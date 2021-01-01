Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Manchester United, Ajax and more in Europa League action

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the Europa League quarter-final second-leg ties

🚨 Team news | Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

2021-04-15T17:47:44Z

Slavia Prague: Kolar, Boril, Zima, Holes, Bah, Sevcik, Stanciu, Provod, Olayinka, Kuchta

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

Arsenal need a win tonight.

2021-04-15T17:40:00Z

It's been 25 years since Arsenal last failed to secure European qualification.

The gunners currently sit ninth in the Premier League and nine points off a European spot.

A look at what's at stake in Prague, not just for this season, but for the summer and beyond.

Read more here on Goal by our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts.

Welcome back to another matchday live!

2021-04-15T17:35:00Z

We've got Europa League quarter-final action today.

The line-up: 

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal 

Manchester United vs Granada

Roma vs Ajax

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb