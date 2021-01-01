Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Bayern Munich v PSG and Porto v Chelsea in UEFA Champions League action

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the quarter-final first-leg ties from Germany and Portugal on Wednesday evening

Navas: 'God guided me away from Real Madrid'

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has said that God guided him towards an exit from Real Madrid in 2019.

The Costarican keeper starts for PSG tonight against Porto.

Read more here on Goal.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Porto: Marchesin, Pepe, Luis Diaz, Uribe, Marega, Zaidu, Grujic, Corona, Manafa, Mbemba, Otavio

XI: Navas, Diallo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Dagba, Gueye, Pereira, Neymar, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe
'Maybe he’s a fan of Haaland'

Man City boss Guardiola reacts to referee asking for Dortmund star's autograph.

Keep busy until KO and read more on Goal here.

🚨 | Bayern Munich starting XIs

🔴  Bayern: Neuer, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Hernandez, Muller, Alaba, Coman 

On tonight's schedule there's PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs Porto. 

