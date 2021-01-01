Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool
Brilliant free-kick from Alexander-Arnold restores parity for Liverpool. He shifts the ball to Salah slightly before hitting, but curls spectacularly into the top corner. Game on!
Atleti held in six-goal thriller
Suarez, Griezmann and Vrsaljko were on target for Atletico Madrid in a thrilling meeting with Valencia, but Diego Simeone’s side conceded twice in second-half stoppage-time and had to settle for a point in a 3-3 draw.
FT in Valencia.
Ogbonna in the wars
Ogbonna down in his own box after chasing Salah, who was momentarily goal side. Cresswell bailed him out. Looks like a nasty one as his knee twists under him.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
Ogbonna is down again, this time holding his face after a collision with Jota— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
WATCH: Alisson gifts West Ham the lead
Hammers in front
Here is how West Ham opened ther scoring against Liverpool, with Alisson hardly covering himself in glory...
"He's completely missed it"
After a lengthy VAR review, West Ham's early goal has been allowed to stand! ✔️
It's gone down as an Alisson own goal.
😱 ¡SORPRENDEN A KLOPP Y A LOS ‘REDS’!— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 7, 2021
😍 @pablofornals había enamorado con un ‘gol olímpico’ a la afición.
👀 Al final, fue autogol de @Alissonbecker 🧤
Set-piece kings
31 - Since David Moyes' first game back in charge of West Ham in January 2020, they have scored 31 Premier League goals from set-piece situations (excl. pens), five more than any other side. Weapon. #WHULIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Cresswell escapes red card
Cresswell dives into a challenge on Henderson and ends up catching the Liverpool skipper on the knee as his foot slides over the top of the ball. Another VAR check, but no red card for the Hammers full-back.
Should Aaron Cresswell have been sent off for this challenge on Jordan Henderson? 🤔
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool
Nightmare start for the Reds. Alisson gets caught under a corner from Fornals and can only touch the ball into his own net. Ogbonna jumped in front of him, but the Liverpool goalkeeper has to do better.
Atletico restore their lead
🔥🔥🔥
WHAT.
A.
GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
🔥🔥🔥
Doesn't bode well for Hammers
10 - Since doing the league double over Liverpool in 2015-16, West Ham are winless in their last 10 Premier League games against the Reds coming into today's clash (D2 L8). Ominous. #WHULIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Should Smith Rowe be in the England squad?
Emile Smith Rowe was overlooked in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, but he was a match-winner for Arsenal against Watford and has no complaints at his international snub.
He has told Sky Sports: "It is important I just keep my head down and working hard I am happy whoever I get called up for."
Work to do for Conte
1 - Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data is available). Work.
Reds skipper hits another milestone
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @PremierLeague appearances for the Reds!

Congratulations, skipper 👏
Congratulations, skipper 👏 pic.twitter.com/1sVDZi8Dt7
Favourite foe
14 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has scored 14 goals vs Valencia 🦇 between all competitions, more than any other opponent in his career (@atletienglish , Liverpool, Barcelona & Uruguay). Stake#ValenciaAtleti #ValenciaAtletico
Narrow lead for Atletico
Atletico Madrid have their noses in front against Valencia courtesy of a first-half strike from Luis Suarez...
It's HT already in Valencia!

What are your thoughts on the first half?
What are your thoughts on the first half? pic.twitter.com/TkiW5W0xnr
Raring to go in the East End
Liverpool out to warm up #LFC 🔴
Making his mark
54 - In his 100th match in charge of Arsenal in all competitions, Mikel Arteta has earned his 54th win – the only manager in the club's history to pick up more wins than the Spaniard from their first 100 games at the helm is George Graham (56). Building.
FULL TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Watford
A tight victory for the Gunners!
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were made to work hard for the three points against Watford, with Emile Smith Rowe's second-half strike ensuring victory. The Gunners missed a penalty and had two goals ruled out for offside and it felt like it may not have been their day, but they managed to find a way.
Elsewhere, Antonio Conte couldn't win in his first Premier League game as Tottenham manager, having to settle for a 0-0 draw away to Everton. Leeds United and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the last of the 2pm kick-offs.
TEAM NEWS: West Ham vs Liverpool
The teams are in!
WEST HAM XI
Here's how we're lining up today...
LIVERPOOL XI
⭐ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐

This is your Reds line-up to face @WestHam today 👊 #WHULIV
This is your Reds line-up to face @WestHam today 👊 #WHULIV
🔴 Holgate sent off!
🔴 RED CARD FOR WATFORD!
Juraj Kucka has been sent off in the dying moments against Arsenal after getting a second yellow card.
Juraj Kucka has been shown a second yellow card and Watford are down to TEN men against Arsenal! 🔴
Tense few minutes ahead for Arsenal
OFFSIDE! Arsenal second ruled out 👎
Oh my, an afternoon to forget for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he appears to scupper what looked like a certain goal from Martin Odegaard. The Gabon international was in an offside position when he poked the ball in and it's been ruled out.
Everton denied a penalty ❌
Meanwhile, at Goodison Park, Everton have been denied a penalty. Hugo Lloris was initially deemed to have fouled Richarlson in the box, but on inspection the decision has been overturned.
A penalty had been awarded to Everton, however this has been overruled by VAR.

🔵 0-0 ⚪️ (64')
🔵 0-0 ⚪️ (64’)
OFFSIDE! Leicester denied
Ademola Lookman thought he'd given Leicester the lead, but it's been ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Jamie Vardy did well in the build-up to flick the ball on and Lookman was alive to the chance, but his elation was shortlived!
GOAL! Arsenal go in front!
Smith Rowe is on 🔥
Emile Smith Rowe has fired the Gunners ahead not long after the re-start. After the frustration of the first half, Arsenal finally lead against Watford headint towards the hour mark. Ben White did well in the lead-up as the ball fell to his compatriot, whose shot from the edge of the area took a slight deflection before nestling into the net. It's 1-0.
"Sweet as you like from Emile Smith Rowe" 😋— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021
Smith Rowe has scored for the third successive Premier League game to put Arsenal in front against Watford! 👏
Second periods underway in the 2pm kick-offs
Will we see a few more goals in the next 45 minutes?!
⏱ We're back underway!

Come on Spurs! 👏

🔵 0-0 ⚪️ (46')
Come on Spurs! 👏
🔵 0-0 ⚪️ (46’)
Frustration for Arsenal
Here's what our Arsenal correspondent made of the first half
H/T: 0-0— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
Frustrating half for Arsenal. Saka's goal ruled out by VAR, Aubameyang's penalty saved by Foster, who also did superbly to keep out Gabriel's header. Somehow still goalless. pic.twitter.com/SdtEO0qiRJ
Should Auba be relieved of penalty duties? 😬
4 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score from four of his 13 Premier League penalties for Arsenal; only Ian Wright missed more for the club in the competition (six), although Wright took nine more such penalties than the Gabonese forward. Nervy.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021
Ben Foster has been heroic today
38 - Aged 38 years and 218 days, Ben Foster is the oldest goalkeeper to save a @premierleague penalty since Shay Given for Stoke v Everton in August 2016 (40y 129d), and oldest to do so against Arsenal since Mark Schwarzer for Fulham in November 2012 (40y 35d). Nous.
HALF TIME SCORES
Disappointing 45 minutes for Arsenal as they've had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham remain locked level away to Everton. The only goals in the Premier League have been in Leeds versus Leicester.
AUBA MISSES THE PENALTY!
Big save by Foster!
Ben Foster has produced a magnificent save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot. Big moment for Watford if they are to get something here. Is it not going to be Arsenal's day? 😬
AUBAMEYANG PENALTY SAVED! 💥

It's a fine stop from Ben Foster to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot! 🧤
It's a fine stop from Ben Foster to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot! 🧤
PENALTY TO ARSENAL!
Disregard the last entry - commentator's curse, a penalty has been awarded! Danny Rose clattered into Alexandre Lacazette as the France international challenged for a header.
Still level between Arsenal and Watford...
Arsenal versus Watford has settled into a rhythm after the frantic opening period and it looks like it could stay level as half time approaches.
However, Saka looks very lively and is arguably the Gunners most potent threat at the moment, despite the disappointment of his disallowed goal.
Tomiyasu joins Lokonga in the book for a foul on Sarr.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
After not getting that early goal, this feels like a game where Arsenal are going to have to be patient now. Watford sitting very deep, space at a premium. Saka definitely has the beating of Rose down the right.
GOAL! Barnes hauls Leicester level!
GOAL! Leeds take the lead
Raphinha has fired Marcelo Bielsa's side in front against Leicester with a sensational free kick!
TEAM NEWS: Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
Valencia XI: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Jose Gaya; Hugo Guillamon; Racic, Carlos Soler, Wass, Costa; Goncalo Guedes
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Mario Hermoso, Trippier; Carrasco; De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann, Suarez.
Kick-off 3:30pm BST
Goal disallowed for Arsenal!
Bukayo Saka thought he had given Arsenal an early lead but it has been ruled out for offside. VAR was consulted for a ruling on the goal.
Ben Foster touched Lacazette's shot and Saka was behind the Watford keeper, between him and the last man, when he did so, and was in an offside position as a result.
NO GOAL!

Bukayo Saka puts the ball in the net early on against Watford, but he is offside ❌
Bukayo Saka puts the ball in the net early on against Watford, but he is offside ❌
A moment of remembrance
We will remember them ❤️
And we're off! ⚽️
Vardy loves to score in Yorkshire
Will he score again today? 🤔
5 - Ahead of today's game against Leeds, Sheffield-born Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last five away Premier League appearances in Yorkshire, netting in two games against Huddersfield, two against Sheffield United and one against Leeds. Day-trip. #LEELEI
🚨 Ten minute warning 🚨
Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant
Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.
It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.
Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.
Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.
“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”
Aston Villa part ways with Smith
Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.
Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith.
Conte's first league game for Spurs
There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.
A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.
Here's a stat for you
Look away Arsenal fans 😬From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.
Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔
Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.
"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.
"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.
"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."
Klopp likes him and so do Liverpool. And looking at the way Jarrod Bowen has started this season for West Ham, you can see why#LFC 🔴
Partey out with a tight groin
Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.
Tight groin for Partey.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Leeds United vs Leicester City
One change for the hosts
LEEDS XI
📋 Marcelo makes one change today, as Adam Forshaw replaces Jamie Shackleton in the #LUFC Starting XI
LEICESTER XI
The 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐗𝐈 for Leeds away 🦊#LeeLei
TEAM NEWS: Everton vs Tottenham
Antonio Conte's first Premier League game as Spurs boss
EVERTON XI
Our team for #EVETOT 💪

𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘌 𝘖𝘕 𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘉𝘓𝘜𝘌𝘚! 🔵
𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘌 𝘖𝘕 𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘉𝘓𝘜𝘌𝘚! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3dl4AzWLY4
TOTTENHAM XI
Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Everton! 👊
TEAM NEWS: Lacazette & Auba up front for Arsenal
ARSENAL XI 👇
📜 Here’s how we line up for #ARSWAT…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
🗞 @MaitlandNiles starts in midfield
🗞 @KieranTierney returns to squad
🗞 @LacazetteAlex and @Auba up top
WATFORD XI 👇
📋 Here's how the Hornets line up this afternoon!#ARSWAT
What games are on today? 📺
Let's see...
Here are some of our key matches:
2pm - Leeds United vs Leicester City
3:15pm - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
4:30pm - West Ham vs Liverpool
All times UK
Welcome!
Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.
We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!