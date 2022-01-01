Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Tottenham vs Chelsea & Inter vs Juventus in action-packed Wednesday

Updated
Lautaro Martinez Inter 2022
Chelsea through to Carabao Cup final with win vs Spurs

2022-01-12T21:46:00.000Z

Blues win 3-0 on aggregate

Chelsea are through to the Carabao Cup final!

The Blues beat Tottenham 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a first-half goal from Antonio Rudiger.

Thomas Tuchel's team have ended the tie with a 3-0 aggregate victory and will meet either Arsenal or Liverpool in the decider.

Lukaku Rudiger Chelsea 2022
Full-time: West Ham 2-0 Norwich

2022-01-12T21:41:16.000Z

West Ham have taken the three points against Norwich.

Jarrod Bowen struck twice for the home side, taking his tally up to seven goals this season.

David Moyes' team are now fourth in the Premier League, while Norwich remain bottom of the table.

Full-time: Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T21:38:31.000Z

Carlo Ancelotti's men through to the final

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final.

Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde all struck for Carlo Ancelotti's men to send them through to the final, where they will face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club.

Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati were on target for Xavi's side, but it was not enough to keep them in the competition.

Karim Benzema Vinicius Clásico Real Madrid Barcelona
Tottenham vs Chelsea halted because of emergency

2022-01-12T21:32:54.373Z

There has been a medical emergency in the crowd

A medical emergency in the crowd has stopped the match between Tottenham and Chelsea.

GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Norwich

2022-01-12T21:28:13.738Z

Bowen nets another

Jarrod Bowen has got his second goal of the night for West Ham.

David Moyes' team are 2-0 up after Bowen struck from close range. The goal looked uncertain for a while as it was subject to a VAR review, but the officials have given it.

Tottenham goal disallowed against Chelsea

2022-01-12T21:09:00.000Z

Tottenham thought they had pulled level in the game against Chelsea.

Harry Kane found the net after taking on a pass from Lucas Moura, but VAR has piped up and the goal has been disallowed for an offside.

GOAL! Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T21:05:27.968Z

Valverde scores in extra-time

Real Madrid have struck in extra-time!

Federico Valverde taps in after Rodrygo finds him in the Barcelona box, rounding off a fine move from Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid goes to extra-time

2022-01-12T20:51:53.930Z

It's still all square as the final whistle goes between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The clash will go to extra-time to decide who will make it through to the final.

Lukk de Jong Barcelona Real Madrid El Clasico Super Cup
GOAL! Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T20:42:50.530Z

Ansu Fati heads in the equaliser

It's all square in the Clasico once again!

Ansu Fati is the scorer, with the teenager rose to head in a cross from Jordi Alba, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of stopping it.

GOAL! Inter 1-1 Juventus

2022-01-12T20:36:46.026Z

Lautaro Martinez has pulled Inter level against Juventus.

The Argentine striker sent it into the top corner from a penalty after Mattia De Sciglio brought down Daniele Doveri in the box.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T20:34:46.284Z

Benzema restores Madrid lead

Karim Benzema has put Real Madrid back in the driving seat.

The French striker tapped into an empty net after receiving the ball from Dani Carvajal.

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Norwich

2022-01-12T20:29:22.000Z

West Ham have scored against Norwich.

Jarrod Bowen took on a pass from Vladimir Coufal and headed into the net minutes before half-time.

GOAL! Inter 0-1 Juventus

2022-01-12T20:26:17.783Z

McKennie opens the scoring

Alvaro Morata has found Weston McKennie inside the Inter box and the USA international has headed past Samir Handanovic.

Juventus take the lead in the Supercoppa Italiana clash.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

2022-01-12T20:03:12.397Z

Rudiger puts the Blues ahead

The deadlock has been broken in London!

Antonio Rudiger has given Chelsea the lead with a goal from close range.

Lukaku misses big chance for Chelsea

2022-01-12T19:58:56.620Z

Romelu Lukaku found himself one-on-one but scuppered his chance to put Chelsea in the lead.

The Belgian striker got into the six-yard box but a save from Pierluigi Gollini kept him out and the score level.

Carabao Cup and Premier League matches underway

2022-01-12T19:46:16.000Z

The Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Chelsea and West Ham's Premier League encounter with Norwich have both kicked off.

Spurs are looking to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first-leg, while West Ham are pushing for a place in the top four of the English top-flight.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T19:42:02.591Z

Luuk de Jong has equalised for Barcelona.

The ball gets played into the Real Madrid box and a failed clearance merely bounces off the striker and goes in to tie the score.

De Jong comes close for Barca

2022-01-12T19:34:36.000Z

Thibaut Courtois comes to the rescue for Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper got low to pull off a superb save to deny Luuk de Jong after the Dutch striker got on the end of a threatening cross in the box.

GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid

2022-01-12T19:26:19.000Z

Vinicius Junior has broken the deadlock in the Clasico.

Karim Benzema stole the ball from Sergio Busquets and sent the Brazil international through on goal and he blasts it into the net.

Kick-off!

2022-01-12T19:00:47.000Z

The Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid is underway!

Xavi's Barca battle Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid for a place in the final in Riyadh. Who will go on to face Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in Sunday's decider?

Team news: West Ham vs Norwich

2022-01-12T18:50:27.000Z

Home side looking to break into Premier League top four

Torres makes Barca debut

2022-01-12T18:29:15.000Z

What an occasion for Ferran Torres to make his debut.

The January signing from Manchester City will be looking to impress his new club's fans by putting in a strong performance against eternal rivals Real Madrid.

Who is playing tonight?

2022-01-12T17:59:41.000Z

The matches taking place this evening are:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Norwich
Inter vs Juventus

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-12T17:40:13.000Z

We are in for a cracking Wednesday evening.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action going on. As well as the games going on in the Afcon 2021, we will be following the matches taking place in the Carabao Cup, Premier League, Supercopa de Espana and the Supercoppa Italiana.