-mate.

The England man thrashes a low, sighted effort in at the opposite post and wheels away in celebration.

KO: Chelsea v Norwich

2021-10-23T11:30:00Z

The teams are out at Stamford Bridge, the ball is in the centre circle - and the whistle goes in our first game of the day!

Even missing their key frontmen, Chelsea are the heavy favourites. The question feels more a case of when they will score, rather than if.

On this day in history...

2021-10-23T11:24:00Z

Hudson-Odoi needs "250 games" for spot

2021-10-23T11:18:00Z

Chelsea v Norwich

Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to go on a run of 250 strong performances to prove he deserves a starting spot at Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel has suggested.

Well, this is the first of them then - injuries has forced the German to recall him to his starting line-up.

The 20-year-old has struggled for time under the Blues' current boss, and will hope to impress today.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 2021-22
Getty

Going underground

2021-10-23T11:12:00Z

Norwich v Chelsea

Today's order of play

2021-10-23T11:06:00Z

We've got half-a-dozen Premier League clashes today, topped out by Chelsea's encounter with relegation-battling Norwich and brought to a close by Manchester City's trip to Brighton - plus Bayern Munich, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all in action too.

Here's how it shakes out:

1230: Chelsea v Norwich City
1430: Bielefeld v Dortmund
1430: Bayern v Hoffenheim
1500: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
1500: Everton v Watford
1500: Leeds v Wolves
1500: Southampton v Burnley
1730: Brighton v Man City
1945: Bologna v AC Milan

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-23T11:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because we are about to begin, to put it mildly.

A blockbuster weekend is in store, and the main course might be tomorrow's Sunday roast - but if today is a plate of sporting starters, then there is nothing to miss.

Strap yourselves in. It's going to be a big one.

Jack Grealish Manchester City 2021-22
Getty