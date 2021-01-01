Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

Reunited - and feels so good?
Wolves v Liverpool
Wolves
131 Games
44 Goals
Liverpool
47 Games
22 Goals
Today's order of play
That mouthwatering matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich might well be the pick of the day but there are no shortage of blockbusters elsewhere today.
Chelsea travel to face West Ham in a London derby that won't be short of fireworks, while reigning Scudetto holders Inter face Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Manchester City round out the Premier League's action, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both headline the late kick-offs and there is plenty more in between. In order of play, we've got updates and highlights from:
1230: West Ham v Chelsea
1400: Milan v Salernitana
1500: Newcastle v Burnley
1500: Southampton v Brighton
1500: Wolves v Liverpool
1515: Barcelona v Real Betis
1700: Roma v Inter
1730: Watford v Manchester City
1730: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca
1730: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
1800: Lille v Troyes
1945: Napoli v Atalanta
2000: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
2000: Lens v Paris Saint-Germain
(All times GMT)
Team News: West Ham v Chelsea
Lukaku on bench for Blues
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's fixtures with GOAL's Matchday Live blog!
Talk about a bitter week, weather-wise - but with December now well and truly underway, it's time to let the action on the pitch warm us all up.
We've got five Premier League matches, heavyweight sides in action across Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 - and the small matter of Der Klassiker.
Strap yourselves in folks - it's going to be a good one.