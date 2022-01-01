Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

One in, one out
West Ham v Newcastle
So, Kurt Zouma is back after he was ruled out through illness at short notice last time out for the Hammers, amid the continued fallout of his pet abuse.
But as he makes his return, Allan Saint-Maximin is out for the Magpies, reportedly through injury.
In thee wake of Kieran Trippier's potentially season-ending foot operation, it's a blow Eddie Howe does not need.
Team News: West Ham v Newcastle
Zouma back for hosts, ASM missing for visitors
Three changes today.— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022
Here's how we line up against Newcastle...@betway | #WHUNEW pic.twitter.com/9AjfFMYm1L
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 19, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AWzRQ6Ehvu
Today's order of play
There's a whopping eight - eight! - games in the Premier League today, though arguably the pick of the bunch - a resumption of the old Manchester United-Leeds United battle - will wait for tomorrow. But what we do have is still enough to thrill.
Newcastle will look to continue their climb from the relegation fight against West Ham, Arsenal will look to avoid another red card against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool will both aim to bolster their fading title hopes and Manchester City can put another nail in the coffin of this race against Tottenham.
Plus, we've got feature games from Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1, with Atletico Madrid, Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in action!
Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: West Ham v Newcastle
1500: Arsenal v Brentford
1500: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
1500: Liverpool v Norwich
1515: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
1730: Manchester City v Tottenham
1945: Salernitana v Milan
2000: Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Alaves
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
How good is it to have European football back, right? We've been served up some slam-dunk fixtures from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League over the last few days.
Now, it's back over to domestic competition to serve up the thrills and spills - and do we have a crackerjack lineup for you today.
Strap in, sit back - and get ready to soak it all in.