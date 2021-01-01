Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Angelo Ogbonna West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

2021-11-07T17:12:08Z

Brilliant free-kick from Alexander-Arnold restores parity for Liverpool. He shifts the ball to Salah slightly before hitting, but curls spectacularly into the top corner. Game on!

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool West Ham 2021-22
Atleti held in six-goal thriller

2021-11-07T17:10:56Z

Suarez, Griezmann and Vrsaljko were on target for Atletico Madrid in a thrilling meeting with Valencia, but Diego Simeone’s side conceded twice in second-half stoppage-time and had to settle for a point in a 3-3 draw.

Ogbonna in the wars

2021-11-07T16:52:08Z

WATCH: Alisson gifts West Ham the lead

2021-11-07T16:45:21Z

Hammers in front

Here is how West Ham opened ther scoring against Liverpool, with Alisson hardly covering himself in glory...

Set-piece kings

2021-11-07T16:44:33Z

Cresswell escapes red card

2021-11-07T16:39:52Z

Cresswell dives into a challenge on Henderson and ends up catching the Liverpool skipper on the knee as his foot slides over the top of the ball. Another VAR check, but no red card for the Hammers full-back.

GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

2021-11-07T16:35:07Z

Nightmare start for the Reds. Alisson gets caught under a corner from Fornals and can only touch the ball into his own net. Ogbonna jumped in front of him, but the Liverpool goalkeeper has to do better.

West Ham Liverpool 2021-22
Doesn't bode well for Hammers

2021-11-07T16:20:54Z

Should Smith Rowe be in the England squad?

2021-11-07T16:14:53Z

Emile Smith Rowe was overlooked in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, but he was a match-winner for Arsenal against Watford and has no complaints at his international snub.

He has told Sky Sports: "It is important I just keep my head down and working hard I am happy whoever I get called up for."

Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal vs Watford Premier League 2021-22
Work to do for Conte

2021-11-07T16:11:43Z

Narrow lead for Atletico

2021-11-07T16:04:36Z

Atletico Madrid have their noses in front against Valencia courtesy of a first-half strike from Luis Suarez...

Making his mark

2021-11-07T16:01:43Z

FULL TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Watford

2021-11-07T15:55:27Z

A tight victory for the Gunners!

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were made to work hard for the three points against Watford, with Emile Smith Rowe's second-half strike ensuring victory. The Gunners missed a penalty and had two goals ruled out for offside and it felt like it may not have been their day, but they managed to find a way.

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte couldn't win in his first Premier League game as Tottenham manager, having to settle for a 0-0 draw away to Everton. Leeds United and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the last of the 2pm kick-offs.

Arsenal 1-0 Watford

Everton 0-0 Tottenham

Leeds 1-1 Leicester

🔴 Holgate sent off!

2021-11-07T15:50:01Z

Everton are down to 10 players with the game almost over after Mason Holgate was shown a red card. He was initially given a yellow card, but a VAR review sees him sent off.

🔴 RED CARD FOR WATFORD!

2021-11-07T15:48:30Z

Juraj Kucka has been sent off in the dying moments against Arsenal after getting a second yellow card.

Tense few minutes ahead for Arsenal

2021-11-07T15:44:53Z

A bit nervy for Arsenal as they head into the last five minutes without that insurance goal, but Mikel Arteta might take solace from the fact that Claudio Ranieri has never managed to beat the Gunners in the Premier League...

OFFSIDE! Arsenal second ruled out 👎

2021-11-07T15:37:29Z

Oh my, an afternoon to forget for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he appears to scupper what looked like a certain goal from Martin Odegaard. The Gabon international was in an offside position when he poked the ball in and it's been ruled out.

Everton denied a penalty ❌

2021-11-07T15:29:44Z

Meanwhile, at Goodison Park, Everton have been denied a penalty. Hugo Lloris was initially deemed to have fouled Richarlson in the box, but on inspection the decision has been overturned.

OFFSIDE! Leicester denied

2021-11-07T15:28:01Z

Ademola Lookman thought he'd given Leicester the lead, but it's been ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Jamie Vardy did well in the build-up to flick the ball on and Lookman was alive to the chance, but his elation was shortlived!

GOAL! Arsenal go in front!

2021-11-07T15:15:41Z

Smith Rowe is on 🔥

Emile Smith Rowe has fired the Gunners ahead not long after the re-start. After the frustration of the first half, Arsenal finally lead against Watford headint towards the hour mark. Ben White did well in the lead-up as the ball fell to his compatriot, whose shot from the edge of the area took a slight deflection before nestling into the net. It's 1-0.

Second periods underway in the 2pm kick-offs

2021-11-07T15:06:41Z

Will we see a few more goals in the next 45 minutes?!

Frustration for Arsenal

2021-11-07T14:56:16Z

Here's what our Arsenal correspondent made of the first half

Should Auba be relieved of penalty duties? 😬

2021-11-07T14:54:02Z

Ben Foster has been heroic today

2021-11-07T14:50:14Z

HALF TIME SCORES

2021-11-07T14:48:23Z

⚽️  Arsenal 0-0 Watford

⚽️  Everton 0-0 Tottenham

⚽️  Leeds United 1-1 Leicester

Disappointing 45 minutes for Arsenal as they've had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham remain locked level away to Everton. The only goals in the Premier League have been in Leeds versus Leicester.

AUBA MISSES THE PENALTY!

2021-11-07T14:41:22Z

Big save by Foster!

Ben Foster has produced a magnificent save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot. Big moment for Watford if they are to get something here. Is it not going to be Arsenal's day? 😬

PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

2021-11-07T14:36:24Z

Disregard the last entry - commentator's curse, a penalty has been awarded! Danny Rose clattered into Alexandre Lacazette as the France international challenged for a header.

Still level between Arsenal and Watford...

2021-11-07T14:34:20Z

Arsenal versus Watford has settled into a rhythm after the frantic opening period and it looks like it could stay level as half time approaches.

However, Saka looks very lively and is arguably the Gunners most potent threat at the moment, despite the disappointment of his disallowed goal.

GOAL! Barnes hauls Leicester level!

2021-11-07T14:28:41Z

Leeds' lead hasn't lasted very long thanks to Harvey Barnes, who scores an immediate equaliser!

GOAL! Leeds take the lead

2021-11-07T14:27:41Z

Raphinha has fired Marcelo Bielsa's side in front against Leicester with a sensational free kick!

TEAM NEWS: Valencia vs Atletico Madrid

2021-11-07T14:17:47Z

Valencia XI: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon; Racic, Carlos Soler, Wass, Costa; Goncalo Guedes

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso, Trippier; Carrasco; De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann, Suarez.

Kick-off 3:30pm BST

Goal disallowed for Arsenal!

2021-11-07T14:08:16Z

Bukayo Saka thought he had given Arsenal an early lead but it has been ruled out for offside. VAR was consulted for a ruling on the goal.

Ben Foster touched Lacazette's shot and Saka was behind the Watford keeper, between him and the last man, when he did so, and was in an offside position as a result.

And we're off! ⚽️

2021-11-07T14:00:42Z

The 2pm kick-offs are underway in the Premier League!

Vardy loves to score in Yorkshire

2021-11-07T13:57:35Z

Will he score again today? 🤔

🚨 Ten minute warning 🚨

2021-11-07T13:50:16Z

Just 10 minutes to go until the 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Now's the time to get your ☕️ or 🍺 ready!

Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant

2021-11-07T13:49:03Z

Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.

It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.

Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.

Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.

“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

Read the full story!

Aston Villa part ways with Smith

2021-11-07T13:32:29Z

Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.

Read the full story

Conte's first league game for Spurs

2021-11-07T13:31:21Z

There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.

A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.

Read more about Antonio Conte's style of play

Here's a stat for you

2021-11-07T13:26:25Z

Look away Arsenal fans 😬

From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.

Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔

2021-11-07T13:24:03Z

Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.

"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.

"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.

"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."

Read the full piece here!

Partey out with a tight groin

2021-11-07T13:16:00Z

Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ghana.
Welcome!

2021-11-07T12:51:26Z

Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.

We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.

Team news coming up!