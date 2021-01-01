Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Dubravka keeps game level
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
Martin Dubravka, what a save!
An Arsenal free-kick just outside the Newcastle box allows Martin Odegaard to size up the Magpies goalkeeper and he sweeps a fantastic free-kick over the defensive wall.
But the shotstopper is up to the task and batters it away with a superb leap. It remains 0-0.
Goalless in London so far
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
Newcastle consistently with all 11 players back in their own half. When they do get ball they try to hit Wilson quickly. Arsenal unable to find a way of breaking them down so far.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 27, 2021
0-0 after 15mins.
KO: Arsenal v Newcastle
The chill in London today isn't as sharp as it is on Tyneside - but it's still truly got a winter wind to it.
Today's referee is Stuart Atwell. He looks at his watch, blows his whistle - and we are underway in our first match of the day in the Premier League!
Man Utd close in on Rangnick
They may not be in action today, but one of the big stories of the weekend of course is who will take the reins at Manchester United.
It's almost certainly going to be Ralf Rangnick who is handed the keys to Old Trafford until the end of the season, in what marks a departure for the Red Devils on a tactical level.
Our club correspondent Charlotte Duncker reported for us earlier this week on the matter.
Rangnick awaiting work permit and finalisation of paper work. He won’t be at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Woodward driving force behind adding two-year consultancy position on to 6 month interim manager deal. https://t.co/h5vOkt4abB— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 26, 2021
Gunners set to dominate Magpies?
0 - Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against the side starting the day bottom of the table (W15 D6), winning the last eight in a row by an aggregate score of 23-2. Dominant.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
Today's order of play
If not quite the full feast of fixtures we were greeted with a week ago following the return to club action, there's certainly no shortage of blockbuster action today, with heavyweight sides from four of Europe's top five leagues all in action. (Our apologies to Ligue 1.)
Arsenal will get us underway today of course, as Eddie Howe finally takes to the dugout for Newcastle, while Xavi will look to keep the revived feelgood factor alive at Barcelona against Villarreal at the end of the day.
In between though, there's plenty to get stuck into. Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: Arsenal v Newcastle United
1430: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
1500: Liverpool v Southampton
1500: Norwich City v Wolves
1700: Juventus v Atalanta
1730: Brighton v Leeds United
1730: Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
1945: Venezia v Inter
2000: Villarreal v Barcelona
(All times GMT)
Team News: Arsenal v Newcastle
Odegaard in for Gunners, Howe present for first time
Partey in midfield
Odegaard comes in
ESR starts
🇳🇴 Odegaard comes in
🏴 ESR starts
Let’s go, Gooners! 💪#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/4Hsh8KOaqY
TEAM-NEWS
HWTL!
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/8beujX797q
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog!
Snow has swept across Europe today, to herald the start of winter - but it's heating up on the pitches, where the title races are starting to come into shape.
Liverpool can help put themselves back in the thick of the Premier League challenge later on, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Inter are all in title-challenge action too. But first up, Arsenal will be looking to spoil Eddie Howe's first true game in charge at Newcastle, as the ex-Bournemouth boss continues his Magpies life.
Strap in, folks - it's going to be a good one.