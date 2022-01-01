Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Leeds, Man City play Newcastle, Madrid derby & PSG in action

Live updates, team news & all the goals from today's football across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1

Updated
Kalvin Phillips Leeds 2021-22
Premier League 2pm kick-offs under way!

2022-05-08T13:00:28.899Z

  • Arsenal vs Leeds
  • Leicester vs Everton
  • Norwich vs West Ham

Here we go again!

Chelsea are champions! 🏆

2022-05-08T12:56:38.638Z

For the third year in a row, Chelsea have been crowned Women's Super League champions.

An amazing achievement!

Solidarity Dallas ✊

2022-05-08T12:50:22.100Z

The Leeds players are showing their support for the injured player

Man City look to capitalise on Liverpool slip

2022-05-08T12:36:16.364Z

👀

Later in the afternoon, Manchester City take on Newcastle United and Pep Guardiola's side can move ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table with a win or draw.

The Reds will be hopeful that Allan Saint-Maximin and Co. can do them a favour by upsetting the show at the Etihad Stadium.

However, that will take a monumental effort from the Magpies, who suffered a 4-0 defeat to City at St James' Park in December.

Here's some stuff to get you into the mood...

Arsenal aiming to step closer to Champions League

2022-05-08T12:30:00.958Z

Arsenal will look to strengthen their grip on a Champions League place when they face off against Leeds United today (kick-off 2pm BST).

The Gunners remained in fourth place after Tottenham's draw with Liverpool on Saturday, so a win today against Leeds will see them open up a four-point gap on their north London rivals.

Of course, an Arsenal win would also be a blow to the Yorkshire club in their own challenge - that of avoiding relegation - and fans will be keeping a close eye on how Everton fare against Leicester in one of the Premier League's other 2pm kick-offs today.

Hello! 👋

2022-05-08T12:17:58.775Z

Greetings and salutations, welcome to GOAL's live match blog this Sunday.

We'll be bringing you all the action and updates as they happen in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, so stay tuned!

Some team news coming up!