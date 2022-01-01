Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

Chelsea through to Carabao Cup final with win vs Spurs
Blues win 3-0 on aggregate
Chelsea are through to the Carabao Cup final!
The Blues beat Tottenham 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a first-half goal from Antonio Rudiger.
Thomas Tuchel's team have ended the tie with a 3-0 aggregate victory and will meet either Arsenal or Liverpool in the decider.
Full-time: West Ham 2-0 Norwich
West Ham have taken the three points against Norwich.
Jarrod Bowen struck twice for the home side, taking his tally up to seven goals this season.
David Moyes' team are now fourth in the Premier League, while Norwich remain bottom of the table.
15 - Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 15 goals in all competitions this season (7 goals, 8 assists), the most of any English player for a Premier League side in 2021-22. Lion. #WHUNOR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2022
Full-time: Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti's men through to the final
Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde all struck for Carlo Ancelotti's men to send them through to the final, where they will face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club.
Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati were on target for Xavi's side, but it was not enough to keep them in the competition.
Tottenham vs Chelsea halted because of emergency
There has been a medical emergency in the crowd
A medical emergency in the crowd has stopped the match between Tottenham and Chelsea.
Play has been paused due to a medical emergency in the crowd.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2022
⚪️ 0-1 🔵 (87’)
GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Norwich
Bowen nets another
Jarrod Bowen has got his second goal of the night for West Ham.
David Moyes' team are 2-0 up after Bowen struck from close range. The goal looked uncertain for a while as it was subject to a VAR review, but the officials have given it.
WATCH: Valverde puts Real Madrid ahead
(UK & US audiences)
Real Madrid catch Barcelona out on the break yet again! ⚡— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 12, 2022
This time Fede Valverde applies the finish to put them 3-2 up in extra-time! ⚽#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/7E0CqLemS4
Valverde gives Madrid the lead in extra time of El Clasico! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b7SqMdV0OB— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022
Tottenham goal disallowed against Chelsea
Tottenham thought they had pulled level in the game against Chelsea.
Harry Kane found the net after taking on a pass from Lucas Moura, but VAR has piped up and the goal has been disallowed for an offside.
GOAL! Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid
Valverde scores in extra-time
Real Madrid have struck in extra-time!
Federico Valverde taps in after Rodrygo finds him in the Barcelona box, rounding off a fine move from Carlo Ancelotti's team.
WATCH: Ansu Fati equalises for Barcelona
(UK & US audience)
Barcelona equalise in the final ten minutes! 💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 12, 2022
Leave Ansu Fati unmarked in the penalty area and you will be punished... 💫#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/8Xuo6nNxde
ANSU FATI PUTS BARCA LEVEL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DvdSo1l3zg— ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2022
Barcelona vs Real Madrid goes to extra-time
It's still all square as the final whistle goes between Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The clash will go to extra-time to decide who will make it through to the final.
GOAL! Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Ansu Fati heads in the equaliser
It's all square in the Clasico once again!
Ansu Fati is the scorer, with the teenager rose to head in a cross from Jordi Alba, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of stopping it.
GOAL! Inter 1-1 Juventus
Lautaro Martinez has pulled Inter level against Juventus.
The Argentine striker sent it into the top corner from a penalty after Mattia De Sciglio brought down Daniele Doveri in the box.
WATCH: Benzema scores against Barca
(UK & US audience)
Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid back in front! 💪— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 12, 2022
Second time lucky in a dangerous move that piled on the pressure... ⚽#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/XwjbKx1mgB
Benzema gives Madrid the lead of El Clasico! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5EIh9xF9cY— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022
GOAL! Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Benzema restores Madrid lead
Karim Benzema has put Real Madrid back in the driving seat.
The French striker tapped into an empty net after receiving the ball from Dani Carvajal.
GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Norwich
West Ham have scored against Norwich.
Jarrod Bowen took on a pass from Vladimir Coufal and headed into the net minutes before half-time.
GOAL! Inter 0-1 Juventus
McKennie opens the scoring
Alvaro Morata has found Weston McKennie inside the Inter box and the USA international has headed past Samir Handanovic.
Juventus take the lead in the Supercoppa Italiana clash.
WATCH: Rudiger scores for Chelsea
(UK & US audiences only)
#CFC have one foot in the Carabao Cup final! 🦶— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2022
Antonio Rudiger beats Pierluigi Gollini to the corner and gives the visitors a 3-0 lead on aggregate! 💙 pic.twitter.com/NwJy0yGLUA
Antonio Rudiger puts Chelsea ahead 1-0 😤 pic.twitter.com/T69XQxbEdU— ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 12, 2022
GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea
Rudiger puts the Blues ahead
The deadlock has been broken in London!
Antonio Rudiger has given Chelsea the lead with a goal from close range.
It came off Rudiger's back and has to go down as a goalkeeping error. Spurs have made so many shocking errors over the course of these two legs. #CFC #CarabaoCup— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 12, 2022
Lukaku misses big chance for Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku found himself one-on-one but scuppered his chance to put Chelsea in the lead.
The Belgian striker got into the six-yard box but a save from Pierluigi Gollini kept him out and the score level.
Carabao Cup and Premier League matches underway
The Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Chelsea and West Ham's Premier League encounter with Norwich have both kicked off.
Spurs are looking to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first-leg, while West Ham are pushing for a place in the top four of the English top-flight.
GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Luuk de Jong has equalised for Barcelona.
The ball gets played into the Real Madrid box and a failed clearance merely bounces off the striker and goes in to tie the score.
💥💥💥 GOAL BARÇA! 💥💥💥@LuukdeJong9 levels things up! 1-1!#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/HuAKcY4qAJ— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2022
De Jong comes close for Barca
Thibaut Courtois comes to the rescue for Real Madrid.
The goalkeeper got low to pull off a superb save to deny Luuk de Jong after the Dutch striker got on the end of a threatening cross in the box.
GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior has broken the deadlock in the Clasico.
Karim Benzema stole the ball from Sergio Busquets and sent the Brazil international through on goal and he blasts it into the net.
Team news: Inter vs Juventus
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) January 12, 2022
Let's get behind our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ tonight in the #SupercoppaFrecciarossa 🔊🔊#FORZAINTER ⚫ pic.twitter.com/xD0seQ21KJ
📋🏆 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝘾𝙐𝙋 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙎! #SupercoppaFrecciarossa #InterJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Hm2TU2giHr— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 12, 2022
Kick-off!
The Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is underway!
Xavi's Barca battle Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid for a place in the final in Riyadh. Who will go on to face Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday's decider?
Team news: West Ham vs Norwich
Home side looking to break into Premier League top four
Cress starts tonight 👊— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 12, 2022
Here's how we line up...#WHUNOR | @betway pic.twitter.com/JQFu1UlkKq
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 12, 2022
▪️ 7 changes from Sunday’s win
▪️ Aarons, Gibson, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Pukki, Idah in
▪️ Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Tzolis out#NCFC | #WHUNOR pic.twitter.com/hxELOWVMqu
Team news: Tottenham vs Chelsea
London teams line up for Carabao Cup clash
Our team to face Chelsea this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nk58WEr584— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2022
Your Chelsea team news for tonight! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #TotChe pic.twitter.com/2oTHoZqRup— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2022
Torres makes Barca debut
What an occasion for Ferran Torres to make his debut.
The January signing from Manchester City will be looking to impress his new club's fans by putting in a strong performance against eternal rivals Real Madrid.
Ferran Torres will make his Barcelona debut tonight.— GOAL (@goal) January 12, 2022
In El Clasico 👀 pic.twitter.com/lS4DhP5Fo6
Team news: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Clasico teams battle for a place in the Supercopa de Espana final
BARÇA XI#ElClásico— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2022
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/FExFU61XQN
📋✅ Our #Supercopa starting XI!#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/7Yp2CpjZdY— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2022
Who is playing tonight?
The matches taking place this evening are:
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus
Welcome to the matchday blog!
We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.